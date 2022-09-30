One of the best stories around here — at least originally — over the last five years, I’ve thought is the formation of the Midd-West football team.
I had a chance to head out Mifflintown when the Mustangs’ players went to plead their case to the Juniata County School Board to keep the cooperative program with East Juniata alive, and when that failed, the support came for Midd-West to form a team.
However, there has always been something from that original school board meeting that’s kind of stuck out to me. Though the board eventually approved football in January of 2018, it really looked like there was a possibility of a co-op with Mifflinburg in the summer of 2017. Some of the comments from that time in our own reporter Marcia Moore’s story, really seem like the school board was blindsided by how much the football team wanted to represent Midd-West.
The school board’s approval came after the National Football League provided money. Fast forward five years, and whatever positive momentum the Mustangs had in their first season, seems to be gone right now.
Their brand new turf football field sat empty during Saturday’s game on Sports Booster Club Athletic Field as it still doesn’t have comfort facilities — either bathrooms or concession stands — nor does it have a scoreboard yet.
I’ve been told the board is doing the stadium in bits and pieces to avoid a big tax bill, but I feel like an empty stadium seems more like a boondoggle than savings for the taxpayers.
I believe the Heartland Athletic Conference deserves some blame as well. The Mustangs played an independent schedule over its first two seasons of play and were fairly successful, but by virtue of HAC bylaws, the Mustangs had to join the conference. The HAC has a “play in all sports or plays in no sports” rule.
That just isn’t fair for a school trying to build a football program. Playing sports in the HAC isn’t for the light of heart. Pick a sport, any sport, the last few years of state playoffs have been dotted with a wide variety of HAC teams.
What division is Midd-West supposed to get better in? In this, its second cycle in the HAC, the Mustangs have at least been put in Division III where there are better matchups for them, but there is still a Mount Carmel to deal with in that division.
I do wonder where the Mustangs would be right now had they continued with an independent schedule. It’s certainly a tougher road to find games in an independent schedule, but Midd-West needs programs it can compete with right now.
Another issue for the program is money. One of the caveats of the school board’s approval was the Mustangs have to be self-sustaining. The school pays for coaches and officials, but the program is responsible for everything else. No program has to fundraise as much as Lance Adams and Midd-West do in the off-season, and they do a great job.
Can it be fixed? The Mustangs just have to look to HAC-III playmate Milton for a route back to respectability. The Black Panthers’ toned down their schedule greatly for 2020 and 2021. COVID took away their chances in 2020, but that schedule in 2021 allowed the Black Panthers to make the playoffs, and maybe even greater, gave Milton the confidence it lacked.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.