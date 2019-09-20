Shamokin at Lewisburg
The Indians are pretty tough to get a read on — even at the Week 5 mark. Their two wins have come against struggling Milton and Central Mountain, and the Indians needed a defensive touchdown to sneak past the Wildcats. Lewisburg got itself back on track against Milton, but coach Marc Persing called it one of the most frustrating games of his short head coaching career. He felt his Green Dragons didn’t finish off the Black Panthers. They’ll need to play four quarters this week. This game turned last season when the Shamokin defense returned two interceptions for scores before the Green Dragons even ran an offensive play. I’d be shocked if that happened two years in a row.
Lewisburg 21, Shamokin 20.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
Another intriguing matchup. Both the Defenders and Wildcats have struggled in recent seasons, but are much improved in 2019. Mifflinburg has relied on its running game, but needs more out of the passing game to become the team it can be. Warrior Run’s explosiveness on offense was nonexistent in a loss to Montoursville last week. The Wildcats struggled with Danville’s playmakers so keep an eye on Warrior Run’s Riley Daubert, who has scored touchdowns through the air, on the ground and on special teams this season. I think Mifflinburg’s running game might be too much for the Defenders.
Mifflinburg 20, Warrior Run 14.
Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill
If Southern Columbia was Mount Carmel’s test for its football doctorate, then the Spartans are more like the master’s level class for the Red Tornadoes. North Schuylkill has only lost to undefeated Wyomissing this season. Mount Carmel hasn’t beaten the Spartans since 2013 and never under John Darrah, who used be an assistant under Wally Hall in Ashland. The difference this season might be the improved Red Tornadoes’ passing game. Loyalsock was able to hit some big passing plays against North Schuylkill in the opener, and Mount Carmel quarterback Tom Reisinger and his bevy of weapons are certainly capable of taking advantage. I’m still not sure if its enough to overcome the Spartans.
North Schuylkill 28, Mount Carmel 21.
Selinsgrove at Berwick
The Seals finally got off the offensive schneid last week against Shikellamy, but is facing a different beast in the Bulldogs. Believe it or not, Berwick has given up less yardage than Southern Columbia this season. No team has scored more than the 10 points that Williamsport did in Week 2 against Berwick. This will be a big test for the Selinsgrove offensive line. The Selinsgrove defense will be concerned with a Berwick running game that has five different rushers with more than 100 yards this season. Berwick has a familiar name in its defensive backfield. Teagan Wilk, who is headed to East Carolina to play football, was a freshman starting safety for Southern Columbia.
Berwick 14, Selinsgrove 7.
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore
The Braves felt like they had a shot against Selinsgrove until late in the first half. Once Shikellamy puts a full four quarters together, the Braves will be dangerous. Penalties and mistakes cause Shikellamy to question itself at times, but the Braves aren’t the injury-ravaged squad they were a year ago. That being said, the trip to Thompson Street Stadium is tough. Shikellamy can ask rival Selinsgrove about that. Add in the fact that the Bulldogs have lost two in a row to Montoursville and Mount Carmel, and Jersey Shore is licking its wounds. The run-pass threat of quarterback Tanner Lorson might be too much for the Braves to handle.
Jersey Shore 27, Shikellamy 14.
Milton at Danville
Danville quarterback K.J. Riley has been on another level the past two weeks in wins over Warrior Run and Mifflinburg. The junior has thrown seven of his 10 touchdowns over the last two weeks. The way freshman Carson Persing played last week, you can’t blame opposing coaches for wondering if the Ironmen are somehow sneaking in Peyton Persing in for a fifth season. Between Carson, Ian Persing and Jagger Dressler, the Danville offensive is a big play waiting to happen. Milton and Shikellamy are in the similar boat in regards to confidence. Danville should roll in this one.
Danville 35, Milton 7.
Line Mountain at Millersburg
If this game were last week, I think Line Mountain rolls to an easy win. I’m a little less sure of that now for the simple fact I’m waiting to see how the Eagles bounce back from last week. It would still be a monumental upset if the Indians get this one, but Line Mountain has to be questioning itself after blowing that lead to Juniata. If it takes a bit of game time to bounce back, this might be close into the second half.
Line Mountain 28, Millersburg 7
Jim Thorpe at Midd-West
The Mustangs face their toughest test so far this season. The Olympians are undefeated led by C.J. Selby’s 512 yards on the ground. Jim Thorpe doesn’t throw the ball often, but when they do it’s for big plays. The Olympians average 13.9 yards per catch and have six touchdowns on 17 completions this season. The Mustangs have been a big-play waiting to happen on offense, but will have to put some drives together to keep Jim Thorpe’s offense off the field.
Jim Thorpe 24, Midd-West 21.
Central Columbia at Southern Columbia
What more can be said about the Tigers? The state record for consecutive regular season victories is now in hand, it will be interesting to see if Southern Columbia gets bored this season. They didn’t last season. Central Columbia certainly has the ability to hit a big play on the Tigers. Just scoring right now against this defense might be a victory in and of itself.
Southern Col. 42, Central Col. 0.