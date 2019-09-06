Danville at Warrior Run
I touched on what’s going on with the Ironmen in my column, but with all the distractions, it’s got to be tough for Danville. Now, they play one of the most improved squads in the area. Warrior Run’s defense has allowed just six points, while the offense has had a 200-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver already this season. The young Ironmen have played two games down to the wire, winning late against Shikellamy and losing late to Loyalsock last week. I feel like the Ironmen are ripe for an upset.
Warrior Run 28, Danville 21.
Lewisburg at Mount Carmel
The Green Dragons know how the Red Tornadoes feel coming into this game. Lewisburg righted the ship after a tough loss to Selinsgrove in the opener. Now can Mount Carmel do the same after Saturday night’s beating at the hands of rival Southern Columbia? The key to this game is pretty simple — which team controls the line of scrimmage? Both did a good job of that in their victories, and not so much in their losses.
Mount Carmel 21, Lewisburg 14.
Halifax at Line Mountain
The Eagles bounced back from an opening-week loss by beating Susquenita on the road. Line Mountain fell to the Wildcats, who ended up as Tri-Valley League champions last season, but this isn’t last year’s Halifax team. Graduation losses gutted Halifax, which has given up 100 points in its first two games. This four-week stretch (at Susquenita, Halifax, at Juniata and at Millersburg) is a chance for Line Mountain to be 4-1 when it enters the meat of its schedule.
Line Mountain 35, Halifax 6.
Milton at Mifflinburg
The Wildcats are another team that seem to be much improved this season. Mifflinburg used a big second half to knock off Bloomsburg last week. It’s going to be a struggle for the Black Panthers, who were shut out by rival Warrior Run last week. The Wildcats should pick up the victory in this one to prepare for a tough upcoming stretch (Danville, Warrior Run and Loyalsock).
Mifflinburg 28, Milton 7.
Upper Dauphin at Millersburg
It’s the final meeting between these schools, which merge football program next season. The Indians are improved, but as Pine Grove showed last weekend, some of the run defense issues still exist for Millersburg. That probably won’t improve against the TVL-favorite Trojans. Quarterback Macklin Ayers and tailback Jake Ramberger both topped 100 yards on the ground last week against Halifax. There is a good chance that happens again this week
Upper Dauphin 42, Millersburg 21.
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
The Tigers haven’t allowed a point this season, while the Seals had just one first down last week in a loss to Jersey Shore. That just doesn’t sound like a great recipe for Selinsgrove. However, one thing about the Seals, expect a different team that one that showed up against Jersey Shore. They’ll be ready to play — the issue is that might not matter. Southern Columbia isn’t hitting on all cylinders yet offensively, but the running game certainly has been clicking the first two weeks. Gaige Garcia is also three touchdowns from tying South Williamsport’s Dominic Bragalone’s state record of 129 career touchdowns.
Southern Columbia 35, Selinsgrove 14.
Shamokin at Central Mountain
The Indians got embarrassed last week in Ashland, allowing 56 points to North Schuylkill. Shamokin should have an easier time rushing the football after netting negative yards last week against the Spartans. The Indians struggled through the air as well, while the Wildcats were scorched on the ground and through the air by Lewisburg last week. Shamokin should get this one, but one caveat — though this is a different Shamokin team under Henry Hynoski, the Indians have stumbled in Mill Hall before.
Shamokin 34, Central Mountain 7.
Loyalsock at Shikellamy
The Lancers snuck out of Danville with a victory last week, while the Braves struggled offensively in a loss up at Central Columbia. The pick is Loyalsock, but the Braves are the type of team that if they pick up a win early this season, it will do wonders for them. This is certainly a winnable game. The Braves defense matches up nicely with the Lancers offense, except for receiver Rees Watkins, who has topped 100 yards in each of the first two games. The big issue for the Braves is scoring more than nine points.
Loyalsock 14, Shikellamy 10.
Saturday
Springfield Township at Midd-West
The Mustangs picked up a new opponent — they had bye this week last year — and not much is known about the Montgomery County school. The team went 6-4 a season ago, but is 1-1 under a new coach. Midd-West expects a big crowd for the afternoon game — look for a blackout in the stands — and played well for a half last week against Blue Mountain. That should go a long way for the Mustangs’ confidence.
Midd-West 20, Springfield Township 14.