District 4 Class 4A semifinals
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore
Here is the deal with the Braves: if they are able to run the ball, there is a good chance they can stay in this game. Not letting the Bulldogs on the field to run their quick-paced offense, will certainly help Shikellamy’s defense play well when it’s on the field. Tanner Lorson has had a great senior season and wouldn’t want to end it with a loss on his own home field. Don’t be surprised, though, when the Braves hang around.
Jersey Shore 28, Shikellamy 21.
Midd-West at Selinsgrove
No team needed a win more before the playoffs started than the Mustangs. Midd-West hung in against the Seals last year, and will need to sustain a running game to do it again. Selinsgrove needs to be aware of Hunter Wolfley’s big-play ability in both the running game and special teams. Selinsgrove’s defense played well, but the offense struggled against Montoursville. Selinsgrove needs its running game to get going if they want to be playing next week.
Selinsgrove 21, Midd-West 7.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals
Shamokin at Montoursville
The Indians have been tough to get a read on all season. One thing that they seem to have solved is the problems in their running game. Max Madden has topped 100 yards in each of the last three games and ran for 202 yards in the Coal Bucket game last week. Shamokin seems to be peaking at the right time, but toppling the Warriors will be a monumental task. Montoursville averaged more than 47 points through its first eight games, but scored just 17 total in the last two weeks against Southern Columbia and Selinsgrove. Being able to run the ball last week against Mount Carmel makes me think the Indians have a better chance than I previous thought.
Montoursville 28, Shamokin 14.
Lewisburg at Warrior Run
The Defenders are hosting the first playoff game in school history. The Green Dragons enter the game on a three-game skid and lost their shot to host in the first round. Nick Shedleski threw for 310 yards last week, but Lewisburg struggled to put the ball in the end zone in their loss to Mifflinburg. The Green Dragons’ defense quietly did a good job last week, and the Defenders will have more trouble running the ball than they did last week when Denver Beachel had 245 yards on just 13 carries. Warrior Run’s pass defense left a bit to be desired early in last week’s win over the Rams and could come back to haunt them against the Green Dragons’ wide variety of weapons.
Lewisburg 21, Warrior Run 20.
Danville at Central Columbia
The Blue Jays got off to a fast start when they blew out the Ironmen back in September. Danville can ill afford that kind of start again if they expect to pull off the upset. The Ironmen defense forced four turnovers — three against Southern Columbia’s first team — in last week loss and co-interim coach Brian Raup really liked what he saw from his team. Danville’s offense can keep it any game and this one should be much closer than the first meeting.
Central Columbia 31, Danville 28.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock
The Wildcats lost 35-0 earlier this season, but were ravaged by injuries in that game. Mason Breed and Andrew Diehl didn’t dress for the game, while Gary DeGroat Jr. and Rylee Stahl were hurt in the first half and didn’t return. Coming off a win against Lewisburg in the Little Brown Jug, Mifflinburg seems to have returned to the form that saw them start 4-1 — before finishing the season 1-4. I feel if there is going to be an upset in this bracket, this is the best bet.
Mifflinburg 21, Loyalsock 14.
District 3 Class A final
Millersburg at Fairfield
Just going by the numbers, the Indians have a real good shot at claiming a district title in the final year of the program’s existence. Millersburg’s offense is clearly better than Fairfield, who has rushed for just 600 yards this season and doesn’t have a quarterback that’s thrown for more than 150 yards for the season. As long as Millersburg doesn’t turn the ball over, the Indians should be playing the District 4 champion in two weeks.
Millersburg 28, Fairfield 7.
Saturday
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals
Towanda at Southern Columbia
This probably won’t be pretty, but give Towanda credit, they’ve been much better over the last half of the season, including beating No. 5 seed North Penn-Mansfield. Southern Columbia finished the regular season with two 1,000-yard rushers (Gaige and Gavin Garcia), a 1,000-yard passer (Preston Zachman) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Julian Fleming). I don’t expect those four to play in the second half of this one.
Southern Columbia 42, Towanda 0.
North Penn-Mansfield at Wellsboro
The Hornets won this game by two scores just last week and should do so again. Adrian Hauser led all of District 4 in rushing yards with 1,791 and had 26 touchdowns this season. The Panthers are a young team, but junior first-year starting quarterback Colton Litzelman has completed more than 60 percent of his passes. North Penn-Mansfield enters the playoffs on a three-game losing streak.
Wellsboro 21, North-Penn Mansfield 14.
Line Mountain at Troy
Nobody scored more touchdowns than Troy running back Damien Landon’s 26 in the regular season and the sophomore already owns the school single-season record with his 1,732-yard season, so obviously the Eagles will have to stop the running game. Line Mountain has a habit of making the trip to the Northern Tier and winning a first-round game against a higher seed. The Tri-Valley League prepares Line Mountain well for these games, but this will be a tough one for the Eagles.
Troy 35, Line Mountain 21.