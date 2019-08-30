Loyalsock at Danville
The Lancers moved the ball through the air last week against North Schuylkill — Rees Watkins (176 receiving yards, 2 TDs) is evidence of that — however, Loyalsock couldn’t get it’s ground game moving. The Ironmen had the opposite issue — they ran the ball pretty well, but struggled to protect quarterback K.J. Riley. One would think Loyalsock could use Watkins to exploit the young Danville secondary, but the Ironmen youngsters are athletic enough to take advantage of any but the most perfectly-placed passes. If Danville gets more balance this week, it will greatly improve its chances of winning. I think Loyalsock gets this one, but I certainly want to play Danville now, rather than later in the season.
Loyalsock 28, Danville 21
Central Mountain at Lewisburg
The Green Dragons’ young offensive line struggled to make lanes for Max Moyers last week against Selinsgrove, but the Wildcats should prove to be more malleable. Quarterback Nick Shedleski made some great throws on the move last week for Lewisburg. Having Ethan Dominick and Ethan Spaulding be another week healthier should be huge for the passing game. Central Mountain managed just 80 yards last week in a shutout loss to Williamsport — the Millionaires’ first shutout in over a decade.
Lewisburg 24, Central Mountain 7
Line Mountain at Susquenita
The Eagles ran into a Tamaqua team last week that seems capable of winning the District 11 Class 3A title, so Line Mountain gets a bit of a pass for last week. Now — the second week and the Tri-Valley League opener — is a better opportunity to see if Line Mountain has solved its turnover problems from a year ago. The Blackhawks held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat ELCO, 21-19, in their opener. It’s a veteran team that’s going to rely on its running game. The Eagles bounce back.
Line Mountain 14, Susquenita 13
Midd-West at Blue Mountain
The Mustangs’ defensive line was outstanding in a win over Marian Catholic to open the season, but the Eagles are a step up in competition. This key to this game is very simple. Can Midd-West stop the Blue Mountain Wing-T? The Eagles were about as efficient as can be in last week’s opener. Quarterback Jason Dean threw for 131 yards and two scores, plus ran for 125 yards and another two scores in the victory. Blue Mountain also ran for 355 yards in the victory.
Blue Mountain 24, Midd-West 14
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg
The Panthers should provide a nice test for the Wildcats, and a chance to see if Mifflinburg’s offensive attack that we saw last week against Hughesville can hold against a quality team. The Panthers got worn down against a bigger Neumann-Goretti team last week. Mifflinburg hopes its running game can do the same.
Mifflinburg 18, Bloomsburg 13
Warrior Run at Milton
The Defenders are in the same boat as Mifflinburg, as they have enough talent to be one of the surprise teams of the season. Warrior Run got a big night on the ground from Hoyt Bower, who topped 200 yards, and two passing touchdowns from Remington Corderman, combined with a shutout from its defense. The Black Panthers are going to have a tough time this season, and it doesn’t get any easier.
Warrior Run 35, Milton 7
Millersburg at Pine Grove
The Indians snapped their 31-game losing streak last week against Nativity, but the Cardinals present a bigger challenge. Pine Grove had two runners top 100 yards in their opening night win, and the Cardinals will provide a stern test for a Millersburg run defense that struggled during the losing streak. Line play is where the Indians took a big step last week.
Pine Grove 28, Millersburg 7
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
It’s the 13th time in seven years these two teams have met, so nothing either team does is going to surprise the other. The Bulldogs want play fast, and the new clock rules play right into that. Selinsgrove’s coaches wanted to see an improved run game out of the Seals, and, at least for one night, they got it. I picked the Bulldogs to win the division, but I feel a little less confident about it than I did two weeks ago.
Jersey Shore 21, Selinsgrove 20
Shamokin at North Schuylkill
Do I think the Indians are a contender? Yes, but how much do we know about Shamokin after the Milton game? Not a whole lot. The Spartans will battle Tamaqua for District 11 Class 3A supremacy, but struggled with pass defense in a victory over Loyalsock. Will first-year starter Nate Grimes take advantage of that North Schuylkill weakness?
North Schuylkill 35, Shamokin 21
Shikellamy at Central Columbia
The Braves suffered a heartbreaker to open the season against Danville, but there were a lot of positives for Shikellamy. The offense is much-improved, and was able to control the clock in the second half. Shikellamy’s defense put together a good pass rush against quarterback K.J. Riley, and nearly sacked him on the what turned out to be game-winning score. The health of QB Drew Balestrini is paramount for Shikellamy. The Blue Jays are in a rebuilding mode, and could get nothing going against Mount Carmel last week. I think the Braves get on track this week.
Shikellamy 10, Central Columbia 7
Saturday
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia
Speaking of teams that are quite familiar with each other, the Tigers and Red Tornadoes have met twice in each of the last two seasons. There’s no reason to think 2019 will be any different. Southern Columbia’s defense was nasty in its win over Hammond, maybe as nasty as it’s ever been, which is saying something. The Red Death defense is probably insulted by that last statement. This game will be physical, but will the Red Tornadoes be able to not wear down in the second half is the question.
Southern Columbia 35, Mount Carmel 28
Last week: 9-1. Overall: 9-1.