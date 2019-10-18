Southern Col. at Montoursville
Most football fans spent seven weeks hoping both of these teams would reach this game undefeated — neither the Tigers nor the Warriors has disappointed. Southern Columbia has dominated everybody, and I don’t think this game will be different, but Montoursville has the best chance since Mount Carmel to make a game of it. The Warriors’ offensive line is the best in the area — non-Tigers division — so that gives them a bit of a leg up. However, Gaige Garcia is looking to break Henry Hynoski’s Southern Columbia career rushing record in this game.
Southern Columbia 42, Montoursville 7.
Central Col. at Lewisburg
The Blue Jays and the Green Dragons played two different games last season — a 42-16 Blue Jay win in the regular season and 7-6 Lewisburg victory in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal — and it’s hard to get a read on this game. Neither team played to its potential in losses last week, but both are still jockeying for a first-round home playoff game. The Green Dragons’ offense has quietly rolled up some good numbers without the injured Max Moyers, but this Central Columbia defense might be the best one they’ve played in this stretch. Should be a fun one at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
Lewisburg 21, Central Columbia 17.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run
Another battle of 5-3 teams looking for a home playoff game in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. The Warrior Run defense played a great game in winning on the road at Central Columbia last week. The Defenders would like to get a better offensive performance this week. The Lancers have won two in row, but the wins were against a beat-up Mifflinburg squad and winless Milton, so coach Justin VanFleet can’t be sure Loyalsock’s consistency issues have been solved. Warrior Run has a chance at its best season in 14 years.
Warrior Run 20, Loyalsock 19.
Shamokin at Shikellamy
Another intriguing game. The Indians bounced back with a win over Danville last week, and Joey Masser has become one of the toughest matchups for teams on the outside. The Braves’ offense has exploded with 115 points over the last three weeks, and comes in with a lot of balance in the run and pass games. I really think Shikellamy matches up well with the Indians as long as the Braves secondary can control Masser and Matt Schicchitano in the passing game.
Shikellamy 28, Shamokin 21.
Danville at Selinsgrove
The Ironmen have had one big problem in their current losing streak — keeping quarterback K.J. Riley away from pressure. Selinsgrove’s defense prides itself in bringing the heat, so Danville’s offensive line will be under pressure once again. The Seals, winners of three straight, are looking to stay consistent on offense. With Southern Columbia on the horizon, the Ironmen are in danger of finishing the season on a five-game skid.
Selinsgrove 17, Danville 14.
Greater Latrobe at Midd-West
The Mustangs got back on the winning track last week, but again struggled to defend the passing game, as Athens rallied late and Midd-West had to stop a two-point conversion late to win the game. Greater Latrobe has a long ride from the Pittsburgh-area, so it should be interesting to see how they react to that.
Midd-West 14, Greater Latrobe 7.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain
It’s a battle of the Wildcats in Mill Hall, and the Mifflinburg-version is struggling right now after a 4-0 start. Injuries have gutted Mifflinburg over the last three weeks, but Mason Breed and Andrew Diehl returned to the backfield last week. However, Rylee Stahl missed last week’s game, so hopefully the Wildcats get their top receiver back. I expect Mifflinburg get back on track and set up a fun Little Brown Jug game next week.
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 21.
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
The Eagles have been inconsistent this season, but Line Mountain gave themselves a chance to beat Pine Grove last week before losing on a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Bulldogs have bounced back from a slow start, but their two-game win streak came at the expense of Millersburg (two wins) and Halifax (zero wins). Line Mountain’s running game has been outstanding all season. If the Eagles want to put together a playoff run — and avoid Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel in the first round — they need to win this game and pull off an upset of Upper Dauphin next week.
Line Mountain 28, Tri-Valley 14.
S. Williamsport at Milton
The Mounties got ran over in every sense of the word against Mount Carmel in the Silver Bowl. The Black Panthers have played better lately, but that hasn’t been reflected in their record because of a tough schedule. A wounded South Williamsport team doesn’t make things easier for Milton.
South Williamsport 28, Milton 7.
Millersburg at Juniata
Millersburg forfeited last week, while Juniata is still adjusting to its new coach. Millersburg is still the top seed in District 3 Class A, and it will be interesting to see how the school district handles the playoffs after these last two games. Juniata should pick up the win.
Juniata 35, Millersburg 20.
Bloomsburg at Mount Carme
The Red Tornadoes are quietly rounding into playoff shape and have dominated their last three opponents. This week shouldn’t be any different, especially since Mount Carmel will be honoring its senior class. Mount Carmel should roll again.
Mount Carmel 42, Bloomsburg 14.