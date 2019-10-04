Danville at Montoursville
The Ironmen got a wake-up call last week from Central Columbia. Danville’s line didn’t handle the Blue Jays’ pressure up front, and things don’t get much easier tonight. The Warriors have been on a roll and piled up 66 points in last week’s win over Milton. Montoursville pulled off the upset last year in the district championship after losing in the regular season, but I don’t know if Danville is old enough to pull off an upset of its own.
Montoursville 35, Danville 21.
Newport at Line Mountain
This one is easy to analyze — whoever runs the ball the best wins the game. The Buffaloes have an old-school workhorse in Ethan Rode, a Greenwood High senior. The Eagles will counter with Jacob Feese, who is third in the area in rushing yards. With both teams 3-3, each school is jockeying for position in their respective district playoff power rankings. Former Line Mountain coach Todd Rothermel always has the Buffaloes ready for this game, but I think the Eagles get some revenge.
Line Mountain 24, Newport 21.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock
The Wildcats’ trip to the Silver Bowl didn’t go well last week, as a mercy-rule loss and an injury to Mason Breed left Mifflinburg without its standout running back in the second half. The Lancers struggled with turnovers in a loss to Selinsgrove last week. Mifflinburg is in the midst of its toughest stretch of the season, and is looking to prove it can beat a good team. If the Wildcats can control the Lancers’ passing game, they should be able to do just that.
Mifflinburg 21, Loyalsock 17.
Selinsgrove at Shamokin
This game is when the Indians announced themselves to District 4 last season, routing the Seals on Selinsgrove’s homecoming. The Seals certainly remember that, and are looking for their offense to continue the progress made over the past few weeks. Shamokin has struggled to run the ball. The question is: How much will Shamokin be able to move the ball against the Selinsgrove defense? The Indians’ passing game has been pretty good, but the less than 200 yards since the opener on the ground won’t get it done.
Selinsgrove 21, Shamokin 7.
Southern Columbia at Jersey Shore
The Tigers take a long trip to Thompson Street Stadium, which is a nightmare for most teams. Obviously, Southern Columbia isn’t most teams. The Tigers finally gave up their first points of the season last week — a touchdown in the third quarter against South Williamsport. Shore’s Tanner Lorson is the toughest dual-threat quarterback the Tigers have seen so far this season.
Southern Columbia 42, Jersey Shore 0.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run
The Panthers bring in a one of the toughest defenses to run against. Bloomsburg’s offense committed too many turnovers to pick up the win in last week’s lightning-delayed game with Lewisburg. The Defenders snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Hughesville last week. This is an interesting test for the Defenders to see how good Warrior Run is this season.
Warrior Run 21, Bloomsburg 20.
Midd-West at Nativity
The Mustangs are coming off a performance where their secondary allowed more than 500 yards through the air. They definitely won’t need to worry about that this week on the road in St. Clair. Barring an upset, this is the place where the Mustangs can end their two-game losing skid and get back to the task of earning a home District 4 Class 4A playoff game.
Midd-West 35, Nativity 7.
Wellsboro at Milton
The Black Panthers made the long trip the Northern Tier and gave the Hornets all kinds of problems last year. Now Wellsboro (5-1) makes its own long trip the face Milton. Aidan Hauser has been a load for teams to stop in the Norther Tier. He leads District 4 with 1,276 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. This game will closer than people believe, but the Hornets win it.
Wellsboro 28, Milton 14.
Tri-Valley at Millersburg
The Indians and Bulldogs meet for the final time, and it might be Millersburg’s best chance to beat them in many years. The Indians must be able to stop the running game of the Bulldogs, which is something Millersburg has been better at this season. Chace Crawford and Caden Feaster have provided big-play ability for Millersburg. Millersburg is much improved, but it’s not enough.
Tri-Valley 35, Millersburg 28.
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
The Red Tornadoes got themselves back on track with a rout of Mifflinburg — 4-1 at the time — last week. Mount Carmel’s offense was a big-play waiting to happen last week and that shouldn’t change this week against winless Hughesville.
Mount Carmel 35, Hughesville 7.
Saturday
Lewisburg at Shikellamy
The Braves aren’t completely sure what to expect — Lewisburg standout running back Max Moyers was injured against Bloomsburg last week — but they anticipate seeing a whole bunch of Ethan Dominick. Nick Shedleski stepped up in Moyers’ absence last week, and is expected to this week, as well. The Green Dragons got Ethan Spaulding more involved last week — 116 yards receiving — on offense. The Braves exploded for 50 points last week, and their passing game took a big step forward. I keep saying this is an improved Shikellamy team, and they’ll keep it close on homecoming.
Lewisburg 17, Shikellamy 14.