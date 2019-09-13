Mifflinburg at Danville
This certainly is an interesting matchup. The Wildcats are undefeated and have one of the top rushing offenses in the area. The Ironmen are coming off a game in which they limited Warrior Run to just 104 yards on the ground. Riley Daubert and Remington Corderman did have success through the air, so it will be interesting what Mifflinburg seniors Gary DeGroat Jr. and Rylee Stahl can do in the passing game. Mifflinburg’s defense has allowed just 40 points this season, but the Ironmen’s offense is the best they’ve faced so far. Danville got its running game going behind Jagger Dressler and his 156 yards against the Defenders. Danville has done an outstanding job blocking out the distractions so far this season.
Danville, 21, Mifflinburg 20.
Lewisburg at Milton
The Green Dragons have been kicking themselves all week. Turnovers kept them from giving Mount Carmel a run last week. Lewisburg should be raring to go against the Black Panthers. Milton has looked decent in spurts running the ball, but turnovers and issues with consistency have plagued the winless Black Panthers. Lewisburg can’t afford to look ahead to Shamokin next week and ignore their rivals across the Susquehanna River.
Lewisburg 35, Milton 7.
Line Mountain at Juniata
The Eagles head to Mifflintown on a two-game winning streak, but are still unsure what kind of team they have after wins over Susquenita and Halifax. Line Mountain still might not find out this week. Under first-year coach Kurt Condo, the Indians are 1-2, but struggled last week against the Blackhawks. They were unable to generate any offense until the second half when Jamie Bailer ran for 91 yards. It’s been a struggle at times this season for Kurt’s son, Jacob, a sophomore quarterback with 158 yards passing through three games. Line Mountain has a game with Millersburg next week before the schedule toughens with Williams Valley, Newport and Pine Grove.
Line Mountain 28, Juniata 14.
Shenandoah Valley at Midd-West
Speaking of teams that probably feel like they let one get away, the Mustangs struggled at times with Springfield Township’s quarterback run game last week, and it cost them the game. Coach Brad Hatter wants the Mustangs to be more disciplined on defense after watching last week’s game. It’s been a struggle for former Pottsville coach Kevin Keating at Shenandoah Valley, and the Blue Devils are 0-3 this season. Shenandoah struggles on defense, allowing 36, 41 and 47 points in its first three games.
Midd-West 28, Shenandoah Valley 7.
Millersburg at Halifax
Believe it or not, this could be a District 3 Class A championship game preview. The Indians still struggle with the top half of the TVL, but the young Wildcats are the perfect matchup for Millersburg. The Indians can score points in the air. However, when Millersburg can run the ball, the Indians are at their best, as evidenced by the win over Nativity to break their losing streak in the opener. They should be able to move the ball on the ground against Halifax. The other issue facing the Indians is rush defense, but after facing Pine Grove and Upper Dauphin in the previous two weeks, the Wildcats offense probably won’t seem all that daunting.
Millersburg 21, Halifax 20
Mount CarmelAT JERSEY SHORE
This is an interesting matchup. The Red Tornadoes tried to be a bit more spread oriented in their first two games of the season, but went back to their old shotgun double tight end formation for most of the win against Lewisburg last week. The way Tommy Reisinger is throwing, Mount Carmel might not need its run game, but I’m sure coach John Darrah wants to get Shane Weidner established. The Bulldogs are coming off a game against Montoursville, where they jumped out to a quick lead only to lose 47-12. Tanner Lorson is a tough two-way threat, but the biggest issue for Jersey Shore is how the Bulldogs fronts handle their opposite counterparts.
Mount Carmel 34, Jersey Shore 20
Selinsgrove at Shikellamy
Both teams are struggling offensively. The Seals haven’t scored a point since their opening win over Lewisburg, while the Braves have just 24 points this season. This puts a lot of pressure on both defenses, which should be up to the task. Selinsgrove got pummeled by Southern Columbia last week, but coach Derek Hicks liked the performance his Seals put together much better than their dreadful road trip to Jersey Shore in Week 2. Keep an eye on the Selinsgrove offensive line against the Shikellamy defensive line. If the Seals can’t run the ball, it might be a long night. This has the earmarks of a defensive struggle.
Selinsgrove 10, Shikellamy 6.
Southern Columbia at Shamokin
Henry Hynoski hosts his high school coach Jim Roth for the first time. The Indians committed 14 penalties and needed a defensive touchdown against Central Mountain to knock off the winless Wildcats last week. Southern Columbia just keeps rolling. The Tigers haven’t given up a point in 2019, and for the last 14 quarters overall. Nate Grimes and Matt Schicchitano have developed some chemistry in the Shamokin passing game, but it’s getting to a point where scoring on the Tigers this season — at all — is probably a minor victory.
Southern Columbia 35, Shamokin 0.
Warrior Run at Montoursville
The Defenders are much improved, but the undefeated Warriors will be a tough task. If Warrior Run can be balanced, their potent offense gives them a chance, but Montoursville has been clicking on all cylinders. Rocco Pulizzi had an outstanding game against Jersey Shore and gives Montoursville maybe the only thing it lacked — explosiveness in the running game. Warrior Run will score, but it will be tough to stop Montoursville.
Montoursville 42, Warrior Run 28.