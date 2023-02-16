Selinsgrove coach Bill Scott and I had a long relationship.
As a 1993 graduate, but not a football player, I didn’t play for Coach Scott — even though there are plenty of coaches I call by their first names, I don’t think I’ve ever called him Bill to his face. He was my gym and health teacher.
I was around Coach Scott a lot in the last 30 years, but not so much since he retired. There were hard feelings after his retirement, and he didn’t come around the football program for a few years.
He was always fun to cover because he never minced words nor hid his true feelings. If he didn’t like an opposing coach or what he did, you always knew it.
A perfect example would be Berwick’s George Curry.
I’ll tell you the story in person some time of Curry calling Coach Scott very early on a Monday morning before Selinsgrove was to play Dallas in the Eastern Conference playoffs. I think local radio guys Jack Burns and Mike Ferlazzo remember it as well because Scott tried to tell the whole story with colorful quotes during his post-game radio interview.
The last time I talked to him was right after Curry passed away, and for being two of the more old-school coaches, and extremely competitive dudes, they were close friends.
“He was a hell of a man. Some of the biggest wins we got at Selinsgrove came against Berwick,” Scott said. “As a coach, you knew the guy on the other side of the field put every ounce of energy he had into beating you.
“It was a great feeling for me, my staff and the whole team when we beat him.”
One of the defining aspects of both Curry and Scott is just how competitive they were, so it was surprising the two got along.
“Former Milton coach Dave Six told me when we first scheduled them, you had to have a sense of humor to compete against George,” Scott said. “You had to be able to laugh things off. He was so competitive.”
Rumors of Curry being sick started to swirl during his final season, and Scott, who had been retired since 2007, made a special trip to Crispin Field when the Seals played Berwick in October of 2015 to see his old friend. That trip was actually the first time I’d seen Scott since he had retired.
“I didn’t talk to him,” Scott said. “My wife asked if I did when I got back home, but I didn’t want to bother him. I saw how much he was struggling, but it was one of the reasons I went to the game. I wanted to see him.”
As I was writing this, I did remember seeing Scott once before that game at Crispin Field. My dad was in Geisinger, and one day as I was leaving I heard, “Hummel, you need a haircut.”
My mother and brother probably wouldn’t disagree this point, but Scott was leaving the hospital from having one of his hips or knees replaced at the time.
Scott’s passing Wednesday makes me sad that I didn’t take a moment to say hello this past summer at the District 4 all-star football game. Coach Scott was on the field at Danville High School to hand out awards to the South team after the game, and he seemed in pretty good health and spirits. I got busy doing interviews, and talking myself, and I missed him.
It’s a different era now, and his kind of honesty isn’t really appreciated by parents or administrators in this day and age. It didn’t always go over well back then, to be sure. Ask me some time about Scott’s take on Thomas Jefferson and Dom DeCicco, who played quarterback for the Jaguars and later was a safety at Pitt.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item. Contact him at thummel@dailyitem.com.