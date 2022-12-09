Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse: I wasn’t quite sure if I would see the new state final venue this year, and I kind of thought it’d be Mount Carmel in this spot. I just remember when SECTV-8 reporter and Sunbury Broadcasting’s new director Matt Catrillo first came to the area, I always told him to never underestimate Southern Columbia, and I certainly did, and I think I might be again.
But this Westinghouse team seems to have history on its side right now. It’s just the second school, joining Perry Traditional Academy, which did it twice, from the Pittsburgh City League to make the state championship game. It’s a squad that’s been the underdog the last two weeks — to a Farrell team that knocked it out of the PIAA playoffs in 2021 in the quarterfinals and a showdown with undefeated Steel Valley (the first time in history that an undefeated City League team and a WPIAL team met in the PIAA semifinals).
Both games went Westinghouse’s way, and by a combined score of 60-13. Their two closest games are 19 points — the victory over Steel Valley, and a win on Sept. 2 over Steelton-Highspire — who won the Class A state final on Friday. It’s also an offense that can give the Southern defense fits. It’s a spread, and Westinghouse likes to throw the ball around the field, which will be a tough matchup for the Tigers’ secondary.
Southern Columbia will counter with plenty of pressure, and Westinghouse’s offensive line, must be up to the task. Another big problem, can they be the first line to keep Isaac Carter out of the backfield in Southern’s playoff run. Even though I said history is on Westinghouse’s side, I certainly didn’t forget the Tigers are chasing some big history of their own. A state-record sixth state title has certainly been one of the motivating factors for Southern Columbia to turn around its season.
The thing I can’t get out of my head in this one, is can the pass defense of the Tigers stand up to such a potent attack? The Bulldogs’ rushing attack is capable enough, Southern Columbia can’t be targeted on just the pass.
Westinghouse 42,
Southern Columbia 35