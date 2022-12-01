PIAA Class 2A semifinal
Southern Col. vs. Trinity
There is little doubt the Tigers of the playoffs are not the same team that struggled with injuries and confidence in the regular season. Well, the same can be said for the Shamrocks, who are appearing in their first-ever state football semifinal. It’s a young Trinity team led by some familiar names. Head coach Jordan Hill is a former Steelton-Highspire star that played at Penn State and for the 2014 Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks (I promise not to ask coach Hill to bring his ring) and one of his assistants — Jeremiah Young — left Steelton as the state’s all-time leading rusher (he’s currently second) and played at Bucknell University. Hill and Young lost to Southern Columbia in the state finals during their freshman year in 2005, before winning back-to-back state championships as juniors and seniors.
The Shamrocks started the season at 1-3, and, ironically, their only loss since the first month of the season is a one-score loss to Steelton-Highspire, which faces Canton tonight in a Class A semifinal at Shamokin High School. Messiah Mickens has been a sensation in the playoffs as a freshman, and the Shamrocks try to get him the ball in a variety of ways out of the slot. He went over 1,000 yards rushing in the quarterfinal victory over Executive Education, and has 19 touchdowns. Max Schlager and Christian Joy have both topped 600 yards on the ground as well, so the Tigers’ run defense will have its work cut out for itself again for the fourth straight week. It’s an offense more in the style of Bishop Guilfoyle — the Shamrocks like to spread teams out, and switch from the shotgun to under center. Trinity will need to be the first offensive line to take the Tigers’ athletic defensive ends — Tyler Arnold and Isaac Carter — out of the equation.
The Shamrocks can’t turn the ball over, either. Southern Columbia has at least one defensive touchdown in each of its last five games. However, the same can be said for Southern Columbia. They’ve gotten off to a slow start in each of the last two games because of turnovers and penalties. I think Jim Roth would like to see the Tigers get off to a quicker start. In the end, the Tigers’ offense has been so consistent in the playoffs, the return of Wes Barnes and has brought the big play back to the Southern Columbia offense. The game plan to stop Southern Columbia is simple — the Tigers have thrown just 11 passes in the playoffs (six came in a district semifinal win over Troy) — but pretty hard to execute. Roth mentioned how impressed he’s been with his offensive line just because everybody knows Southern is going to run the football, and nobody has stopped them yet in the playoffs. I’m not sure this is the week.
The Tigers’ drive for a state record sixth straight state title continues.
Southern Columbia 28,
Trinity 21