D4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Selinsgrove at Milton
This could be the game of the playoffs. I think these two are about as evenly matched as a semifinal could be. Only two common opponents in the regular season — Mifflinburg and Midd-West. The Black Panthers swept both, while the Seals dropped a defensive struggle on the road to the Wildcats. I’d be surprised if this wasn’t a defensive struggle in the best sense. Both the Seals and the Black Panthers have impactful defensive units, and turnovers are going to play a big role in this one. Milton has forced 19 turnovers, and teams have trouble getting outside against its quick outside linebackers. Keep an eye on the Black Panthers’ pass defense. They weren’t tested that much this season, and Selinsgrove can get the ball down the field with Gavin Bastian, and Nick Rice is dangerous in the slot. The caveat to that is Milton did a pretty good job against the Warrior Run passing attack last week, picking off three passes. Where the issue might come for the Seals’ defense is stopping the run. It’s been a big concern for coach Derek Hicks, and to keep its season alive, Selinsgrove needs to stop one of the best rushing offenses in the area. The Black Panthers can grind you down with the duo of Cale Bastian at quarterback and Mason Rowe at running back or move Xzavier Minium over from wideout to run from the quarterback spot. Minium is averaging 11.7 yards per carry, and a rushing touchdown every five carries as a running threat. Get to Alumni Field early because it’s going to be packed and rocking.
Milton 21, Selinsgrove 20
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
The Indians are probably going to need the game of their lives even to stay in this one, let alone win it. Shamokin dropped the regular-season meeting, 63-0. They rolled up some yards last week in the Coal Bucket loss to Mount Carmel, but couldn’t manage to get on the scoreboard. Shamokin’s been much better, especially offensively, later in the season, but a tough schedule in that span doesn’t reflect that much improvement.
Jersey Shore 35, Shamokin 0
D4 CLASS 4A quarterfinals
Lewisburg at Loyalsock
Again the Lancers are a big favorite in this game, but I can’t count out the Green Dragons. If this were any other year, I might even pick the upset, but this is a different Lancers’ squad, and like top-seed Danville, second-seeded Loyalsock has some serious postseason goals. Loyalsock has been a team over the years that hasn’t handled success — getting blown out by Troy last year after beating Danville being a perfect example. But the only blemish on the Lancers’ record has been that loss to Danville in week 4. I had been worried about losing all-state receiver Rian Glunk to an injury in the second week of the season, but junior Jaylen Andrews has been a revelation for Loyalsock. He had an absolutely ridiculous 6 catches for 282 yards and 4 TDs in the Battle of the Bridge against rival Montoursville last week. Andrews has caught 14 of quarterback Tyler Gee’s 17 touchdown passes this season. That’s without mentioning Davion Hill and his 150-yards-per-game average. It’s going to be quite a task for a Green Dragon defense that has played quite well this season, especially over the last three weeks. Where the issue is going to come: Can the Green Dragons generate enough offense? They scored on just one series last week, and the other score came via the defense. Loyalsock’s defense has been almost as good as its offense — taking away Troy’s 34 points two weeks ago. Danville will enter the postseason averaging 50.8 points per game, but scored just 17 against the Lancers. Ryan Opperman is a tough runner, and Wade Young is a strong dual-threat quarterback, now Lewisburg just needs a consistent offensive performance.
Loyalsock 28, Lewisburg 7
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
(SATURDAY)
These two teams met just two weeks ago, and the Wildcats piled up nearly 500 yards on the ground, and Andrew Diehl set the school single-game rushing record. Warrior Run didn’t do much better against the Milton rushing attack last week, either. It’s Mifflinburg’s first home playoff game since hosting Bloomsburg in 2011. I don’t expect the Wildcats to come out flat as an obvious favorite just because of how long this group waited for this opportunity. This Mifflinburg team didn’t go through the disappointment of last year’s Little Brown Jug game, and subsequent missed playoff berth. Can Warrior Run’s passing game keep them in it for a bit, of course, but this young group of Defenders needs this experience and practice week more than anything.
Mifflinburg 35,
Warrior Run 7
Montoursville at Athens
(SATURDAY)
The Warriors come into the contest in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but I’m certainly not ready to give this game to the Wildcats. Those five games — Southern Columbia, Danville, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove and Loyalsock — came against teams with just six losses between them. Montoursville is certainly battle-tested. Unfortunately a stretch like that also leaves you beat up as well. Athens has four losses — Executive Education Charter, Troy, Canton and Tioga (N.Y.) — to teams with a combined six losses as well. If Montoursville can slow down the Athens passing game — Mason Lister is a three-year starter at quarterback for the Wildcats — I think Montoursville takes advantage of that tough stretch to send them to top-seeded Danville next Saturday.
Montoursville 21, Athens 14
D3 CLASS 4A quarterfinals
Upper Dauphin at Hamburg
The Trojans won the Liberty Division championship and did it without leading rusher Brady Morgan, whose availability for this game is unknown. This has the possibility to match last year’s Trojans’ district opener — a 58-48 win on the road over Columbia. Remember the last time we saw the Hawks, they were hanging 70 on a better-than-thought Warrior Run team back in September. The Hawks are as balanced as anybody on the Trojans’ schedule. Pierce Mason has rushed for 1,043 yards and 19 touchdowns, while quarterback Xavier Menapace has thrown for 1,541 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Menapace is the son of former Southern Columbia player and offensive coordinator Aaron Menapace. Speaking of balance, I think most people know about Upper Dauphin’s muddle-huddle, and the speed that the Trojans want to play, but this is the most balance the Trojans have possessed in a number of years. Sophomore Aidan Bingaman has thrown for 1,084 yards and 14 touchdowns. This has a chance to be a really fun one.
Upper Dauphin 42,
Hamburg 35
D4 CLASS 2A quarterfinals
NP-Mansfield at Mt. Carmel
The Panthers started the season 0-4 but won three of their final five games to grab the eighth seed, including a three-point win over Wellsboro last week to get that last spot. Their reward — a trip to Mount Carmel, which hasn’t gone well the previous two times these teams have met in the playoffs — the Red Tornadoes won on the road in 2010, and routed them at home in 2019. This is actually the first meeting between the schools I won’t be attending. Karson Dominick has thrown for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the Panthers average just 3 yards per carry on the ground. They are going to need more balance to stay in this game. The Red Tornadoes should roll.
Mount Carmel 35,
North Penn-Mansfield 7
Hughesville at Bloomsburg
I know the Spartans think they let one slip away the first two times these teams played in September. Hughesville led late in the fourth quarter until Madden Locke returned a fumble more than 80 yards for a touchdown. Neither offense is great, but both of these defenses can play. I don’t expect much scoring unless the defenses do it. I can’t get a read on this Bloomsburg team. They were playing so well after losing to Danville to open the season, but back-to-back losses to Lewisburg and Central Columbia, teams that entered the game with Bloomsburg with zero and two wins. Heck the previous week, Bloomsburg had to rally to beat one-win Shikellamy. That’s why I really like Hughesville to grab the upset.
Hughesville 14,
Bloomsburg 13
Towanda at Troy
The Trojans lost by a point to Loyalsock, and dropped a week 10 game to Canton last week, so they certainly have to be considered one of the favorites in Class 2A along with the Red Tornadoes and Southern Columbia. It’s a typical Troy team — they’ve thrown only 59 times — but Clayton Smith has rushed for 1,168 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and they’ve scored 11 touchdowns on defense and special teams (4 kickoff return TDs, 4 interception return TDs, 2 punt return TDs, and a fumble return for a TD). So you can’t make any mistakes against Troy. Riley Schoonover topped 1,000 yards rushing for the Black Knights, but like Troy, they don’t throw the ball much. This was a 49-0 win for Troy back on Oct. 7, and I see no reason why that changes.
Troy 35, Towanda 7
Line Mountain at Southern Col.
The second straight year these two have met in the first round of districts. There’s been a lot of talk about Southern Columbia’s struggles, but the 7-3 Tigers’ losses — came to the No. 2 team in Class 3A, the No. 5 team in Class 3A and the No. 2 in Class 2A in the pennlive.com rankings. So don’t quite count out Southern Columbia to get its sixth straight Class 2A state championship. I’ve talked plenty of times over the last five weeks about this young Line Mountain team, and they certainly could be hosting tonight with a couple of different breaks throughout the season. Ian Bates became the first sophomore in Line Mountain history to top 1,000 yards on the ground. There are two teams that I think will lose in the first round, that will greatly benefit from this extra week of practice — the Eagles and Warrior Run.
Southern Columbia 35,
Line Mountain 14
D4 CLASS A SEMIFINALS
Northwest at Muncy
(SATURDAY)
I’m not the only one waiting for the inevitable matchup between the Indians and Canton in the Class A title game next week. Northwest put up little resistance two weeks ago against Muncy, falling behind 49-0 before scoring. The Indians should roll once again.
Muncy 42, Northwest 7
S. Williamsport at Canton
(SATURDAY)
Another rematch that didn’t go very well for the lower seed, the Bulldogs rolled to a 50-0 win over South back in September, and again nothing should change when they meet tonight. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the district and are the only team to hold Jersey Shore under 30 points this season.
Canton 42,
South Williamsport 7