MIDD-WEST AT CENTRAL COLUMBIA
Lance Adams makes his debut as head coach of the Mustangs on the road against a Blue Jays team that need to find some replacements for some graduated standouts, especially in the front eight of their defense. Midd-West might have the biggest shoes to fill in Hunter Wolfley, who topped 1,000 yards rushing and led the team in receiving. Christian Regester is an experienced quarterback for Midd-West. If the Mustangs can get a little more balanced this season offensively, it will go a long way in replacing Wolfley’s production. Central Columbia will have to pick a quarterback — former Southern Columbia starter Greyson Shaud and Logan Welkom are locked in a battle — to get the ball to Eli Morrison on the outside.
Central Columbia 20, Midd-West 14
DANVILLE AT MIFFLINBURG
The Ironmen have some big holes to fill. An outstanding senior class was the key to overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to win the District 4 Class 3A title last season, and earn the school’s first trip to the state semifinals. One would think a step back would be inevitable for Danville, but the Ironmen have plenty of talent returning, and QB Zach Gordon should be a more than capable replacement for K.J. Riley. The Wildcats have to rebuild their offensive line, though junior Emmanuel Ulrich, a two-year starter, is a great starting block. Andrew Diehl is an experienced running back, and new quarterback sophomore Troy Dressier has some weapons. The question: Is that enough to beat this Ironmen team?
Danville 28, Mifflinburg 13
SELINSGROVE AT POTTSVILLE
This is an interesting way for the Seals to kick off their season. The Crimson Tide have a two-way threat at quarterback, in Jazce Carabello- Snowell, and a running back, Travontai Davis, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry last year. Selinsgrove has some strong defenders returning, led by linebacker Brandon Hile and safety Teague Hoover. The big issue again this season: Can the Seals score enough points to be successful? Hile and Hoover are expected to be the top ball carriers, while coach Derek Hicks has three players vying for a spot at quarterback.
This game will go a long way to see if the Seals will survive their brutal early-season schedule.
Selinsgrove 14, Pottsville 13
LEWISBURG AT SHAMOKIN
Eric Wicks makes his coaching debut for the Green Dragons, and despite a 2-6 record last season, Lewisburg has plenty of talent coining back. Ethan Dominick has done a variety of things on offense over the last three years, but Lewisburg needs to find ways to get the ball to Dominick and fellow running back Cam Michaels in a variety. Owen Ordonez at defensive end along with Dominick and Michaels give new Lewisburg defensive coordinator Todd West some interesting building blocks. The Indians return quarterback Brett Nye and running back Max Madden, but Nye needs to find new favorite targets as his top two targets last season are gone. Leading receiver Billy Delbaugh graduated, while second-leading receiver Ryder Zulkowski transferred to Archbishop Wood, which leaves a hole in the Shamokin secondary as well.
Shamokin 21, Lewisburg 17
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN AT SHIKELLAMY
The way the Wildcats dominated the Braves last season announced that Central Mountain was a different football team in 2020. Now in 2021, Central Mountain’s new coach, Shannon Manning, hopes to build on the best Wildcats’ season in 10 years. Micah Walizer is hammer at fullback and linebacker for the Wildcats, but Central Mountain needs to replace its veteran line from a season ago. Shikellamy was a gutty team last year, moving its pieces around to deal with injuries from last year’s opener with the Wildcats. Now in his second year, coach Jim Keiser must replace Drew Balestrini at quarterback. Sophomore Luke Snyder struggled with injuries last year, and didn't see a lot of time on offense, but played well at linebacker. Keiser expects him to play bigger role offensively this season. Coltyn Sempko and Isaac Shaffer-Neitz also return in the backfield for Shikellamy. If Shikellamy can find a quarterback, John Pieffer has a chance to be one of the top receivers in the area for the Braves.
Shikellamy 10, Central Mountain 7
MILTON AT NATIVITY BVM
The Black Panthers have two of the best athletes in the area in Ashton Canelo and Xzavier Minium. Coach Phil Davis plans to rotate Minium and Peyton Rearick at quarterback this season, and neither have any experience under center. The Hilltoppers’ plan is simple. They are going to run the ball behind an offensive line that features two 300-pounders, and they have a three-year starter at quarterback in Cody Hill. BVM lost its leading rusher from a year ago, but this Class A team pulled off the biggest upset in school history when it knocked off Pottsville in its opener last season.
Nativity 28, Milton 7
NORTH SCHUYLKILL AT MOUNT CARMEL
Man, if you like beef, this is the game for you. Both of these teams feature big, impressive offensive lines. This will be a stern test for a Red Tornadoes team that played just three games last season. Mount Carmel will be able to run the ball. Will they be more balanced in 2021 than they were in the early part of season? North Schuylkill enters the season at the top-ranked team in Class 3A in the pennlive.com preseason poll. The Spartans, where John Darrah was an assistant coach before taking over at his alma mater, might be one of the few teams actually bigger than Mount Carmel. This is an underrated rivalary in the area. It once brought out former Eagles great Chuck Bednarik to the Silver Bowl to watch it — if memory serves former North Schuylkill and Penn State linebacker Geno Capone was a family member. Tonight's game will probably be one Bednarik would enjoy.
North Schuylkill 28, Mount Carmel 21
BERWICK AT SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Everybody was waiting for this one to open the 2020 season, but we had to wait a year. It seems like a perfect circle that Jim Roth would set the state wins record in the state championship game, then open the next season with school synonymous with the coach — George Curry — whose record he broke. The Tigers are ready and primed for a fifth straight state title, and with another six wins, Southern Columbia would own the longest winning streak in state history. Berwick struggled with injuries, and had an atypical down year in 2020. There is little doubt the Bulldogs should bounce back, but the Tigers are probably not the team to do it against.
Southern Columbia 35, Berwick 7
LINE MOUNTAIN AT JUNIATA
The Eagles have plenty of offensive firepower to replace in quarterback Jacob Feese and tailback Garret Laudenslager, both 1,000-yard rushers. This might be a different Line Mountain squad this year, entirely. The Eagles will rely on a defense with eight starters back early in the season until an inexperienced offense gets on track. The Indians are coming off a year in which they made the PIAA Class 4A playoffs after winning the District 6 title, and lost in a close game to Oil City in the PIAA playoffs. Juniata quarterback Jacob Condo has started for four seasons, and returns Yahil Ortiz, who was second on the Indians in rushing and led the team in receiving.
Juniata 21, Line Mountain 14
JAMES BUCHANAN AT UPPER DAUPHIN
The Trojans struggled with injuries in the first season in the jointure with Millersburg. The Rockets — by the way, how is Buchanan’s nickname not the Presidents? — have won just two games over the last two years, so Upper Dauphin is a heavy favorite in this contest. It will be interesting to see how the Trojans’ offense performs this season. Junior Christian Snyder had some explosive games as a sophomore, but how will he handle being the main ball carrier for Upper Dauphin?
Upper Dauphin 28, James Buchanan 7