Danville at Bloomsburg
The Ironmen and Panthers renew the Judy Price Trophy game. Danville expects to be one of the best teams in not only the area, but the state as well, starting the season ranked No. 4. The Panthers return some talent from last year’s squad, and should be a contender in Division III if Mount Carmel should falter. Danville might be too big a step to climb this early in the season. Danville’s offense should be humming early with Carson Persing, Ty Brown-Stauffer, and whoever quarterbacks the Ironmen — senior Zach Gordon and sophomore Madden Patrick are battling. The Ironmen switched up things defensively and hope that limits their one weakness in their losses last season, stopping an aggressive downhill running game.
Danville 28, Bloomsburg 7
Southern Col. at Berwick
Two of the best programs ever in the state of Pennsylvania enter 2022 with a bit of uncertainty. Carm DeFrancesco stepped down in the offseason, and former Berwick star Mike Bennett takes over as coach. Southern Columbia begins its first season in six without Gaige or Gavin Garcia in the backfield at one of the running back positions. Braeden Wisloksi has shown that kind of ability in his career, but can the University of Maryland commit stay healthy for an entire season. Same goes for fullback Wes Barnes. The Tigers are looking for a state-record sixth straight state title but might have more questions than at any time in that run. But it’s also always hard to pick against the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 28, Berwick 21
Selinsgrove at Bellefonte
Former Tri-Valley standout Vaughn Donmoyer coaches the Red Raiders, who will also play Danville later in the season. Bellefonte struggled to two wins last season, and opening with the Seals isn’t going to be easy. Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks is excited about his offensive line, and that bodes well for his offensive playmakers. Quarterback Mark Pastore and wide receiver Gavin Bastian return in the passing game, while Selinsgrove expects big things from junior Tucker Teats. The question marks come on defense for Selinsgrove where all-staters Brandon Hile and Teague Hoover graduated. The building blocks are there. The Miller brothers — Steven and Ethan — should provide help on the defensive line, while leading tackler Corey Rumberger returns as well.
Selinsgrove 21, Bellefonte 7
Midd-West at Mifflinburg
The Mustangs struggled with the big play last year, and they open this season facing a plethora of weapons on the outside for Mifflinburg, and the quarterback — Troy Dressler — to get them the ball. Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed both had 100-yard rushing games last season, so the running game isn’t shabby either. Midd-West will have to win ugly this season — ball control on offense with its running game offensive line. That approach should be successful against most of the Mustangs’ schedule, but not tonight.
Mifflinburg 35, Midd-West 7
Muncy at Warrior Run
This game probably won’t be close. The Indians will be one of the top programs in Class A in the state with a big offensive line, and its entire offensive backfield back. It’s Defenders’ coach Derrick Zechman’s debut, and the first time fans will see Warrior Run’s new turf field. No more killing flies in the press box, plus beautiful facilities and a bunch of freshmen and sophomores on the varsity means the arrow is pointing up in Turbotville.
Muncy 30, Warrior Run 6
S. Williamsport at Milton
Speaking of beautiful facilities, Alumni Stadium doesn’t disappoint, either. Expect a huge turnout tonight in Milton, and the Black Panthers should be ready to perform. Between Xzavier Minium and Chris Doyle, Milton will have plenty of firepower. If Milton can replace some of the linemen lost to graduation, Milton could challenge for the HAC-III title if Mount Carmel should falter. The Mounties made the Class 2A semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Southern. Milton will have to learn to play as a favorite this season.
Milton 21, S. Williamsport 14
Central Col. at Shikellamy
I’ve been around Jim Keiser for a number of years, and he’s not afraid of the truth. The Braves struggled on offense, but when I talked to Keiser for the magazine, he was excited about his team’s speed and his freshman quarterback, Brody Rebuck, and with renewed health, its first two games of the year — the Blue Jays won three games last year, and next week’s opponent Mifflin County was winless — appear winnable. It’s not hard to see Shikellamy doubling its win total from a year ago, quickly. With some confidence, who knows what happens the rest of the season for the Braves. The Blue Jays have a new coach in EJ Smith, an assistant for former coach Scott Dennis and former Berwick assistant. Central Columbia was young last season and returns plenty, but I feel like Shikellamy might surprise some people.
Shikellamy 28, Central Columbia 14
Mt. Carmel at N. Schuylkill
Had a chance to see the Spartans on Saturday against the Ironmen, and North Schuylkill should contend in Class 3A in District 11, but this Tornadoes group has a chance to be special. Not many offensive lines have the experience of the trio of Matt Schicchitano, Matt Kelley and Nick Nestico. Put the kind of skill talent — Xavier Diaz, Cole Spears and Michael Farronato just to name a few — behind that line, and that team-record for rushing yards set in 2021 is already in danger. This is always a tough, physical game, and this shouldn’t be any different.
Mount Carmel 42, North Schuylkill 28
Line Mountain at Penns Valley
This is a battle of very similar teams. Both the Eagles and Rams were very young last year, and expect to improve greatly thanks to that experience. Even with that experience, Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson still played five freshmen in the scrimmage, and still only has nine seniors on his roster. He’s going with a freshman quarterback in Kaiden Maurer, and Kaiden’s brother, Chandon, is a two-year starter. Line Mountain expects to be better, and the Rams are a perfect opener.
Line Mountain 28, Penns Valley 27
Williams Val. at Up. Dauphin
This is a fringe game, but might be the best one of the weekend. The Vikings certainly expect to contend in Class 2A in District 11, and with 17 returning starters, this is Tim Savage’s most experienced team since 2017. Williams Valley didn’t lose a game until the state quarterfinals that season. The Trojans return nine two-way starters from last year’s team, the only issue for Upper Dauphin? They have to find a replacement for quarterback Wil Laskoski. I think that might hinder Upper Dauphin in this kind of opener.
Williams Valley 35, Upper Dauphin 14
Shamokin at Lewisburg
(SATURDAY)
The most intriguing game of the week. This was a 3-0 game for nearly four quarters until Shamokin rallied late last year. Quarterback Brett Nye struggled with injuries as a junior, and the team relied on Max Madden and the running game. The Indians are experienced up front, and Nye and Chase Pensyl should be a pretty potent passing combination. The Green Dragons struggled to open the season the last two years, so it’s imperative for Lewisburg to get off to good start. Coach Eric Wicks really liked what his defense did in the scrimmage despite the loss of Owen Ordonez at Lafayette and Ethan Dominick at Bucknell. Cam Michaels is an all-stater in the defensive backfield, and Wade Long is an experienced quarterback. I really don’t have a clue who is going to win this one.
Lewisburg 17, Shamokin 14