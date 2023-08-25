Bloomsburg at Danville
There might not be another state quarterfinalist that’s gone through more change than the Ironmen. Former Northwest coach and Berwick standout Carl Majer has taken over for Mike Brennan, who won three district titles in three years. Zach Gordon, Carson Persing and Mason Raup — all all-state selections — graduated. The streak of three straight 3A titles is in jeopardy, and Danville should take a step back — right? Well, Loyalsock might be the preseason favorite but don’t count out Danville’s returning talent and desire to keep the train rolling. Madden Patrick started as a freshman when Gordon missed the last six games of the season. Aaron Johnson is as multi-faceted as he is talented — he has a chance to become the first Ironman with 1,000 career yards on the ground and 1,000 career yards receiving. Cameron Kiersch is a bullet, and should be a worthy replacement at linebacker for Raup. Know what else helps? A deep returning offensive and defensive lines. Bloomsburg has a stud to replace of its own in Madden Locke, who is playing at Lock Haven. He was the leading rusher and tackler for the Panthers last season and was a big play waiting to happen. But the Panthers have enough back up front, and sophomore Wyatt Brosious picked up enough experience last year that Bloomsburg could surprise. Just not tonight in Ironmen Stadium.
Danville 28, Bloomsburg 7
Milton at S. Williamsport
This is quite an interesting contest. Milton rolled over South Williamsport in the opening of the new turf of Alumni Field a year ago, but the Mounties are probably one of the favorites in the Northern Tier behind Muncy. The Black Panthers lost Xzavier Minium to graduation — he’s in Clinton County with Locke — but Chris Doyleis back from a knee injury after rushing for 1,000 yards as a freshman. Senior Cale Bastian returns at quarterback as well and he’ll have some weapons on the outside in Peyton Rearick, Monte Fisher and Minium’s brother, Izayah. If there might be some growing pains on offense without Xzavier Minium to rely on, new coach Curt Zettlemoyer emphasized that more of his players will be going both ways this year to make sure the best 11 Milton players on on the field. The Black Panthers kind of fizzled out in the shutout loss to Selinsgrove in the district semifinal after having its best season in years. This game won’t be a rout like last year.
Milton 21, S. Williamsport 19
Warrior Run at Muncy
The Indians have to replace the Eyer cousins — Ross at WR and Branson at QB — but still have Austin Johnson in the backfield, and a pretty strong front. Warrior Run isn’t going to surprise people this season. The Defenders made big strides in the second half of the season under first-year coach Derrick Zechman. Quarterback Ryan Newton and receivers Samuel Hall and Carter Marr put up plenty of yards, but the Defenders want to be stronger running the football. Warrior Run should make some more strides this season, but taking down their rival might be a bit much to ask this early.
Muncy 20, Warrior Run 14
Berwick at S. Columbia
The 2022 season for the Tigers will forever be immortalized in a WVIA documentary, but it’s time to head into a new season for Southern Columbia. The offense was hit hard by graduation up front, but the defense has a chance to be one of the best in the area. Senior Blake Wise has 27 starts under his belt, and has two championships to his name, so a step up in the Tigers’ passing game will help the line as it matures. Berwick is in the opposite boat. The Bulldogs return plenty up front, but most of their skill position talent either graduated or in the case of Bo Sheptock, transferred to Danville. The Tigers will get some answers quickly about their line.
Southern Columbia 28,
Berwick 13
Upper Dauphin at Williams Valley
The Trojans open the season with plenty to replace in the skill positions and line, but junior Aidan Bingaman gave Upper Dauphin’s offense a throwing component it hadn’t had in a few years. The inexperienced Trojans are still well-versed in Kent Smeltz’s muddle-huddle shotgun offense, and that always provides problems. Tim Savage is out for the Vikings after compiling a 102-30 overall record in 11 seasons, and five PIAA playoff appearances. Former quarterback Stephen Sedesse takes the reigns, and the 27-year old has big shoes to fill, but with players like Alex Achenbach returning, the Vikings probably won’t take a step back.
Williams Valley 35,
Upper Dauphin 14
Mifflinburg at Midd-West
The Wildcats were hit hard by graduation and injury. Troy Dressler, the school’s all-time leading passer and Wake Forest baseball commit, is moving to receiver because of a baseball injury, pushing sophomore Chad Martin into the starting role. He’ll have plenty of weapons on the outside — senior Sean Grodotzke and a group of talented sophomores — along with leading receiver, 6-foot-7 tight end Kyler Troup — which will help. The line and the running game will most likely be works in progress. Same with the defense — Martin and Brian Reeder — are the top returners on that side of the ball. The Mustangs are in the same boat as last season. They’ll have to control the ball on offense to have a chance to win the game.
Mifflinburg 35, Midd-West 7
Lewisburg at Shamokin
Marc Persing opens his career at his alma mater against the team he spent four seasons in charge. The Indians are going to rely on Chase Pensyl, and its returning offensive line to start the season. The Green Dragons improved later in the season in 2022 when they went to a more power game. The thunder is back in the offense — Ryan Opperman and Sean Field — and if Jeremiah Davis, returning from a knee injury, provides the lightning, Lewisburg is going to surprise this season. The Green Dragons lost this game in overtime last season, and confidence can go a long way for both of these teams in the opener.
Lewisburg 14, Shamokin 7
Delaware Valley at Selinsgrove
This is the most interesting matchup of the weekend. The Class 5A Warriors have eight starters back on defense, a Stanford recruit at defensive end and tight end in Aiden Black, two quarterbacks and Ryder Machado back on offense, so they feel poised for big things this season. Guess what? So do the Seals. An experienced offense and an offensive line that coach Derek Hicks calls the deepest of his head coaching career feels they can score points on anybody. The Seals should be well-balanced with 1,000-yard rushing Tucker Teats and the passing combination of Mark Pastore to receiver Gavin Bastian. Delaware Valley wants to line up and run you over with its size advantage. Will the Seals hold up to the challenge?
Delaware Valley 35,
Selinsgrove 28
Athens at Line Mountain
The Eagles have high expectations this season and might be a Mid-Penn Conference Liberty League favorite, but don’t have the experience in this role. Line Mountain’s been a young team the last two years and lost some games they probably should have won. The next step starts by taking care of the Wildcats. Athens is another team hit hard by graduation. The District 4 Class 3A semifinalist from a season ago has just 12 upperclassmen this year and will bring 33 freshmen and sophomores to Mandata for the opener. It kind of sounds like Line Mountain from two seasons ago after its outstanding 2020 season.
Line Mountain 28, Athens 7
Shikellamy at C. Columbia
The Braves are making big changes, and the biggest is on the offensive side of the ball. Jim Keiser has given the offense over to coordinator Logan Leiby, and Shikellamy is going to the spread. Sophomore Brody Rebuck is back under center after getting hurt after the opening the season as the starter as a freshman. His skill position players are young but talented. Senior Luke Snyder is also going to see the ball in a variety of different ways. The big question mark will be on defense. Daily Item first-team defensive selection Derek Turber-Ortiz will miss the season with a summer injury. That leaves Snyder as one of the lone stalwarts back on that side of the ball. The Blue Jays are big and experienced up front, but have question marks at quarterback after the graduation of Logan Welkom and Greyson Shaud. This game went to overtime last year, and like the previous comment on Lewisburg, a win by the Braves will be huge for the confidence.
Shikellamy 35,
Central Columbia 34