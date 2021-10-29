The regular season ends this weekend with some big-time games, including rivalry games featuring Mifflinburg at Lewisburg and the Coal Bucket between Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
The Little Brown Jug has plenty of meaning this season. If Mifflinburg wins, the Wildcats clinch a spot in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. A Lewisburg win throws everything into chaos, but keeps the Green Dragons’ hopes for that fourth seed alive. The Wildcats are hurt by having the lowest opponent’s weighted winning percentage of the Class 4A schools. I’ve been on the Wildcats bandwagon for a few weeks, but Lewisburg is talented enough to cause Mifflinburg all kinds of issues, and win the game. The Green Dragons certainly can point to several points in losses this season where they had a chance to be much better than their 4-4 record, and not be in a position of needing a win in the final game of the season. A smart, focused mistake-free Lewisburg team would be a nightmare for anybody in the Class 4A bracket. The other big question is this will be the Green Dragons’ third game in seven days, so how will they react in the second half?
Mifflinburg 28, Lewisburg 21
Mount Carmel at Shamokin
After a year away, the Coal Bucket returns, and it should be a dandy. It shouldn’t be a long game, but it certainly should be entertaining. Neither team is going to throw the ball much. Mount Carmel quarterback Pedro Feliciano hasn’t attempted more than 11 passes in any game this season. Despite throwing for more than 1,500 yards last season, Shamokin’s Brett Nye hadn’t thrown more than 15 passes since the third week of the season, before putting up 20 in last week’s loss to Danville. The way both teams run the ball, passing is an afterthought for a reason. Mount Carmel has the most diverse rushing attack in its history — think about the ground that covers. Mount Carmel has nine running backs with more than 100 yards rushing this season. The Red Tornadoes’ record keepers couldn’t find another season with more than eight 100-yard rushers. and Mount Carmel has scored 60 points in back-to-back games for the first since 1923.That Mount Carmel rushing attack is humming. Shamokin gave up more than 200 yards to Danville’s Ty Stauffer last week. Shamokin senior Max Madden has topped 1,000 yards this season, and topped 200 yards himself against Danville. If he doesn’t get 25 carries in this game, it’s a good bet that Mount Carmel is blowing out the Indians.
Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 27
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
How do the Seals respond to last week’s loss to Southern Columbia? The second half last week was the first time somebody has really shredded the Selinsgrove defense this season. The first half, in which the Seals held the Tigers to seven points, while stopping three drives in its own territory has not been done much to Southern Columbia, either. If the Seals get more of that first-half defensive performance against a Warriors team — which is without a banged-up Rocco Pulizzi in the starting lineup — the Seals should be in good shape. Depending on this game, Montoursville could be the top seed in District 4 Class 3A or slide down to No. 3 with a loss. As long as the Selinsgrove running game can get back on track — the Southern Columbia defense limited the Seals to just 1 yard on the ground — they should knock off the Warriors.
Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 7
Southern Columbia at Danville
The biggest concern for both teams in this game, which was moved to Saturday at 6 p.m., is getting out of it healthy with all their pieces intact. Barring a big upset of the Tigers, Danville’s hope for a No. 1 seed and playoff bye hinges on the outcome of the Montoursville game. The Tigers have already wrapped the top seed in Class 2A. Southern Columbia hadn’t been tested since losing to Wyomissing until last week against Selinsgrove. The first two quarters looked like the Tigers were feeling the effects of that loss. The last two quarters show that they shook off those doldrums. The Tigers are healthy at running back for the first time in nearly two months. That spells trouble for a Danville defense that has struggled with run defense. I think the Ironmen can score some points against the Southern Columbia defense, but enough to win? That’s another story.
Southern Columbia 42, Danville 21
Milton at Shikellamy
Here is a surprise for you, this game might be closer than expected. The Black Panthers have to be licking their wounds after being blown out last week by Lewisburg. Let’s be honest, for this to be close probably defends on the Braves’ mental state. If they are going through the motions, Milton wins easily. This is a Shikellamy defense that can give the Milton running game some problems. Shikellamy has been able to run the ball this season, and has hit enough big plays in the passing game to keep the Milton defense concerned.
Milton 21, Shikellamy 14
Halifax at Midd-West
Mustangs coach Lance Adams should get his first win tonight. The Wildcats dress only 17 plays this season, and have just one win — over Renaissance Academy on Sept. 24. In the Wildcats’ six losses, they’ve allowed 338 points (56.1 points per game). Midd-West just has to be aware of the Halifax passing attack. Sophomore Carter Enders has a 333-yard passing game in a loss to James Buchanan, and threw for 228 yards in last week’s loss to Susquenita.
Midd-West 35, Halifax 7
Warrior Run at Loyalsock
The two times I’ve seen the Lancers this season, they’ve looked like the top team in District 4 Class 3A. They also got run over by Troy and lost to Montoursville, so the Lancers can be up-and-down. One thing they are right now is healthy. Tyler Gee missed about a month with an ankle injury, but returned and was 14-of-16 passing against Lewisburg in a Monday win. Rian Glunk scored four touchdowns in that game and went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season. As talented as Davion Hill is at running back for Loyalsock, Glunk is the guy you have to stop on that Loyalsock offense. Good luck with that. The Defenders have persevered through a tough season, and have a 1,000-yard passer in Ryan Newton, and one of the top receivers in Derek Thomas, who has 32 catches for 505 yards and seven scores. The issue: turnovers. Warrior Run is minus-20 in turnover margin this season.
Loyalsock 35, Warrior Run 7
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
The Eagles finally got in the win column last week, but of course, they couldn’t make it easy on themselves, taking a 13-0 lead before winning 13-10. They should cap their season tonight with a victory. James Buchanan has only beaten Halifax this season. Line Mountain doesn’t score many points, but the Rockets’ season-low in points allowed is the 39 Halifax scored in a loss.
Line Mountain 42, James Buchanan 7
Newport at Upper Dauphin
The Trojans got a huge win over Fleetwood last week, and locked up a Class 2A playoff berth in District 3. The Buffaloes have been struggling without quarterback Andy Bates, but played well in the second half last week against Line Mountain. It seems as if Newport found an offensive identity in the second half against Line Mountain, but is it enough to pull off the upset? Probably not.
Upper Dauphin 35, Newport 7