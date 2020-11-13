Mifflinburg at Line Mountain: Mifflinburg 14, Line Mountain 13.
If you asked me about this two weeks ago, you probably would have gotten a different winner. The Wildcats have lost just once — in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals to Jersey Shore — in the last five weeks. Beating Shikellamy in overtime last week might have been the most impressive of those wins. Not only were the Braves playing well, but the Wildcats were without their top rushers — Colin Miller and Andrew Diehl — and top receiver — also Miller — and managed to pull out the win. The Eagles have hit a rough patch over the last two weeks. They get a pass for the Southern Columbia game, but Line Mountain also struggled in the second half against Penns Valley in a second straight loss. Both quarterback Jacob Feese and Garret Laudenslager have a shot to go over 1,000 yards on the season, but the offense must be better this week for that to happen. Line Mountain also struggled in pass defense last week, so it will be interesting to see if Mifflinburg will try to attack downfield, not something it’s been doing with regularity this season.
Saturday
PIAA quarterfinals
Class 3A
Archbishop Carroll at Danville: The Patriots “weren’t supposed to be here, today” to quote a 30-year old movie — “Clerks.” Archbishop Carroll lost to Neumann-Goretti on Oct. 30, but a COVID-19 outbreak at Goretti put the Patriots back into the playoffs. They took advantage, and beat New Hope-Solebury to advance to the state quarterfinals. Take nothing away from coach Jeff Detweiler — an offensive lineman at Muhlenberg who played for current Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich, when he was an assistant in Allentown. The Patriots didn’t have a winning season from 2007 until 2018, culminating with a 4-18 span under former Penn State star Dan Connor before Detweiler took over in 2018. The Ironmen have to be aware of quarterback Nick Lamey. Lamey throws a nice ball, but watching film on the internet — he’s best at improvising in the open field. The Patriots also have speed and some size in their receivers, which will provide a challenge in the Danville secondary. As good as Danville’s offense has been, the Ironmen defense has been outstanding, as shown in last week’s second-half shutout against Montoursville. The Ironmen love playing for new coach Mike Brennan, and that just might be reflected in a state semifinal berth. Danville 28, Archbishop Carroll 14.
Class 2A
at Mansion Park, Altoona
Richland vs. Southern Columbia: A rematch from last year’s Class 2A quarterfinals won in a route by the Tigers, but the Rams had quite a young team last year. They lost star player Caleb Burke to graduation — he joined Tigers graduate Max Tillett at New Hampshire — but Richland returns 15 starters that played in that game, compared to just six for Southern Columbia. Quarterback Kellen Stahl has thrown for 15 touchdowns, and leads the team in rushing yards. Richland was the No. 4 seed in District 6, but swept the playoffs. Richland’s lone loss came to Bedford, which plays Hickory in the 3A quarterfinals this weekend. Southern Columbia has yet to be challenged this season, and South Williamsport was the latest victim in the District 4 title game last week. The running game has been outstanding all year for the Tigers, and fullback Wes Barnes — who ran for more than 100 yards last week — has adjusted to his new role as the season has gone on. Just what the Tigers needed — another weapon. I think this will be closer than last year’s rout. Southern Columbia 35, Richland 20.