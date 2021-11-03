DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS Class 4A semifinals Lewisburg at Jersey Shore
This is going to be a tough one at Thompson Street Stadium for the Green Dragons. First off, I’m not sure how healthy Lewisburg is going to be. Leading rusher Ethan Dominick didn’t touch the ball in the second half of last week’s win over Mifflinburg after 16 carries in the opening half. Quarterback Wade Young also left the game in the third quarter with an injury. Lewisburg’s defense has played so well in its run to the playoffs, but that final game of its three-game losing streak was a contest with Jersey Shore — a game in which the Bulldogs ran a nearly-unbelievable 96 plays on offense.
Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 14
Shamokin at Selinsgrove
Of all the weird pandemic facts, this might be the strangest football-wise. The Indians and the Seals will meet for the fifth time in 371 days tonight. Of course, it’s the rubber match of this best-of-5 series. The Seals won the last matchup, 33-0, on Sept. 11. It’s hard to get a read on this Indians team, and we’ll see where they are mentally after another loss in the Coal Bucket game. Shamokin also had a defensive starter and three assistant coaches thrown out, so it will be interesting to see the makeup of the Indians coaching staff. I’m pretty sure after their performance earlier this season against Selinsgrove, Shamokin has this one circled. The Indians were the first team to see the new-look Selinsgrove offense, and we’ll see how Shamokin adjusts.
Selinsgrove 17, Shamokin 10
Class 3A quarterfinals N. Penn-Mansfield vs. Milton (at CENTRAL COL.)
Welcome back to the District 4 playoffs Milton. If they play to their potential, it should be the Black Panthers’ first district win since assistant coach Brady Chappell was quarterbacking Milton back in 2012. That’s also the last time Milton finished at .500 or above. The Panthers didn’t play a brutal schedule — their five wins came against teams with six victories combined. Milton should roll in this one.
Milton 35, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Cowanesque Valley at Loyalsock
The Indians hadn’t had a winning season since 1979, and won six games for this first time since 1975, or the year I was born. Unfortunately for them, that run probably comes to an end here. Loyalsock is healthy for the first time since beating Danville back in September. Cowanesque Valley hasn’t seen the athletes that the Lancers will throw at it, and coach Justin Van Fleet and his offense still have some tricks up their sleeves. Quarterback Tyler Gee had two 100-yard games earlier in the year on the ground, but hasn’t really run much since coming back from an injury. Expect that to change in the playoffs.
Loyalsock 35, Cowanesque Valley 7
Athens at Montoursville
The Wildcats have a balanced attacked — Mason Lister has thrown for nearly 1,300 yards, while Shayne Reid has broken 1,000 yards rushing — but the Northern Tier appears to be down this season. Athens allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense to the No. 5 seed in the Class 2A playoffs, Wellsboro, two weeks ago. The Warriors will be without Rocco Pulizzi, but should be tested enough by their schedule to get themselves into the semifinals.
Montoursville 28, Athens 21
Class 2A quarterfinals Line Mountain at Southern Columbia
The Eagles — I don’t want to say backed into a playoff spot, because I don’t think they ever expected to get one — are in the playoffs because Northwest and Central Columbia elected to not participate. The Blue Jays have a district rule about playing in the district playoffs with a sub .500 record. I’m not sure why Northwest did, but allowing 500 yards on the ground to South Williamsport in the regular-season finale last Thursday night didn’t help. Line Mountain had a game scheduled with 0-8 Panther Valley, but now gets a date with 9-1 Southern Columbia. Sometimes life isn’t fair, but the young Eagles will be better for it in a couple of years.
S. Columbia 42, Line Mountain 7
Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel
This game didn’t go well for the Panthers the first time. Now Mount Carmel is playing better, and the Panthers are coming off a tough loss to rival Central Columbia last week. I find it hard to believe that much has changed from the first time these two teams played — a 40-12 Red Tornadoes win on Oct. 1.
Mount Carmel 42, Bloomsburg 6
Wellsboro at South Williamsport
I think this might be the best game of the weekend. The Hornets’ Isaac Keane is one of the better quarterbacks left in the tournament, and Wellsboro is certainly an experienced playoff team. The Mounties rolled up 500 yards rushing last week, and Lane Lusk topped 1,000 yards this season, while teammate Clayton Swarthout has rushed for 800. I feel like the last one with the ball wins.
South Williamsport 28, Wellsboro 27
Sayre at Troy
I talked about Troy’s victory over Loyalsock being one of the more surprising results of the season, and the Trojans followed that with a loss to the Redskins. I’m not sure it happens again on Saturday night at Alparon Park. Since beating Troy, Sayre has lost three straight, including 30-21 to a Northwest team that should have been the No. 8 seed in this tournament. Stopping Brayden Horton is key for Troy. Sayre’s senior quarterback has thrown for 1,300 yards and run for another 574 yards with a combined 22 touchdowns.
Troy 21, Sayre 7
Class A semifinal Montgomery at Muncy
This has all the earmarks of a trap game for the Indians. It’s against a rival that can score some points — Montgomery quarterback Logan Almeida is the school’s all-time leading passer with 4,436 career yards and 31 touchdowns. His favorite target this season has been Colton Hans, who leads District 4 in catches (60) and yards (960). Add in the fact that Muncy beat the Red Raiders 40-18 this season, and everybody is eagerly awaiting next week’s Class A final between the Indians and undefeated Canton — the No. 2 and 3 teams in Class A in the state. I guess I’m saying, don’t be surprised if this is close early.
Muncy 38, Montgomery 21
District 3 Class 2A semifinal Upper Dauphin at Columbia
There was a two-game stretch early in the season — a shutout loss to Juniata and 22 points against Trinity in a win the next week — where the Trojans weren’t clicking offensively. Upper Dauphin averaged 44.3 points per game in its other seven games. The Crimson Tide can score some points as well. Their season low is 18 points, which came in their only loss to Donegal, also in the second week of the season. Columbia quarterback Robert Footman has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns in nine games this season. This one should be fun.
Upper Dauphin 49, Columbia 42