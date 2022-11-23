PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal
Wyomissing at Danville: This is the time of year the Ironmen have been building toward since the end of the 2021-22 school year. Danville feels as though it’s talented enough and worked hard enough to compete for a state championship this season. What better way to prove it, than in a matchup against the Spartans, the team that knocked them off in the 2020 state playoffs, 44-14, and a squad that has made the last two Class 3A state championship games? Things have worked out perfectly for Danville to take its shot. The Ironmen have this game at home, and, as coach Mike Brennan said, “We were as healthy walking up the hill from the game on Friday night as we were when we started the season.” It will certainly be a test. Wyomissing is as big as some college teams and will look to control the clock with its Delaware Wing-T offense. It will put pressure on Danville’s defense to not let the Spartans put together 10- or 12-play drives. It could be a long night at Ironmen Stadium if the Wyomissing offense sees a lot of second-and-3s and a lot of third-and-2s. Danville’s defense stopped Loyalsock twice without scoring on goal-to-go situations last week, but is that possible against such a big offensive line? Where the Ironmen have an advantage is on the offensive side of the ball. The Spartans are a strong defensive team, but in talking to somebody that played the Spartans they think Danville has the advantage to do something that they couldn’t — exploit the Spartans vertically. That is why there is optimism on the Danville side. In the 2020 game at Wyomissing, Carson Persing had 228 yards receiving and the Ironmen moved the ball through the air despite quarterback K.J. Riley breaking his foot two weeks before. Just looking at the numbers, one might think a defensive battle would be in the offing, but this might come down to the last possession.
n Danville 28, Wyomissing 27
PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal
Southern Columbia vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park, Altoona: You can’t get much more royalty in the small-school state playoffs than a meeting between the 12-time state champion Tigers, and the Marauders, who are four-time champions. Both are defending state champions — Guilfoyle is the defending Class A state champ with last year’s Class A player of the year Karson Kiesewetter in the quarterback spot. It’s a very similar matchup for the Tigers to last week’s championship upset of Mount Carmel. Kiesewetter has accounted for 3,228 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns (30 rushing), and the Marauders will line up in the shotgun with a wing behind a big offensive line. The biggest difference is they will be a bit more spread out. Bishop Guilfoyle plays with two wide receivers for the most part, while the Red Tornadoes like to keep things tight until they move to their spread passing offense. Bishop Guilfoyle will move Kiesewetter around, using Cooper Rother as a Wildcat quarterback while Kieswetter takes jet-sweep handoffs as another way to attack the defense. It will provide another tough challenge for a revamped Southern Columbia rush defense that held Mount Carmel to a season-low 30 yards last week. Like the other quarterfinal, this has a chance to be another high-scoring game. The Marauders have given up 218 points this season, including 57 in the last two games of the playoffs. The return of Wes Barnes on the Southern offense has opened up things for fellow ballcarrier Braeden Wisloski. If Southern Columbia has 57 carries like it did last week — interesting that number pops up twice — it could be a long night for the Marauders.
n Southern Columbia 35, Bishop Guilfoyle 28