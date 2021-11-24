PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Danville vs. Neumann-Goretti at Lehighton
The Ironmen have gone through some things this season, and it’s paid off with a second straight district title. Danville learned to play without its original starting quarterback, and survived a tough final five weeks of the season to make a second straight appearance in the state quarterfinals. To make a second straight semifinal appearance, it will take one of Danville’s best efforts of the season. The Saints have one of the top defenses in the state, allowing fewer than 150 yards per game and 10.1 points per contest. Anthony Johnson is a Rutgers recruit at middle linebacker, and Neumann-Goretti has size up front and speed in the back end. Danville has made its living running the ball over the last six weeks of the season, and Ty Stauffer has been a workhorse. To have a chance in this game, the Ironmen will have to figure out a way to run the ball against the Saints. If the Ironmen can get some balance, they could make things interesting in the same way North Schuylkill did last week in a five-point loss to the Saints.
Neumann-Goretti 27, Danville 21
PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal Richland at Southern Columbia
These two teams play for the third time in as many years with the Tigers owning a 2-0 advantage. This is the first time the Rams have had to pay a visit to Jim Roth Field, though. It will be the first time all season that Southern Columbia will have to deal with a spread attack, and a team that really likes throwing the ball. Kellen Stahl has been the quarterback in all three games for Richland, and he enters the contest needing four touchdown passes to reach 100 for his career. If he does that, he will become just the ninth player in Pennsylvania history to accomplish that feat. He’s thrown five touchdown passes in the two games against Southern Columbia, and, remember, the Rams led by two scores last year in Altoona before Southern Columbia rallied to win 57-30. This game, of course, will come down to defense. The Tigers think they have some early-season secondary problems fixed. Can Richland run the ball enough to keep the always aggressive blitz package at bay? The other issue for teams has been trying to contain Gavin Garcia. Garcia has scored 42 touchdowns this season, in every conceivable way, plus Wes Barnes really hurt the Rams in the passing game last year. I think this has a chance to be close, but I thought that last week, too, and the Tigers beat Mount Carmel by 27.
So. Columbia 42, Richland 30