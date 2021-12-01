PIAA Class 2A semifinal at Lehighton H.S. Southern Columbia vs. Northern Lehigh
The Bulldogs haven’t had much success against District 4 teams in the semifinals. They lost to Mount Carmel in one of their two previous appearances in 1999. I can make this pretty simple at the start, can Northern Lehigh contain Gavin Garcia? The senior got off to a slow start this season (102 rushing yards in wins over Berwick and Bloomsburg) — and let’s be honest, he still scored six touchdowns in those two contests — but since then he’s topped 2,000 yards on the ground, and has 42 total touchdowns. He has 10 touchdowns in the last two games, and that’s going to be the problem, obviously. Another issue, the other two running backs in Southern Columbia’s Wing-T — Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes — finally seem closer to 100 percent than they have been since the middle of the season. However, this might come down to the Tigers defense as well. Southern Columbia has shut down the Mount Carmel and Richland offenses over the last two weeks, and now has to play an amalgam of both. Northern Lehigh has a 2,000-yard passer, a 1,500-yard rusher, and its top receiver is just 60 yards from 1,000 yards on the season. The Bulldogs have scored on their first possession in 13 of their 14 games this season. This feels like the last two weeks, where the Tigers were the favorites, but I thought both teams had enough offense to keep them in the game. It didn’t work out very well for Mount Carmel or Richland the last two weeks, but the Bulldogs are playing well, and seem to have the kind of formation variety that could cause problems — Northern Lehigh bounces between the Air Raid and a tight formation — for the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 49, Northern Lehigh 42