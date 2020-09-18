Todd Hummel makes his week 2 predictions, including Selinsgrove at Central Mountain, Shikellamy's home opener against Jersey Shore and Danville's first-ever matchup with Midd-West.
SELINSGROVE AT CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
All of a sudden this game is more interesting than it’s ever been. When the Wildcats beat Shikellamy last week — and looked good doing it — Central Mountain made a statement. Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks’ offensive line will get a test against a big defensive line, so keep an eye on how well the Seals can run the ball. It was a struggle for the Braves on the ground last week. Central Mountain put together a 20-play drive behind its offensive line, combining speed (Ryan Pentz) and power (Micah Walizer). If Central Mountain can run the ball like that against Selinsgrove, it would certainly announce this Wildcats squad might just contend for the first time in its short history in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I. This game is closer than expected at the beginning of the season.
Selinsgrove 17, Central Mountain 14.
MIDD-WEST AT DANVILLE
Man, did the Ironmen’s new offense look good last week in their win over Mifflinburg. Coach Mike Brennan cautioned that it’s just one game. Combining K.J. Riley with the athletes on the outside that Danville has in that new offense will make it tough for any team to stop Danville. It should be interesting how the Mustangs offensive line matches up with the Ironmen. Midd-West has size and experience across the front line, and should be a strong test. For Midd-West to be successful, it will need its running game to control the clock. The Mustangs also didn’t have very good luck in their opener, letting three Montoursville fumbles in the first half go back to the Warriors. That stuff usually evens out over a season.
Danville 28, Midd-West 14.
WARRIOR RUN AT HUGHESVILLE
Both teams lost their openers. This isn't last year’s Warrior Run team, as the Defenders lost standouts on both sides of the ball. The Spartans fell behind early against Bloomsburg, and played better on defense after falling behind by two scores. Just by how they match up, this truly has a chance to be the best game of the weekend. The Spartans must look at this young Defenders team as a chance for a victory. Warrior Run must feel the same way. The Defenders had a tough time last week with defending District 4 Class A champion Muncy, but certainly Warrior Run matches up better with Hughesville. This is one is tough to call.
Warrior Run 14, Hughesville 13.
MIFFLINBURG AT LEWISBURG
Speaking of a pair of 0-1 teams looking to bounce back from Week 1 losses, the Wildcats and Green Dragons both feel this a must-win game. Lewisburg’s new-look offense struggled at times in the opener against Central Columbia, but that was half new offense and half the Blue Jays’ defense. Man, Central Columbia is athletic, fast and tough. The Green Dragons will also be looking for revenge for a loss to the Wildcats last year. Mifflinburg needs its offense to get on track, but the Wildcats also ran into a buzzsaw in the first quarter last week. If they can survive early, the Wildcats should stay in this game. After missing last year’s game due to injury, I don’t think Max Moyers loses his final Little Brown Jug game.
Lewisburg 21, Mifflinburg 7.
MILTON AT SHAMOKIN
Speaking of teams looking ... oh wait, I already used that. The Black Panthers are improved, but is this the week we find that out? The Indians really struggled in their opener with Jersey Shore. Shamokin’s defense is going to be really good, but the play of new Bulldogs quarterback Brandon Wheary was a revelation. The Black Panthers’ athletes don’t have the pedigree of those returning Jersey Shore receivers, but look for Milton to try to exploit the inexperienced Shamokin secondary. Milton gave up plenty of big plays in the running game, and the Indians can take advantage with Max Madden. Maybe this is the best game of the weekend.
Milton 35, Shamokin 28.
JERSEY SHORE AT SHIKELLAMY
Now here is an interesting test for new coach Jim Keiser in just his second game at the helm for the Braves. Shikellamy lost to Central Mountain on the road last week, and now the Bulldogs come to town off a Class 4A semifinal appearance last year, and a 49-7 drubbing of Shamokin in their opener. How do the Braves respond? One big plus for Shikellamy, they don’t have to travel for this one. They struggled on offense last week, and play a better defense this week.
Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 7.
BLOOMSBURG AT SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
The Panthers won the opener of Mike Kogut’s second term as coach, but certainly face a step up in competition this week. Southern Columbia was forced to take a week off through no fault of its own, when Mount Carmel shut down because of the coronavirus. The Tigers are itching to get back on the field to defend their state Class 2A title. Keep on an eye on Southern Columbia’s offensive line and linebacker crew. That’s were most of the holes are with a total of one starter returning — combined — in those two units. Not that there isn’t talent, of course, just inexperience.
Southern Columbia 42, Bloomsburg 0.