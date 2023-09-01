Mifflin County at Shikellamy
Coach Jim Keiser talked a lot about his new-found love for the spread offense, but it was still Luke Snyder and the running game that closed out the Braves’ opening night victory over Central Columbia. Now Shikellamy gets to open its brand new turf field with the confidence of a victory. That’s not to say Brody Rebuck didn’t play well. If you got a chance to watch his throw for the first touchdown, that’s all you need to see to know Shikellamy’s got itself something. This game was close for a half in Lewistown last season, and the Huskies have made big strides, after no wins in 2021, Mifflin County won six games last season. It opened 2023 with a 41-6 rout of Central Mountain. Deakon Schaeffer ran for 113 yards and four scores, while Landon Eichhorn completed 71 percent of his passes for 207 yards and two scores in a 41-6 rout. The Braves will keep it close for a while, but the Huskies seem to have taken the next step.
Mifflin County 28,
Shikellamy 14
Hamburg at Warrior Run
First things first, the Defenders’ secondary can’t lose sight of Ty Werley, who had five catches for 253 yards and 3 TDs in the Hawks’ opening night rout of Halifax. Quarterback Tyler Shuey threw for 356 yards in the victory as well. I like what Warrior Run did against a Muncy team that will be a contender in District 4 Class A — just off of the first Friday night Canton, South Williamsport and Muncy should be a fun race — and I think it can score on Hamburg. Its renewed focus on the running game has Warrior Run much more balanced offensively. This is a tough stretch of games to open the season, but this is clearly a Defenders program on the rise. This isn’t last year’s Hawks squad that was senior-laden. This game might be a little closer than the Hawks expect.
Hamburg 35, Warrior Run 28
Line Mountain at Danville
It didn’t look like Danville skipped much of a beat last week against Bloomsburg, jumping on the Panthers early. The Eagles put a beating on Class 3A Athens last week, and look ready to contend in Class 2A. Now the question: Has Danville taken a step back enough, and Line Mountain taken a big enough step forward to change a 52-point difference? Ian Bates and Kaiden Maurer both rushed for 100 yards last week in the win over the Wildcats but I think the Eagles will have to showcase their passing game if they want to pull off the upset. Another word of advice, try to avoid a huge Danville start.
Danville 42,
Line Mountain 21
Towanda at Milton
Riley Vanderpool is back for the Black Knights, and stopping him was the key to the Black Panthers’ victory last season. The junior, who ran for 1,300 yards a year ago, moved over to quarterback but proved to be quite a problem in the season opener. He ran for 274 yards and three scores, and in the last two opening games against North Penn-Mansfield, Vanderpool has run for 559 yards in two victories. South Williamsport controlled the clock against the Black Panthers last week, and I expect the Black Knights to attack them the same way, but in the style the Mounties did. Towanda runs the spread option, so stopping the quarterback run with Vanderpool will be the bigger key. Milton’s offense needs to get untracked quickly as well.
Milton 14, Towanda 7
Shamokin at Southern Col.
The Indians dropped an overtime game to Lewisburg to open the season, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier obviously. The Indians did a good job in the red zone against Lewisburg but will have to get their special teams in order. Two fake punt conversions by Lewisburg turned the tide in the game. The Tigers didn’t mess around against Berwick in the opener. Garrett Garcia looked good in his return from a knee injury, and debut as a fullback in the Wing-T, running for 133 yards and two scores. The Tigers added a defensive touchdown and forced four turnovers. The Tigers should continue to roll, and get ready for next week’s trip to Loyalsock.
Southern Columbia 35,
Shamokin 7
Shenandoah at Upper Dauphin
The Blue Devils won their first opener since 2007 when they beat Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, while the inexperienced Trojans struggled in a loss to Williams Valley. Upper Dauphin managed just 119 yards of total offense in the loss. Quarterback Aidan Bingaman struggled to throw, completing just 36 percent of his passes, and the Trojans produced just 81 yards, but maybe the oddest part is Upper Dauphin ran only 32 plays in the game. The defense allowed Williams Valley to pound the ball down its throat. Alex Achenbach carried the ball 40 times for 230 yards in the game, and the Vikings threw the ball just four times in the game. It might be a long year in Elizabethville if they can’t figure out a way to pick up the victory in this one.
Upper Dauphin 41,
Shenadoah Valley 30
Central Col. at Mifflinburg
The Wildcats got off to a pretty good start against Midd-West. The passing game seems to be in good hands as Chad Martin threw for 103 yards, and two scores. Tight end Kyler Troop, all 6-foot-7 of him, had a touchdown catch and two sacks in the shutout. The Blue Jays had trouble offensively against Shikellamy in the opener. Their only touchdown came via kickoff return. The way the Wildcats’ defense played in the opener, getting untracked could be a tough trick.
Mifflinburg 28,
Central Columbia 7
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore
The Green Dragons got their much-needed win last week over Shamokin, but now they take a step up in level. Lewisburg needs to function at a high level in all three areas, and that means converting some of those Cohen Hoover field goals into touchdowns. Hoover scored all 16 points for the Green Dragons last week with three field goals, an extra point and a 73-yard TD run on a fake punt. It doesn’t seem Jersey Shore ever takes a step back. Graduation got some good Bulldogs, but Jersey Shore didn’t skip a beat, rolling up 500 offensive yards and scoring 18 points defensively (3 TDs, and a safety). Can’t make mistakes against the Bulldogs.
Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 7
Selinsgrove at Juniata
The Seals played an outstanding game in outlasting Class 5A Delaware Valley with a goal-line stop. They host Jersey Shore in a showdown next week, so this could be a trap game for Selinsgrove. Tucker Teats was outstanding in the victory, but Selinsgrove would like to get a little more out of its passing game, I would guess. When the Selinsgrove defense was fresh, it played well, but the Warriors did put together two long, time-consuming drives against it. Juniata uncharacteristically struggled to run the ball in its loss to Troy, but sophomore Jasper Shepps caught six passes for 178 yards and two scores, so a matchup with all-state cornerback Caleb Hicks might be in the offing for Shepps. The Seals fell behind by two scores last year against the Indians before rallying for a victory. I don’t think it’s that close this season.
Selinsgrove 31, Juniata 7
Midd-West at Halifax
I touched on some of the offensive numbers the Hamburg passing game rolled up on the Wildcats. Not sure Midd-West has the passing game to take advantage of that, but it dominated the line of scrimmage in last year’s victory — its lone win of the season. The key like it has been the last two seasons, not turning the ball over. Against Mifflinburg, Midd-West fumbled six times but only lost one. Midd-West must avoid mistakes. Halifax is under the direction of Roy Wall, who led Millersburg to a district championship nearly 15 years ago. If he turns around the Halifax program as well, you might as well induct him into a Hall of Fame.
Midd-West 21, Halifax 14
Mount Carmel at Dunmore
The Red Tornadoes led a really good North Schuylkill team in the third quarter before running out of gas. Now Mount Carmel has a nice long bus trip, and the Bucks’ running game to contend with. Dunmore spread 41 carries around to five running backs, giving the Red Tornadoes not one back that they can key on. Cole Spears looked good in the passing game for Mount Carmel against the Spartans, now it’s just a matter of closing the deal. This has a similar feel to last week where Mount Carmel could lead early, but get worn down by the Bucks, but I can’t get last year’s game at the Silver Bowl out of my head. Different teams of course, but Dunmore lost by four touchdowns last year. Have they made up that much of a difference?
Mount Carmel 21,
Dunmore 20