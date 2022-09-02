SOUTHERN COL. AT SHAMOKIN
I think this game is more interesting after the first week of the season than I first thought. The Tigers struggled in the first half against Berwick last week but looked like the Southern Columbia team we’ve become accustomed to in the second half. My biggest question mark for the Indians is who was going to replace Max Madden’s production. Turns out Henry Hynsoki had some Knowledge and Wisdom, we didn’t know about. Ok, sorry for last pun (maybe not). Both of the Artis-Joneses have contributed on defense, but both topped 100 yards in the opener on Saturday night against Lewisburg. Quarterback Brett Nye also has Ryder Zulkowski back from a year at Archbishop Wood. If the Shamokin passing game of 2020, and the running game show up in the same game, the Indians might be the surprise team of the season.
Southern Columbia 42, Shamokin 21
JUNIATA AT SELINSGROVE
The Indians sit on the edge of the coverage area, so I’m not sure fans realize how successful Juniata has been in the last few seasons. The co-op with East Juniata moved them to Class 4A, and they’ve advanced to the state quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons. Wyatt Ehrenzeller ran for 85 yards and is also an all-state linebacker, and Jonathan Kauffman is one of the top defensive tackles in the state. Aaron Kanagy got plenty of experience playing last year when Jacob Condo was hurt, and threw for 199 yards and a touchdown in the opening win over Clearfield. Selinsgrove couldn’t cash in on offense against Bellefonte, but Carter Young was successful on four field goals in the victory. The passing game was outstanding against the Red Raiders, but tailback Tucker Teats left the game after just one carry. The Seals’ defense, which was a big concern for Coach Derek Hicks heading into the season, pitched a shutout in the opener. This should be a pretty good one at Bolig.
Selinsgrove 21, Juniata 20
DANVILLE AT LINE MOUNTAIN
The Ironmen made a statement Friday night against Bloomsburg. Danville wanted to take care of business, and beat a team it should beat. Ty Brown-Stauffer topped 100 yards, Carson Persing caught two touchdown passes, and the defense scored twice, not a bad start to the season. The Eagles led at halftime, but had a brutal third quarter, and fell on the road to Penns Valley. Now the home opener comes against a much better Ironmen team. If Line Mountain can survive the first four weeks of the season — Tri-Valley and Marian Catholic follow in the next two weeks — the schedule gets a little easier before the last two games against Juniata and Williams Valley.
Danville 35, Line Mountain 7
Dunmore at Mount Carmel
This game should take about 65 minutes between these schools with about 10 passes between ... wait a minute, both teams have passing games this season, and strong ones. Cole Spears’s first start at quarterback resulted in 176 yards passing. The Red Tornadoes only had more than 100 yards in one game last season. It’s the most yards passing in a game for a Mount Carmel quarterback since Tommy Reisinger threw for 200 yards in the third week of the 2019 season. With their running game, the Red Tornadoes being able to throw the ball consistently just seems unfair. Dunmore quarterback Thomas Bowen threw for 226 yards and four scores. What in the name of Jazz Diminick and Jack Henzes is going on?
Mount Carmel 35, Dunmore 21
Mifflinburg at Central CoL.
The Wildcats can’t look past the Blue Jays with a stretch of Shamokin, Central Mountain, Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove coming up on the schedule. Central Columbia rallied last week to beat Shikellamy, and Logan Welkom had his best day as the starting quarterback for the Blue Jays. The Braves hit some big plays on Central Columbia in the running game, and that will be a problem with the potent Wildcats’ offense. Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed are threats from anywhere on the field, and Troy Dressler has a surplus of receivers. Mifflinburg wasn’t tested much by Midd-West last week, the Blue Jays are a bigger threat.
Mifflinburg 28, Central Columbia 14
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg
Any questions if the Bulldogs might, maybe take a step back were quickly answered in Pottsville last week. Jersey Shore rolled to a 41-0 lead at halftime against the Crimson Tide on its way to a 55-12 victory. Maybe a little adjustment without all-everything receiver Cayden Hess, but didn’t happen. Hadyn Packer had 4 rushing touchdowns. Brady Jordan threw two touchdowns, and the first-team defense didn’t allow a point. Lewisburg had all kinds of trouble stopping Shamokin’s running game last week. Now they have to deal with the Bulldogs running game, and the speed at which Jersey Shore plays.
Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 7
Shikellamy at Mifflin Co.
I said last week, I really thought there would be a strong chance for the Braves to start 2-0, but an overtime loss to Central Columbia prevented that. Shikellamy hit some big plays in that loss but got worn down defensively in the second half and overtime. And after the Panthers beat Central Mountain last week for its first win since 2019, Shikellamy has a foe with renewed confidence. New Mifflin County coach Shane Breon was Penn State freshman Beau Pribula’s offensive coordinator at Central York and sprinkle in a defense that allowed only 86 yards last week. The Panthers appear to be a different team this season. Central Mountain only managed to score after forcing a turnover inside the Mifflin County 10. I’m still going with the Braves.
Shikellamy 14, Mifflin County 7
Milton at Towanda
The Black Panthers opened Alumni Stadium in a big way last week, routing what’s expected to be a decent South Williamsport team, and all without sophomore running back Chris Doyle. Quarterback Cale Bastian topped 100 yards on the ground, and it allowed coach Phil Davis to move Xzavier Minium around the field. The Black Knights are another program that struggled over the last few seasons but got off to a strong start in 2022. They ran for 385 yards in a victory over North Penn-Mansfield, and sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool ran for 279 yards and two scores. Quarterback Grady Flynn ran for 81 yards and three scores. Milton’s defense only allowed 163 yards in the win over the Mounties.
Milton 28, Towanda 21
Halifax at Midd-West
The Mustangs didn’t get off to a great start last week against Mifflinburg, but Halifax is a much better matchup and provided Midd-West with its only win a season ago. Midd-West has good size up front, and in the backfield, but struggled with Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich at defensive tackle. Halifax has no such standout in the middle, so that should allow the Mustangs’ offense to get untracked. Halifax ran 37 times for 33 yards last week in a loss to Hamburg.
Midd-West 21, Halifax 7
Warrior Run at Hamburg
The Defenders are playing for the future right now, and the opening two games with Muncy and Hamburg aren’t going to do rebuilding Warrior Run many favors. The Hawks didn’t bust out their best stuff for their opener with Halifax, needing just 265 yards of total offense in the 48-6 victory. Hamburg has some local ties. Former Mount Carmel standout Damian Buggy is an assistant. Senior quarterback Xavier Menapace’s father Aaron is an assistant coach and school’s athletic director. Aaron Menapace is a Southern Columbia graduate and used to be an assistant to Jim Roth.
Hamburg 35, Warrior Run 7
Upper Dauphin at Shenandoah
The Trojans gave Williams Valley all it could handle for a bit last week, taking a 16-0 lead before Alex Achenbach led the Vikings back for the victory. Brady Morgan had 160 yards on just nine carries, including a 97-yard touchdown run, and the senior tailback should dominate against the Blue Devils. Shenandoah lost 41-14 last week to Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, a team that has dropped 24 of its last 25 games, including 19 straight.
Upper Dauphin 42, Shenandoah Valley 7