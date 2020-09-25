Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel picks this week's games, including Shikellamy heading to Milton and Line Mountain's season opener.
LEWISBURG AT DANVILLE
The Green Dragons haven’t had the greatest first two weeks of the season. The offense can’t seemed to get on track, and, when it does, mistakes hinder its progress. The defense is struggling to get off the field — teams have 32 first downs and 89 rushing attempts against Lewisburg this season. Next up is the Ironmen, the area’s most potent offense in this early part of the season. K.J. Riley has thrown eight touchdowns, and holds every school passing record after last week’s game. Sophomore Carson Persing has topped 1,000 career yards. Danville is playing so well right now.
Danville 35, Lewisburg 14.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA AT MIDD-WEST
The Mustangs get to play their first home game on the Sports Boosters Athletic Park turf. The Blue Jays surprisingly struggled in their showdown with Montoursville a week ago. The Warriors dominated up the Blue Jays up front, and Central never got its offense started. Midd-West appeared to finally get its running game going late in its game at Danville. Hunter Wolf ley ripped off 188 yards and two scores in the loss. If the Mustangs are going to stay in this one, they will need to get the running game humming earlier against a Central Columbia defense licking its wounds.
Central Columbia 24, Midd-West 7.
MONTOURSYILLE AT MIFFLINBURG
Any thoughts of the Warriors taking a step back due to graduation losses were quickly erased after two games. Maddix Dalena has proven to be an outstanding replacement for quarterback Hunter Shearer, and Rocco Pullizi picked up where he left off last season. The Wildcats got a much-needed confidence boost with a victory last week against rival Lewisburg. Andrew Diehl topped 130 yards on the ground for Mifflinburg, and quarterback Jacob Reitz was quite efficient in converting third and fourth downs. This Warriors team is a much different challenge.
Montoursville 35, Mifflinburg 7.
SHIKELLAMY AT MILTON
Both of these teams need a win. The Black Panthers were feeling pretty good before last week’s game with Shamokin, but the Indians’ lines pushed Milton all over the field. The Braves’ offense has struggled mightily through the first two games of the season. Their Central Mountain loss seems less of an outlier now that Wildcats beat Selinsgrove last week, but the Braves did little last week against Jersey Shore in the way of progress. The key for Shikellamy is to get everybody on track. Quarterback Drew Balestrini didn’t throw the ball well last week, and, as we learned last season, the Braves tend to go as Balestrini goes. Expect a pretty good game out of the senior quarterback this week.
Shikellamy 21, Milton 20.
SHAMOKIN AT SELINSGROVE
This game is maybe a little more interesting than one would think. The Seals face a key battle with Jersey Shore next week, but they can’t look past the Indians. The Seals have allowed just 13 points but have a 1-1 record because — again — the offense struggled last week again in a loss to Central Mountain. Selinsgrove must find something that works this week against Shamokin because it appears like Jersey Shore — which faces surprising Central Mountain in a battle of the last two HAC-I undefeated teams — hasn’t missed beat despite losing quarterback Tanner Lorson to graduation. Selinsgrove was without Nate Schon last week, and it showed up more on offense.
Selinsgrove 10, Shamokin 7.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA AT WARRIOR RUN
This is not often a great matchup for the Defenders, but especially not this season. Warrior Run struggled to stop the run against Muncy and Hughesville in its first two games, and these Tigers are obviously an entirely different beast. Southern Columbia opened the season with a 41-0 win over Bloomsburg. Jake Davis caught two TD passes, and Gavin Garcia ripped off the nation’s No. 1 play according to MaxPreps with his 71-yard reverse-field punt return. Honestly I thought it was third on the list of outstanding Garcia runs. The best one came against North PennMansfield in the district semifinals last season, but was called back due to a crack-back block. No. 2 is a run in the second half against Montoursville last season. In any case ...
Southern Columbia 35, Warrior Run 0.
LINE MOUNTAIN AT CAMP HILL
The Eagles’ first game in the Mid-Penn Conference is a cross-over battle with the Lions. Camp Hill quarterback Daniel Shuster topped 2,000 yards passing last season, but he lost his top three targets to graduation. The Lions struggled to run the ball last year. Line Mountain returns 1,000-yard rusher Jacob Feaster, and the senior now has the quarterback job to himself. Line Mountain is the last area team to get on the football field. It will be interesting to see how the layoff affects them. It’s tough to get a read on this game.
Camp Hill 28, Line Mountain 21.
SATURDAY
UPPER DAUPHIN AT STEELTON-HIGHSPIRE
The Trojans’ dream 2019 season ran into a Southern Columbia-sized speed bump. Macklin Ayres is now at Dartmouth, and most of the group that keyed last year's Tri-Valley League title and District 3 Class 2A title is (like the TVL) history. The Trojans now have a cooperative agreement with Millersburg. Steelton has one of the top recruits in Pennsylvania in Mehki Flowers, who has committed to Penn State. He's been a tough matchup in scrimmages for the Panthers — scoring three touchdowns against Newport and gaining nearly 300 yards of total offense against Juniata. This isn’t the best matchup for a young Trojans team.
Steel-High 42, Upper Dauphin 21.
MOUNT CARMEL AT BLOOMSBURG
The Red Tornadoes didn’t seem to skip a beat against Williams Valley on Tuesday, though they struggled to cover receiver Jessie Engle. The Panthers don’t have that kind of athlete to exploit any issues Mount Carmel had on the outside. Bloomsburg couldn’t generate much against Southern Columbia in its second game of the season, but looked impressive at times in the opener against Hughesville. Mount Carmel’s running attack looked strong in the opener. The Red Tornadoes miss the right arm of four-year quarterback Tommy Reisinger, though. New starter Julien Stellar threw just three passes against the Vikings. Although if Mount Carmel’s run game stays as impressive all season, Stellar probably won’t have to throw that many passes.
Mount Carmel 31, Bloomsburg 7.