Mifflinburg at Shamokin
This could be a fun one, and I also think this is a game the Wildcats might point to as Shamokin came to Mifflinburg last year, and beat the Wildcats, one of the games that probably cost Mifflinburg a playoff spot. Now the biggest question mark entering the game is the health of Shamokin quarterback Brett Nye. He spent the second half last week on crutches against Southern Columbia. This puts a lot of pressure on the Indians’ running game, which played well in the opener with two 100-yard rushers, but not so well against the Tigers. Mifflinburg’s offense looked like a hockey team in the win over Central Columbia, running a new group of skill players on the field almost every game. It gives defenses plenty of different looks and allows quarterback Troy Dressler to spread the ball around. Talk all you want about the Mifflinburg offense — and I have — but the Wildcats’ defense still hasn’t allowed a point. The team has 15 tackles for a loss in its first two games led by Emmanuel Ulrich with four and Lucas Whittaker and Carter Breed each with three.
Mifflinburg 28, Shamokin 14
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Man, the Seals seemed up against it last week down 14-0 to Juniata but rallied for the victory. The injury list is long for the Seals, and now add quarterback Mark Pastore to the list. Selinsgrove is going to be a really good football team when it gets healthy. The Bulldogs are already a good football team, and look like they haven’t lost a step. They set a modern PIAA record with 52 points in the second quarter last week, and have scored 125 points in two games. Haydn Packer has seven rushing touchdowns in two games, and quarterback Brady Jordan is completing 70% of his passes. Add in a defensive line led by Gabe Andrus (three sacks) and Lee Springman (two sacks), and it feels like the Bulldogs have another good shot to make it to Cumberland Valley (still not used to that).
Jersey Shore 35, Selinsgrove 14
Loyalsock at Southern Col.
The Lancers’ schedule to open the season isn’t easy. They went on the road and beat Berks Catholic to open the season. After a win over Hughesville, Loyalsock has the Tigers, Danville and Williams Valley over the next three weeks. Tyler Gee has completed 66 percent of his passes for 322 yards but has thrown two interceptions, tying the amount he threw in 2021. Interestingly enough both of Gee’s interceptions in his junior year came during the first two weeks of the season.
Davion Hill is averaging 8.9 yards per carry through the first two games, but it’s going to be interesting to see if the Lancers can get their running game going against Southern Columbia. Neither Berwick nor Shamokin could get much going on the ground, but the Bulldogs were able to get the ball downfield in the passing game when they had time, and the Lancers can certainly do that if needed. I don’t expect Rian Glunk to have just two catches after tonight’s game.
Southern Columbia 42, Loyalsock 21
Central Col. at Danville
The Blue Jays’ really struggled with Mifflinburg’s offense last week, and things don’t get much better this week when they head to Montour County. Both of Danville’s first two games have been mercy-rule victories, and tonight’s home opener would be a surprise if it doesn’t follow suit. Carson Persing’s big game against Line Mountain moved him into second-place all-time in all of District 4’s receiving records. The Blue Jays look much better offensively than they did last season. Logan Welkom is clearly the quarterback, after sharing the job with Greyson Shaud last year. Shaud’s move to running back gives Central Columbia a pretty good weapon in the backfield. The Blue Jays’ schedule is more manageable in the latter half of the season.
Danville 35, Central Columbia 7
Midd-West at Milton
The Black Panthers’ offense struggled in the first half to get untracked, but it didn’t matter much cause Milton’s defense was outstanding against Towanda, allowing just a touchdown, and limiting Riley Vanderpool, who had 279 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry in Towanda’s opener, to just 1.9 yards per carry. Milton scored three unanswered touchdowns to claim the victory. The Mustangs got their first win of the season, playing the kind of game Lance Adams wanted his team to. Nearly mistake-free — Midd-West didn’t commit a turnover — and 49 carries for its running game. That might be more of an issue against the Black Panthers.
Milton 35, Midd-West 14
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
I used to love going over to Hegins for Saturday afternoon Tri-Valley games when there weren’t lights. It’s a beautiful drive once I figured out the Hebee bypass, and never go Route 125 over the mountain from Shamokin — guaranteed to follow a coal truck off the mountain. The Eagles’ schedule eases up a bit after this until the end of the season.
They struggled with Danville last week, but coach Brandon Carson hopes these games prepare this young Line Mountain team for the rest of the season. The Bulldogs enter the game beating Minersville and Panther Valley to open the season, and are averaging 8.4 yards per carry led by Jake Schebib who has 212 yards on just 19 carries so far this season. Senior Reese Hunsinger adds 142 yards rushing and had 15 tackles in the victory over Panther Valley last week. Senior Kole Miller hasn’t been super-accurate (less than 50 percent), but Tri-Valley averages 20.1 yards per completion this season.
Tri-Valley 21, Line Mountain 14
Shikellamy at Cent. Mountain
I don’t even know where to begin with the Braves. Shikellamy struggled with protection in last week’s loss to Mifflin County, and like I mentioned last week, the Braves need some kind of luck or break to go their way. There is plenty of talent in the skill positions, and the Wildcats are a winnable game if things break right for Shikellamy. If things go wrong early, I have no idea what happens to the Braves this season. After two seasons of success, Central Mountain has taken a step back — two former Wildcats (Ryan Pentz and Anton Stratts) played for Lycoming on Saturday — losing to Mifflin County and Bloomsburg to open the season. The biggest issue for Central Mountain so far this season is its inability to run the football. Central Mountain is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. The Braves will have to get a body on sophomore linebacker Jake Weaver, who has 23 solo tackles in two games.
Shikellamy 28, Central Mountain 27
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Speaking of confounding teams, the Green Dragons have really struggled in the early season, especially in stopping the run as Shamokin and Jersey Shore moved the ball at will. As long as Lewisburg realizes last week is probably an aberration, they have a decent chance at winning in Montoursville. The Green Dragons played well early last year, but couldn’t get into the end zone. The Warriors then rallied to a 41-7 win. It’s certainly not the same Montoursville squad of the last three years. They fell to Troy, 28-7, after needing a second-half rally to beat Wellsboro in the opener. The Trojans really pressured first-year starting quarterback Bryce Eberhart into 6-of-16 passing for just 54 yards. QB pressure could be key to a Lewisburg win.
Lewisburg 14, Montoursville 13
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run
This just doesn’t seem fair, but they are in the same division.
The Defenders gave up 75 to Hamburg last week, and the Red Tornadoes can probably name their score. Other than Milton next week, the Red Tornadoes will be heavy, heavy favorites until the Oct. 14 showdown with Southern Columbia.
Mount Carmel’s new-look offense — moving from the spread to Coach John Darrah’s shotgun tight running set — has all the pieces to work efficiently, and it has.
Mount Carmel 42, Warrior Run 7