Loyalsock at Danville
These two teams met twice in 2022, and in the first matchup, the Lancers’ defense held the Ironmen to their lowest point total of the season in Danville’s 17-14 victory. The luster of this one took a bit of a hit, not just because Loyalsock lost last week to the Tigers, but watching on television, it never looked like the Lancers were in the game. There isn’t a team right now that’s shown the wide variety of weapons the Ironmen have this season. The key to replacing Carson Persing was to spread the ball around, and junior Madden Patrick has taken full advantage. He has 15 touchdown passes in three games. Cole Duffy and Carter Raup each have had big games in each of the last two weeks, respectively. Stealing a note from Bill Bowman, Danville quarterbacks have thrown 58 touchdown passes in their last 16 games or since the start of the 2022 season. The Tigers got the ball downfield against the Loyalsock secondary last week, so look for the Ironmen to try and exploit that part of the Loyalsock defense. Another tough player to replace for Loyalsock — center Ian Hornberger. Not only did Loyalsock struggle to run the ball, it struggled to pick up Southern Columbia blitzes without a veteran lineman to call the protections.
Danville 42, Loyalsock 28
Mount Carmel at Milton
The Black Panthers played with the Red Tornadoes for a half in last season’s matchup, before Mount Carmel dominated the second half. It will be interesting to see how Milton’s pass defense reacts to Mount Carmel’s passing game. Cole Spears has thrown for at least 200 yards in each of Mount Carmel’s first three games, and Xavier Diaz and Jacob Shultz became the first pair of 100-yard receivers in a single game since a 1996 game against Southern Columbia when Dave Evans and Brett Veach — I wonder whatever happened to that dude — did it. Thanks to Jose Gonzalo for those numbers. The issue for Milton is none of its first three opponents had the ability to test its secondary like Spears and his weapons will in the passing game. We haven’t talked about Luke Blessing, who’s topped 100 yards on the ground in each of the first three games. Milton has to be crisper than it was last week against Midd-West. The kind of mistakes it made last week will make it a very long night at Alumni Field. A more focused Black Panthers team keeps this close for a bit.
Mount Carmel 35, Milton 14.
Hughesville at Warrior Run
The Defenders couldn’t do much with Mount Carmel on either side of the ball last week, but this 0-3 start feels different. It’s a Warrior Run team that played with Muncy and Hamburg in the first two games but has to contend with a veteran Hughesville secondary. Aidan Barlett and Ty Wetzel are both back for the Spartans. The two combined for 12 interceptions last year for a defense that picked off 21 passes. Hughesville has five interceptions already, and if the Defenders have an issue it’s turnovers. If Warrior Run can figure out the Hughesville defense, they should get a win. The Spartans are very similar to a season ago, where the defense will probably get them near .500, but their offense right now keeps them from a district playoff run.
Warrior Run 21,
Hughesville 7
Southern Col. at Lewisburg
I don’t know what to say about the Green Dragons. I mentioned last week how strange the Montoursville game has been for them, and that’s followed by a double-overtime loss. Now Southern Columbia, Danville and Loyalsock follow in three of the next four weeks. There is light at the end of the tunnel if the Green Dragons can survive this stretch. They match up much better with Central Columbia, Bloomsburg, Midd-West and Mifflinburg — those last three end the season, and will probably determine where Lewisburg ends up in the postseason. If Lewisburg can get through this stretch relatively healthy, they and Warrior Run might surprise some people where they end up in the Class 3A playoff seedings. My goodness, the Tigers look like they have a chip on their shoulder this season, and that defense takes a back seat to none. They just need to stay healthy for next week’s showdown with Danville.
Southern Columbia 35,
Lewisburg 7
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita
Pretty good chance this is another offensive battle. Both teams are 1-2, and looking for a foothold in the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division. With division games starting this week, Halifax, which won one game a season ago, is 2-1 under Roy Wall. Everybody else is either 1-2 or 0-3, so the division is there for the taking. The Trojans will need an answer for the Susquenita passing game. Camp Hill’s Drew Branstetter threw for 357 yards and five touchdowns against the Upper Dauphin defense so Susquenita quarterback Derek Gibney, who averages 235 yards per game through the air, must be licking his chops at a shot at the Trojans’ secondary. Can Upper Dauphin’s running game keep the Blackhawks off the field enough to keep them in the game?
Susquenita 49,
Upper Dauphin 42
Mifflinburg at Cen. Mountain
The battle of the Wildcats might be another high-scoring affair. Central Mountain put up 48, and 39 points in each of its last two games behind Rocco Serifini, who has rushed for a combined 359 yards and five touchdowns in the two victories. Serifini also has five sacks this season. Mifflinburg gave up more than 300 yards on the ground last week to Shamokin in its first loss of the season. Mifflin County and Shikellamy were able to throw the ball against Central Mountain, and no passing game is hotter than Mifflinburg and quarterback Chad Martin. The sophomore has topped 400 yards through the air in each of the last two games. Needless to say, there might be some fireworks in Clinton County.
Mifflinburg 35,
Central Mountain 31
Selinsgrove at Shamokin
It will be interesting to see how the Seals react mentally to last week’s tie and all that surrounds it. The defense has played well and the Seals’ passing game, despite intense pressure from the Jersey Shore front, was able to make enough plays to rally for a tie. Now the goal for Selinsgrove is to win out and keep its hopes for home-field advantage in the District 4 Class 4A playoff race. The Seals should be the favorite in their final seven games, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some bumps along the way. The Indians got untracked offensively last week, and the Seals will have to stop their three-headed running attack. Delaware Valley and Jersey Shore showed that the Seals will bend in the running game, but not always break. Shamokin’s going to have to convert on its drives into Selinsgrove territory.
Selinsgrove 28,
Shamokin 7
Line Mountain at Middletown
The Blue Raiders didn’t have a season in 2022 thanks to a hazing scandal, and its standouts ended up scattered around District 3, which benefitted both Steelton-Highspire and Trinity in state playoff runs last season. Middletown was 52-6 from 2016 through 2019, but that seems much farther away than just four years ago. Middletown is 0-3, and is heading into a tough stretch to open the season. After Line Mountain, the Blue Raiders face undefeated Camp Hill and Steelton in back-to-back weeks. The Eagles have to get their running game going as Ian Bates, who topped 1,000 yards as a sophomore, has just 23 carries for 30 yards in the last two games after 127 and three scores in an opening night win. The return of Kaiden Maurer as quarterback will certainly help when it happens, bringing balance back to the offense. Defensively, sophomore Max Johnson already has five sacks this season, and freshman Noah Ringes has been a revelation at linebacker, leading the team with 35 tackles. This is a crossover game, but like I said in the previous Liberty Division game, this title is here for the taking, and I think Line Mountain takes a step to get back on track toward that goal.
Line Mountain 21,
Middletown 14
Midd-West at Bloomsburg
The Mustangs finally got on the board offensively last week against Milton, and must use that to build confidence this week against the Panthers in a battle of winless teams. It’s been a struggle offensively for both teams. Bloomsburg has missed Nick Zeisloft, who was expected to carry the load in the running game. It’s been a tough adjustment for quarterback Wyatt Brosious in his first year starting as a sophomore. This is one of those games in which both teams think they have a really good shot at their first win of the season.
Midd-West 18,
Bloomsburg 14