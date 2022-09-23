Southern Col.at Danville
Ironmen coach Mike Brennan talked a lot about adversity over the past week or so — the lack of it in the early season for Danville, and how last week’s showdown with Loyalsock provided it. He certainly wasn’t wrong and his team answered that call. Being outgained by more than 200 yards, and its defense being on the field for 40 more plays than the offense, and still winning is proof enough of that. Zach Gordon has completed 80 percent of his passes through four games, but the first test of the toughness of the Ironmen lines probably didn’t go as well as Brennan wanted. It’s going to be interesting to see how Danville’s defense attacks the Southern Columbia Wing-T. The Tigers don’t provide the passing threat that Loyalsock did last week to the Ironmen defense. However, as good as Davion Hill is, he’s not the big-play threat that Braeden Wisloski is for the Tigers. Wisloski and Wes Barnes each had a touchdown run and punt return last week against Lewisburg. It’s also interesting to see how Southern Columbia reacts tonight as well. The Tigers have not played well in the first halves against good teams. Berwick and Loyalsock both built two-score leads on Southern Columbia by the break. They survived against the Bulldogs, but it came back to haunt them against the Lancers. I think Danville can do something it hasn’t done since 2010, beat the Tigers.
Danville 24,
Southern Columbia 17
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore
A battle of undefeated teams, this will be the first big test for both teams. The Bulldogs have been dominant over the first four weeks of the season. So dominant in fact, last week’s win over Shikellamy, a 49-6 victory, seemed like a letdown. They’ve outscored teams 237-24 this season in four games. It’s been the same Jersey Shore squad for the past three seasons. They’re balanced on offense, and the first-team defense still hasn’t allowed a point this season. The biggest adjustment for Mifflinburg is going to be the speed of the Jersey Shore offense. The experienced Bulldogs’ can move at a break-neck pace. They are averaging nearly 51 plays per game in four mercy-rule victories. It’s going to be physical and mental for the Wildcats. Mifflinburg won here in 2016, and Jersey Shore hasn’t lost to a District 4 team since 2019 when Montoursville, Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel all beat the Bulldogs, which made the Eastern Final that year. Andrew Diehl, who leads the Wildcats in both rushing and passing, leads the area with 12 touchdowns through four games, and he’s not the only weapon on the Wildcats’ offense. Six-foot-eight tight end Kyler Troup has 10 catches, while Carter Breed, who’s been nicked up, has yet to get untracked offensively for Mifflinburg. I really like this Mifflinburg team, but winning a fifth straight game to start the season on the road at Jersey Shore is a tough task.
Jersey Shore 42,
Mifflinburg 21
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Jim Keiser’s biggest issue coming into the season was the Braves’ depth, and those fears are coming true. Freshman quarterback Brody Rebuck was hurt against Jersey Shore, and his status for tonight is uncertain. He joins Selinsgrove quarterback Mark Pastore on that list. The Seals junior was still in street clothes during last week’s overtime win over Shamokin. Shikellamy has struggled to be balanced on offense this season, and without Rebuck, that becomes tougher. The Seals have been struggling offensively without Pastore, but Selinsgrove’s defense has played well, taking out a 63-0 loss to Jersey Shore two weeks ago. Sophomore Ethan Miller returned to his middle linebacker spot after missing the first three games with an injury. He returned to make 11 tackles with three for a loss for the Seals. That’s probably going to be the difference in the game. The Seals are a little better defensively right now.
Selinsgrove 20,
Shikellamy 7
C. Mountain at Shamokin
The Indians have struggled with the Wildcats over the years — Shamokin won’t soon forget last year’s epic comeback by Central Mountain at home. The Wildcats aren’t that team this year. They’ve turned the ball over eight times in the last two games, losses to Shikellamy and Mifflinburg. The Indians suffered through a tough loss to the Seals last week, missing a field goal to send the game into a second overtime. We’ll see how backup quarterback Brad Latsha’s health is after leaving last week’s game with an injury in the fourth quarter. They will put a lot on the shoulders of sophomore Chase Pensyl, but between Pensyl and Knowledge Artis-Jones in the running game, Shamokin should have enough offensively to outlast the Wildcats.
Shamokin 14,
Central Mountain 7
Central Col. at Lewisburg
These two teams probably needed each other this week. The Blue Jays and Green Dragons both enter this game thinking a victory is in reach. It’s been a struggle for the Green Dragons in their 0-4 start. They were overmatched against Southern Columbia and Jersey Shore, but their other two losses — to Shamokin and Montoursville — were by a combined seven points. This game is for playoff position. The Green Dragons are No. 9 in an eight-team field but have one-win Central Columbia, one-win Midd-West and no-win Warrior Run ahead of it in the six through eight spots. Any kind of hot streak will get Lewisburg a playoff berth.
Lewisburg 21,
Central Columbia 17
Northwest at Warrior Run
The Rangers barely escaped from North Penn-Mansfield last week, but Carl Majer in the second stint at the helm of the Rangers has them undefeated and in the thick of the District 4 Class A race. Warrior Run’s early season schedule has been brutal, especially for a young team. How tough? Well at 0-4, the Defenders still have the No. 8-seed in the Class 3A playoff currently, thanks to losses to Muncy, Hamburg and Mount Carmel. All of those teams have yet to lose this season.
Northwest 35,
Warrior Run 7
Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg
A rematch of last year’s district quarterfinal, but the Red Tornadoes can’t look ahead. This Bloomsburg endured a whipping by Danville in the opener, and responded with three straight wins. Liam Zentner brings a passing element the Panthers lost when he was injured in the middle of last season. Other than the Southern Columbia game on Oct. 14, this is probably the biggest test left on Mount Carmel’s schedule. Last week’s win over Milton is the first time the Red Tornadoes had been really tested since the opener. Mount Carmel put together an impressive second half to pull away from the Black Panthers in the second half.
Mount Carmel 42,
Bloomsburg 14
Line Mountain at Susquenita
The Eagles got a badly needed win last week over Marian Catholic. Line Mountain still struggled in the fourth quarter but got enough stops to survive. That confidence could be huge for the Eagles. Their next three opponents have a combined two wins (the Blackhawks, Newport and Halifax), certainly a chance for Line Mountain to catch fire. The biggest issue for Line Mountain is going to be its pass defense. The Eagles have allowed 20.8 yards per completion this season, and that is the Blackhawks’ strength. Derek Gibney is a 6-foot-4 junior signal-caller who has thrown for 467 yards this season.
Line Mountain 35,
Susquenita 21
Saturday
Hughesville at Midd-West
This is a winnable Saturday afternoon game for the Mustangs, but this Hughesville team is improved under coach Harold Rainey. Midd-West will have to play well to come up with the victory. It’s the usual key for the Mustangs, limit their mistakes and no big plays. That’s going to be tough against this Hughesville defense. Mason Hoppes is a hammer at linebacker with 47 tackles already this season, while the Spartans other outside linebacker, Landen King, leads the team with 11 tackles for a loss. The Spartans have also forced 16 turnovers this year, helped by 10 interceptions in four games. Aidan Barret has four picks, while Tyler Wetzel has three interceptions this season.
Midd-West 14,
Hughesville 13
Milton VS Holy Redeemer
The Black Panthers make a Saturday night trip to King’s College to face off against Redeemer. How the Black Panthers bounce back from their first loss of the season is going to be key. Milton played pretty well in the first half against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, but Xzavier Minium only had two touches in the game, so his health is certainly a key. Milton has survived without Chris Doyle all season, losing Minium as well might prove too much to overcome. Holy Redeemer can score points, 123 in its two victories. Most of its offense comes from the right arm of quarterback Jacob Hunter. He’s thrown for 572 yards and five touchdowns this season. If the Milton pass defense holds up, this should go like last year.
Milton 35,
Holy Redeemer 7