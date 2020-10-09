Central Mountain at Shamokin: Shamokin 21, Central Mountain 14.
Lewisburg at Montoursville: Montoursville 35, Lewisburg 7.
Selinsgrove at Shikellamy: Selinsgrove 10, Shikellamy 7.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West: Mifflinburg 14, Midd-West 13.
Halifax at Line Mountain: Line Mountain 35, Halifax 7.
Danville at Central Columbia: Danville 28, Central Columbia 14.
Southern Columbia at Hughesville: Southern Columbia 42, Hughesville 7.
Milton at Jersey Shore: Jersey Shore 42, Milton 7.
Saturday
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run:Mount Carmel 35, Warrior Run 7.