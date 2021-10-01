Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel makes his predictions for this week, including the showdown in Elysburg between two unbeatens: Southern Columbia and Wyomissing.
With a win tonight, the Tigers can equal the state record for most consecutive wins at 66.
Mifflinburg vs. Milton at Bloomsburg
I’m not sure if I thought this would be one of the key games six weeks into the season, but here we are. Don’t undersell the Mifflinburg defense. Lucas Whittaker was impressive at linebacker against Shamokin with 12 tackles. Despite allowing 34 points, the Wildcats did an excellent job against the Shamokin running game. Now they get the Black Panthers’ Wing-T attack, with a new and improved passing attack. Milton ran over its opponents in a 4-0 start, but Xzavier Minium threw for 134 yards and two scores in the Black Panthers’ first loss to Central Mountain. Mifflinburg sophomore Troy Dressler is the first quarterback to pass for more than 1,000 yards this season (1,001), but I don’t think his dad and coach — Jason — wants him to throw the ball 40 times as he did against Shamokin. Mifflinburg will look to get its running game going again against the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg 28, Milton 27
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
This is poised to be a defensive struggle. Both defenses have played well all season. Can either offense break through? The Seals seemed to be the clear favorite, but Shikellamy’s passing offense broke out at Thompson Street Stadium, hitting several big plays to Kaden Hoffman. It’s the kind of breakout that helped Selinsgrove get on track against Shamokin, and we’ll see if it carries over to Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium for the Rally in the Valley. For a while after that Shamokin game, I really thought this might be a rout, but now I’m not so sure.
Selinsgrove 21, Shikellamy 7
Wyomissing at Southern Columbia
It’s the last chance for somebody to get the Tigers before they tie the state winning streak record. We were robbed of this game last year because of COVID, and I really thought Wyomissing had a shot at the Tigers last year. That senior-dominated team ended up in the Class 3A championship game where it loss to Center Valley. It’s going to be another game where Southern Columbia will be at a size disadvantage. Keep an eye on No. 74 Jven Williams for Wyomissing. He’s a 6-foot-4, 310-pound linemen who is attracting Division I interest. He and Tigers defensive end Derek Berlitz might become quite familiar with each other tonight. Then both will be at Penn State on Saturday night on a recruiting trip. The big key in this game is the health of Southern Columbia quarterback Liam Klebon. The junior missed the second half against Mount Carmel with an injury. Blake Wise didn’t have to attempt a pass last week. That probably changes if he’s starting against Wyomissing. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Tigers hold up against three tough games in a row, not something they’ve experienced lately.
Southern Columbia 35, Wyomissing 34
Lewisburg at Central Columbia
The Green Dragons picked up their first win under new coach Eric Wicks last week against Midd-West, and scored in a variety of different ways. Lewisburg has a chance to get back into the Class 4A playoff race with a few wins, and the Blue Jays are the first step in that process. Central Columbia struggled to get its running game going in a loss to Danville last week, and that’s been a strength of the Lewisburg defense. The big issues for the Green Dragons have come on the offensive end, but junior quarterback Wade Young threw three touchdown passes last week against the Mustangs. The next step is get the running game a little more consistent.
Lewisburg 35, Central Columbia 7
Midd-West at North Penn-Mansfield
I think the game I was the most wrong about last week was the Midd-West game. The Mustangs had no answer for Lewisburg, and now have a nearly two-hour road trip. Island Park is a neat place to see a football game if you’ve never been there. This is not the Panthers teams of a few years ago that competed for the District 4 Class A championship behind some explosive passing offenses. Cam Fabian is dual threat on offense for North Penn-Mansfield, with more than 200 yards rushing and through the air. Again, like broken record, this game is more about the Mustangs. This is a very winnable game for Midd-West, but it can’t afford a poor start. I didn’t copy-and-paste that sentence from the previous three weeks, though I probably could have. C.J. Regester and Corey Reinard are a potent passing combination, and the Mustangs should be able to get their running game untracked as well.
Midd-West 24, North Penn-Mansfield 21
Jersey Shore at Shamokin
The first of our two rematches of 2020 District 4 championship games on the schedule tonight. The Indians appear to be rounding into shape after last week’s win over Mifflinburg. Tyler Whary has become a weapon on offense, and it opens up the inside for Max Madden. Quarterback Brett Nye and the passing game have also gotten going. Colin Seedor has become a weapon on the outside. The offense will be the Shamokin’s best defense against the Bulldogs. If Jersey Shore is running its fastbreak, speedy offense at will, the game will look a lot like last year’s district championship game. Selinsgrove showed teams the game plan to slow down the the Bulldogs’ offense in Week 2. The issue is having the speed and defense to do so. The Indians have showed that ability at times, but can they pull it off?
Jersey Shore 42, Shamokin 28
Montoursville at Danville
Our second rematch from last season’s playoffs, and the third time these teams will meet in the last two years. Danville rallied from 14 points down in the district title game to win the championship. The Ironmen will have to do it without quarterback Zach Gordon again. Madden Patrick threw one incompletion last week, and was able to get the ball to Carson Persing, always a good thing for the Ironmen. Montoursville wraps up a brutal four-game stretch — at Jersey Shore, at Mount Carmel, the Bridge Game with rival Loyalsock and at Danville. The Warriors were staring at four-game losing streak until beating the Lancers, the only team to beat the Ironmen so far this season. The Lancers’ balance is what bothered the Danville defense two weeks ago, and the Warriors have that ability between the arm of Maddix Dalena and legs of Rocco Pulizzi. This should be the quite the entertaining contest once again.
Danville 28, Montoursivlle 21
Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel
The Red Tornadoes ran into the Southern Columbia juggernaut last week and fared pretty well for a half, limiting the Tigers to 12 first-half points. It’s the 28-point third quarter that cost Mount Carmel the upset. This group of Panthers certainly doesn’t have that kind of fire power. Their only hope to stay in this one is to play the kind of defense they played in holding Williams Valley to 13 points last week. I’m not sure that’s probable this week.
Mount Carmel 35, Bloomsburg 7
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
The Eagles haven’t had the best of luck this season. Now they face a rivalry game against a Trojans team that had been playing well before last week’s COVID shutdown. The only team have any success against the Upper Dauphin rushing attack was Juniata in the second week of the season. The Eagles’ defense has been outstanding, and the offense has gotten better over the last two games. Quarterback Nick Snyder got banged up in last week’s loss to Camp Hill, so there is another bit of bad luck.
Upper Dauphin 21, Line Mountain 14
Saturday Central Mountain vs. Warrior Run at Danville
When the Defenders take care of the ball, they can score points and move the football. The one game they took care of the ball — against Central Columbia — Warrior Run almost pulled out a victory. Last week against Hughesville was also winnable, but eight turnovers took away any hopes of a victory away. It’s going to take a near-perfect game to stay in this one. Central Mountain is off to its best start, and is looking to move to 5-1 on the season with a huge division game against Selinsgrove next week. As long as the Wildcats don’t get caught looking ahead...
Central Mountain 35, Warrior Run 7