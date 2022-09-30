Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg
The Wildcats will have to recover from the Jersey Shore effect. They can’t allow one blowout loss to the Bulldogs to carry over to this week — another big game with Selinsgrove. It’s going to be a test for the Selinsgrove secondary. Coach Derek Hicks’ biggest concern entering the season was his inexperienced secondary, but the Seals certainly have had bigger issues this season than the back half of their defense. Selinsgrove has allowed fewer than 100 yards per game through the air, and Hicks’ son leads the team with four interceptions, including a pick-6 in last week’s victory over rival Shikellamy. Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler leads the area in passing yards, and will certainly test the back half of the Seals’ defense. The bigger issue for Mifflinburg against Jersey Shore was the inability to run the ball. A one-dimensional offense is certainly easier to stop. Selinsgrove is also getting healthier on offense. Tucker Teats saw his first significant action of the season just two weeks ago and followed that up with a 30-carry game against the Braves. Quarterback Mark Pastore also returned last week. That allows Gavin Bastian to move back to wide receiver. Now the question becomes if Selinsgrove can’t slow down the Mifflinburg offense, do the Seals have enough offense to hang in there? If the Wildcats don’t get the Seals, Selinsgrove is looking at a legitimate chance at a 9-1 season.
Selinsgrove 24,
Mifflinburg 21
Montoursville at Southern
Thanks to the PA Football history account on Twitter, after last week’s loss to Danville, this is the first time since Sept. 28, 2009, that the Tigers have fallen out of the pennlive.com top 10. That was 14 years ago this past Wednesday; it’s really been an amazing run. It’s going to be interesting to see if Southern Columbia can hang on to a first-round home game. The Tigers haven’t been on the road in the District 4 playoffs since a 2009 trip to Mandata to play Line Mountain. Injuries are piling up as well for Southern Columbia with Wes Barnes now out with a broken arm. That puts a lot of pressure on Braeden Wisloksi to provide most of the Tigers’ offense. That should be enough against a Warriors’ team that isn’t quite to the level that’s reached the last four District 4 Class 3A championship games. That being said Montoursville is quietly 4-1. Matt Conklin has 381 yards rushing in his first season as the main ball carrier, while Marco Pulizzi has 18 grabs for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Southern Columbia has struggled with the pass against both Berwick and last week against Danville. That might make this one a bit closer than expected.
Southern Columbia 28,
Montoursville 21
Lewisburg at Danville
The Green Dragons certainly have struggled to get on the right track so far this season, and facing the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A isn’t going to help. Lewisburg’s schedule has been brutal so far — they’ve also played the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A (Jersey Shore), Southern Columbia, plus they have games with Loyalsock and Mifflinburg upcoming as well. The Ironmen have done a great job of taking care of business this season, and not looking ahead. With Montoursville and Berwick the next two weeks, that will be tough for Danville.
Danville 35, Lewisburg 7
Hughesville at Milton
The Black Panthers’ offense has become balanced, and that’s going to be a problem for defenses the rest of the season. Cale Bastian has grown into his role as the starting quarterback, and Dylan Reiff and once Peyton Rearick is healthy are two good weapons on the outside in the passing game. Milton is another team that can’t get caught looking ahead with Bloomsburg and Mifflinburg up next on the schedule. The Spartans’ offense isn’t much to write home about, and we’ll see who plays quarterback. Tyler Wetzel went the whole second half at QB after Luke Kaiser was hurt on a sack on Saturday afternoon against Midd-West. However, make no mistake, the Hughesville defense might give Milton some problems at times. Mason Hoppes is a hammer in the middle, averaging 11.8 tackles per game, while the Spartans’ two defensive ends have combined for seven sacks. Add in 19 forced turnovers and six defensive touchdowns, or just two less than the Spartans’ offense this season, this defense is pretty tough.
Milton 21, Hughesville 0
Shikellamy at Shamokin
The Braves were down to their third- and fourth-string QBs last week against the Seals. The defense played pretty well, but ended up on the field too much, the story of the last two seasons for Shikellamy. Luke Snyder looked good in the first half, but it also took away Shikellamy’s biggest receiving threat. Lucas Wetzel threw some nice balls, but the Braves couldn’t get anything consistent going — their only score in the game came on Chase Morgan’s second kickoff return for a touchdown this season. The Indians might be locked into the fourth seed at this point in Class 4A, but could be quite dangerous as they get healthier. The offense can be as potent as any in the area. The issue at times has been defense, but that shouldn’t be a problem tonight.
Shamokin 28, Shikellamy 7
Newport at Line Mountain
It’s been a long year so far for the Buffaloes. They scored seven points in a loss to Camp Hill, and then were shut out for three straight games, before hanging with Upper Dauphin for a half last week. This game always seems to be close no matter how good the Buffaloes are. The Eagles’ pass defense failed them against Susquenita last week. It will be interesting to see how Line Mountain responds to last week’s loss. It kind of felt like Line Mountain would go on a run, but that didn’t happen.
Line Mountain 21,
Newport 14
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run
Holy cow, Defenders (I’m not actually allowed to say what I said in a family newspaper), is what I said when I looked at Twitter, and the score of Warrior Run’s game with Northwest last Friday. It wasn’t just that they won, which hadn’t happened since 2019, the Defenders dominated the 4-0 Rangers. Warrior Run led by 20 points entering the third quarter of the 33-19 victory, and outgained Northwest by nearly 200 yards. Who had Samuel Hall as the area’s leading receiver through five games? This Panthers team is much better defensively, though. Madden Locke has been outstanding through half of the season. He leads Bloomsburg in tackles (50), including 20 against Hughesville in which he also had more than 80-yard fumble-return TD, rushing yards (497), receiving yards (237) and touchdowns (8). It’s going to be interesting to see how the Defenders respond in this one.
Bloomsburg 31,
Warrior Run 21
Midd-West at Mount Carmel
The Mustangs have some talent, but not the depth to compete with the Red Tornadoes. The Mustangs have some parts on defense — the line is pretty good — Landon Lauver is a really good defensive lineman — and they do a pretty good job of stopping the run. The issue is putting together a complete game. Saturday’s game with Hughesville was 7-0 for a long time, and if the Mustangs could have come up with a big play, the complexion of the game probably, but it was the Spartans that came up with the plays on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest question mark in this game for the Red Tornadoes is the health of quarterback Cole Spears. Matt Balichik played well in replacement of Spears last week. The schedule is manageable in the second half — Southern Columbia and the Coal Bucket are the toughest games left — so there is time to get Balichik prepared for a playoff run. One-dimensional Mount Carmel is probably a district championship team, but these Red Tornadoes have higher aspirations so a passing game will be needed later in the postseason.
Mount Carmel 42,
Midd-West 7