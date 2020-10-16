Bloomsburg at Danville: Danville 31, Bloomsburg 21.

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove: Central Mountain 10, Selinsgrove 7.

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore: Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 0.

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg: Mifflinburg 28, Warrior Run 7.

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia: Southern Columbia 35, Lewisburg 7.

Hughesville at Midd-West: Midd-West 35, Hughesville 21.

Line Mountain at Northwest: Line Mountain 28, Northwest 18.

Saturday

Shamokin at Milton: Shamokin 21, Milton 0.

Upper Dauphin at Halifax: Upper Dauphin 42, Halifax 28.

