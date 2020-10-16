Bloomsburg at Danville: Danville 31, Bloomsburg 21.
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove: Central Mountain 10, Selinsgrove 7.
Shikellamy at Jersey Shore: Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 0.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg: Mifflinburg 28, Warrior Run 7.
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia: Southern Columbia 35, Lewisburg 7.
Hughesville at Midd-West: Midd-West 35, Hughesville 21.
Line Mountain at Northwest: Line Mountain 28, Northwest 18.
Saturday
Shamokin at Milton: Shamokin 21, Milton 0.
Upper Dauphin at Halifax: Upper Dauphin 42, Halifax 28.