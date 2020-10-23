Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel picks this week's games, including a second of three possible meetings between Shamokin and Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove at Shamokin
It’s a rare instance of teams playing three times in a season, but why the heck not — it’s 2020 after all. The winner of this game is the host for next week’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal. When the teams met the first time, the Indians scored nine points off special teams in a 16-0 win over the Seals. It’s also a different Shamokin team. The Indians have one of the top passing offenses in the area, and sophomore quarterback Brett Nye joins Danville K.J. Riley has the only 1,000-yard passers so far this season. Billy Delbaugh is averaging nearly 30 yards per reception on 17 catches, but the Indians have some balance with senior running back Max Madden rushing for more than 500 yards, as well. The Seals have won two straight games, including avenging an loss earlier this season to Central Mountain. Selinsgrove’s defense has been so good this season that two scores from the Seals’ offense has been enough for a victory. The return of Nate Schon makes that defense even stronger. Schon didn’t play on the offensive side of the ball last week. There is a good chance with these teams that we are in for two defensive struggles over the next two weeks.
Shamokin 14, Selinsgrove 10.
Milton at Shikellamy
Another rematch from earlier this season, which was the Braves’ only victory this year. Shikellamy might have produced the most surprising result of the season in last week’s 16-0 loss to Jersey Shore. Shikellamy’s defense allowed a first-quarter touchdown, then kept the Braves in the game until a late touchdown put the game away for the undefeated Bulldogs. Shikellamy’s best offensive performance of the season came in the win over the Black Panthers, and getting the running game going is a must. Milton will look a little different to the Braves. Wade Young has played quarterback in the last two games — the Black Panthers had their Jersey Shore game postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school — and Xzavier Minium is one of the top deep threats in the area. That’s if Milton can get him the ball. If the Shikellamy defense gives the same kind of effort against the Black Panthers that it did against Jersey Shore, it could be a long night for Milton.
Shikellamy 21, Milton 7.
Midd-West at Bloomsburg
This one is quite interesting. Two weeks ago, I would have gone with the Panthers, but the Mustangs seem like a different team over the last two weeks. The performance of Hunter Wolfley has lifted an offense that struggled in the first part of the season. Given the nature of some of the defenses that Midd-West faced — in hindsight, some of those struggles were because of the strength of the Mustangs’ schedule. Bloomsburg had its worse offensive output of the season — including its loss to Southern Columbia — in last week’s loss to Danville. Bloomsburg had negative yards rushing, and couldn’t keep the Ironmen defense away from quarterback Jack Howell. The Ironmen didn’t have a lot of sacks, but they forced Howell to throw at least five of his 11 incomplete passes off of his back football. Adding insult to injury, the Panthers’ top receiver and linebacker Brody Hock didn’t play in the second half because of injury, but we’ll see if that was a result of the Panthers’ trailing by four touchdowns or if it was serious enough to miss time.
Midd-West 28, Bloomsburg 21.
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
The Tigers were taken into the second half for the first time this season by Lewisburg last week, but still got two defensive touchdowns, and two touchdowns each from Gavin Garcia and Braeden Wisloski. The Blue Jays had the week off because Mount Carmel canceled its season following a hazing incident. A Central Columbia victory will clinch a playoff berth for Blue Jays, but obviously that’s a tall task against Southern Columbia. These aren’t the Tigers of the last three years. Yes, Southern Columbia hasn’t allowed a point in the first half, and the defense is near last year’s level, but coach Jim Roth’s concerns with his passing game reared its head against Lewisburg last week. Southern Columbia managed just 6 yards through the air. It shouldn’t be a problem this week, but keep an eye on it as we get into the playoffs.
Southern Columbia 42, Central Columbia 7.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg
The Wildcats have found something on offense. Quentin Doane has moved back to fullback, and the tailback duo of Andrew Diehl and Colin Miller has taken advantage. Diehl had his second 100-yard game of the season in last week’s victory over Warrior Run, and Miller had two touchdowns for the second straight week. Hughesville lost to Midd-West, and allowed more than 240 rushing yards to Hunter Wolfely, so the Wildcats should feel confident they can move the ball. The Spartans were able to throw the ball on the Mustangs, putting up more than 200 yards through the air. Mifflinburg is looking a first-round playoff game and a second-straight winning regular season right in the face, something I think even coach Jason Dressler might not have expected in 2020 with all of the offensive standouts the Wildcats had to replace.
Mifflinburg 35, Hughesville 14.
Loyalsock vs. Lewisburg
The Green Dragons played their best defensive game of the season against the Tigers last week. The Lancers lost the Battle of the Bridge to rival Montoursville, and is in the race for the final Class 3A playoff spot. Loyalsock is the current No. 4 seed and needs a win to solidify its berth. After playing the Tigers and Montoursville over the last two weeks, the Green Dragons have a much better shot at pulling off the upset this week. The biggest issue will be stopping quarterback Chase Cavanaugh, a threat in both the running and passing games. I’m going with Loyalsock, but if there is an upset this week, I think it comes at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Loyalsock 21, Lewisburg 17.
Newport at Line Mountain
The Buffaloes haven’t played since an Oct. 2 victory over Susquenita due to a COVID-19 shutdown. In fact, Newport just returned to in-person schooling on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how Newport handles the distraction. The Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives, currently the fifth-seed in a four-team field. If Line Mountain gets its expected help — a Southern Columbia win over Central Columbia — a victory over the Buffaloes should get them into the playoffs. Quarterback Andrew Bates is a run-pass threat for Newport, and former Line Mountain coach Todd Rothermel also gives the Eagles fits with the Buffaloes. But this isn’t quite the Newport team of the last few years; there isn’t a hammer running back like the Buffaloes’ most successful teams have had under Rothermel. Line Mountain picks up this important win.
Line Mountain 17, Newport 14.
Montoursville at Warrior Run: This game is interesting in the sense that the Warriors — all of a sudden — have some issues. Rocco Pulizzi and Dylan Moll left last week’s win over Loyalsock with injuries, obviously leaving some big shoes to fill for Montoursville. They didn’t seem to miss a beat in the second half against the Lancers, but it was a different way to victory for Montoursville. They’ve blown out teams all season until Saturday, but their defense was up to the task, still limiting the Lancers to just six points. Warrior Run has played better over its last two games, especially offensively. This a rematch of a District 4 Class 3A semifinal last season, but even with the injuries the Warriors should roll.
Montoursville 35, Warrior Run 7.
Upper Dauphin at Fleetwood: The Trojans have won two straight game after starting the season 0-2. Fleetwood just lost the longest game in Berks County League history, a four-overtime thriller to Hamburg. This game has a real good chance to be an offensive showcase. Upper Dauphin’s Pistol Wing-T has been humming the last two games — Chance Crawford and Christian Snyder have combined for nearly 600 yards on the ground — while sophomore Brody Morgan has four rushing touchdowns, and averages 11.7 yards per carry. Fleetwood’s quarterback Tanner Mattocks threw for four touchdowns in the four-overtime loss, and the smallish Trojans had some trouble in the passing game against Steel-High, but the Tigers don’t have Mekhi Flowers, though, either. Upper Dauphin 42, Fleetwood 35.