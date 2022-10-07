Milton at Bloomsburg
Quietly turned into one of the top matchups of the week. No surprise the Black Panthers are 5-1, but Bloomsburg is at 4-2 with just losses to Mount Carmel and Danville. Bloomsburg needed three scores in the fourth quarter to rally for a 28-14 win over Warrior Run. Milton is playing well on both sides of the ball, but this is its toughest stretch before the end of the season as fellow 5-1 Mifflinburg visits Milton next week. I think Milton is the better team, but they can’t get caught looking ahead to next week. They also have to control Madden Locke on both sides of the ball. The Bloomsburg senior had 14 tackles, 139 yards and two scores on the ground, and three catches for 68 yards. He leads Bloomsburg in tackles, rushing yards, receiving yards and scoring.
Milton 28, Bloomsburg 14
Warrior Run at Midd-West
The Defenders certainly have been playing well the past two weeks, beating undefeated Northwest, and taking Bloomsburg into the fourth quarter last week. Warrior Run’s passing offense has been outstanding with Samuel Hall and Carter Marr both in the area’s top 5 in receiving yards, and quarterback Ryan Newton second in passing yards, just 16 behind the leader Troy Dressler. So this game should be a battle of contrasts. Warrior Run is going to want to play in the 30s, while the Mustangs will certainly be willing to grind out a victory. They aren’t very explosive, but if Midd-West can sustain drives, and the Mustangs did move the ball a bit last week against Mount Carmel, this should be a good one.
Warrior Run 21,
Midd-West 20
Danville at Montoursville
These teams have met in the regular season and in the District 4 Class 3A championship game in three of the last four seasons. For that to happen in 2022, the Warriors are going to have to survive this brutal stretch of the games. After last week’s loss to Southern Columbia and tonight’s contest, the Warriors finish with Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove and Loyalsock. Right now those five teams are a combined 25-4. Montoursville relied on its passing game early, and Marco Pulizzi, who has 26 grabs for 589 yards and six scores. The Ironmen secondary needs to pay special attention to him. The big thing for the Ironmen is complacency. Other than a road trip to Loyalsock, nobody’s really challenged Danville for four quarters, even Southern Columbia. Montoursville has that ability if the Ironmen have a letdown.
Danville 35,
Montoursville 7
Southern Col. at Central
This isn’t the Tigers’ squad we are used to. Last week’s win over Montoursville, Southern Columbia needed two touchdowns about two minutes apart early in the fourth quarter to take control of the contest. The Tigers don’t have much room for error right now, but as long as Braeden Wisloski is around, Southern Columbia can score from anywhere on the field. The issue for Southern Columbia right now is its pass defense. Berwick, Danville and the Warriors all were able to hit big plays in the passing game against the Tigers. That’s probably not in Central Columbia’s current repertoire. Greyson Shaud has moved back to quarterback after Logan Welkom’s injury. Shaud actually started a few games for the Tigers at the beginning of the 2020 season at quarterback.
Southern Columbia 28,
Central Columbia 7
Mount Carmel at Hughesville
The kind of offense the Spartans would need to stay in this one they don’t possess, but an interesting thing to look out for is how sophomore Matt Balichik plays against Hughesville. Balichik was brilliant in his first six quarters replacing Cole Spears as the quarterback for the Red Tornadoes. Hughesville’s offense might not be much to speak of, but it has a pretty good defense. The Spartans have picked off 14 passes this season, led by Aiden Barrett (five) and Tyler Wetzel (four). The Red Tornadoes have spread the ball around as well as anybody in the state. Six different Mount Carmel runners have topped 100 yards this season, and the Red Tornadoes have rushed for 1,656 yards this season without a rusher with more than Xavier Diaz’s 327 yards on the ground.
Mount Carmel 35,
Hughesville 7
Shamokin at Jersey Shore
The Indians scored 57 points in last week’s win over Shikellamy, a school record for points in a game. Shamokin is getting healthy, and clicking on offense, currently. Shamokin has scored 104 points in the two games since quarterback Brett Nye returned from injury, giving the Indians the balance to keep teams off-balance. Knowledge Artis-Jones leads the area in rushing TDs with 11. Now the bad news, they have to head to Thompson Street Stadium. Like most of District 4, it’s been a den of horrors for the Indians (the last two trips for Shamokin have resulted in a combined 78-13 score). Jersey Shore is outscoring teams 365-60 so far this season. The Bulldogs’ smallest margin of victory this season: 39 points.
Jersey Shore 42,
Shamokin 14
Cent. Mountain at Selinsgrove
It’s the 1,000th game in Selinsgrove history and homecoming, plus the Seals are coming off a tough loss. So all signs point to the Seals bouncing back, but the Wildcats have been playing much better over the last few weeks. Rocco Serafini has been dangerous on special teams — he returned a kickoff for a score in the loss to Williamsport last week. Selinsgrove needs to get untracked offensively. Take away a 28-point explosion in the fourth quarter against Shikellamy, the Seals have scored just two touchdowns in the other 15 quarters. A lot of that has been injuries, but Selinsgrove is starting to get healthier and needs to find its rhythm.
Selinsgrove 35,
Central Mountain 7
Line Mountain at Halifax
The young Eagles have had trouble closing out games at times this season — see the upset bid of Tri-Valley earlier this season — and it almost cost them again last week against Newport, but they survived in overtime. Ian Bates has been outstanding as the main ball carrier since Nolan Baumert went down with an injury. Line Mountain should be favored in this one. The Wildcats have won just three games since Halifax went 11-2, and won the Tri-Valley League title in 2018.
Line Mountain 28,
Halifax 7
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy
The Wildcats’ offense gets a lot of attention, but its defense is playing quite well, now producing a shutout of Selinsgrove. The return of Carter Breed was huge on the defensive side of the ball. He had a forced fumble and a pick-six in the game, but it’s also a balanced defensive attack. Breed, Andrew Diehl and Brian Reader all had six tackles to lead Mifflinburg, while three other Mifflinburg players had five tackles, and three more had four tackles. The two defensive ends — Kyler Troup (2 sacks) and Christian Oberheim — combined for three sacks in the victory. Biggest issue for this week, not looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Milton. The Braves defense struggled for the first time this season, allowing 57 points to Shamokin last week. Shikellamy will need its defenders to play well to stay in the game.
Mifflinburg 38,
Shikellamy 7
Loyalsock at Lewisburg
The Green Dragons’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, following up last week’s game with Danville with a home game with the Lancers. Lewisburg has struggled with its run defense all season, and now the Green Dragons have to figure out a way to stop Davion Hill, who is averaging 169 yards per game on the ground this year and needs 46 yards to reach 1,000 yards this season. It’s also been a huge breakout year for Jaylen Andrews, who is replacing all-state receiver Rian Glunk, who’s been out since the second week of the season with an injury. Andrews has 29 catches for 522 yards and six scores, plus has nearly 300 yards in kickoff returns this season. The Green Dragons didn’t play all that poorly against the Ironmen, controlling the clock in the first half with its running game, and will need the same type of game plan to pull off the upset.
Loyalsock 35, Lewisburg 14