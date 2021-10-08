This week, Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel has to a pick a winner between Danville and Mount Carmel, where former MCA coach and current Ironmen coach Mike Brennan returns to the Silver Bowl for the first time, and surging Selinsgrove makes a trip to Central Mountain.
Danville at Mount Carmel
Looks like there are plenty of subplots to tonight’s game at the Silver Bowl. Danville coach Mike Brennan and Mount Carmel coach John Darrah both seem over the fact it’s Brennan’s first trip back to the Silver Bowl since leaving Mount Carmel in 2008. Darrah also played for Brennan at Mount Carmel. Needless to say by the time I talked to both on Wednesday night, they had been asked plenty about the matchup. and that is the most intriguing part of the game, to be honest. Can Danville hold up against the Mount Carmel offensive attack? How do the Red Tornadoes handle Carson Persing on the outside? Will Mount Carmel’s size be too much? I have no idea, but I’m certainly looking forward to kickoff.
Danville 21, Mount Carmel 20.
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain
The Wildcats are off to the best start in school history — and just an overtime loss to Williamsport from being 6-0 for this game. The Seals have won four straight games behind their always potent defense, and a big-play offense. Mill Hall has become a house of horrors for local teams over the last two seasons as the Selinsgrove found out last year. Only two teams have scored two touchdowns on Selinsgrove in six games this season — two short Pottsville TD drives in the opener, and Berwick’s two second-half scores in Selinsgrove’s 42-14 win. Pottsville ran 39 times for 251 yards in the opener against Selinsgrove, but its next five opponents’ best rushing performance was Berwick’s 88 yards. It’s hard to pick against the Wildcats at Mill Hall these days, but the Seals’ defense has been so tough.
Central Mountain 10, Selinsgrove 7.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville
If you would have asked me last Friday morning about this game, I would have told you I thought the Wildcats have every chance to go on the road and get a big win over the Warriors. I still believe it could happen, but after the way last week’s second-half went against Milton, I have to wonder about Mifflinburg’s mental state heading into this game. They dominated in all facets of the game against the Black Panthers except on the scoreboard. Rocco Pulizzi decimated the Mifflinburg defense last year, topping 300 yards rushing. The Mifflinburg defense is much better this season, so I don’t expect that to happen again.
Montoursville 28, Mifflinburg 21.
Jersey Shore at Milton (at Danville)
A showdown between two teams that are a combined 11-1, the Black Panthers have been the most surprising team in the area. These Bulldogs are a different kind of hill to climb. Even when they are struggling to throw the ball (such as last week against Shamokin with just three completions), their pass plays can still total 150 yards. Jersey Shore has been susceptible to big plays this season, something the Milton passing game excels in. I think the biggest issue will come on defense for Milton. The Black Panthers are outstanding defensively, but Jersey Shore’s pace of play is tough to handle. Mifflinburg started to wear down Milton late because the Wildcats had a nearly 30-play advantage before Milton forced a turnover late. Mifflinburg ran 60 plays last week, but Jersey Shore has run 91 plays in a game this season.
Jersey Shore 35, Milton 21.
Shamokin at Shikellamy
Man, if I’m coaching a team this season, I don’t want to face the Indians on the road. Shamokin’s point totals at home (6, 0, 0) pale compared to its point scored on the road (34, 42, 34). I can only imagine Henry Hynoski’s frustration at this point. I feel like anything is possible for this Indians squad: one-and-done in the playoffs or competing for the district title. They’ve been that inconsistent this season. The Braves are a team that must solve their turnover issues. Shikellamy is minus-8 this season in turnover margin. It’s hindered a team whose statistics don’t quite match a 1-5 team, but the schedule plays a role in that as well. Its losses have come to teams with 22 combined wins. Like when Mount Carmel came to Sunbury a few weeks ago, this might a little closer than expected.
Shamokin 21, Shikellamy 14.
Warrior Run at Northwest
The Rangers scored 61 points in their opener with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, but they haven’t topped 14 points in a current four-game losing streak. Northwest wants to run the ball, but George May graduated, so the Rangers don’t have the hammer in the backfield they’ve had over the last three seasons. There is where the Defenders’ Heartland Athletic Conference schedule comes into play. Warrior Run’s passing game will be a factor, and will lead to points. This is going to be a reoccurring theme here over the next couple of games, but turnovers have hurt the Defenders. Warrior Run is minus-13 in turnover margin, so the Defenders can’t be as charitable at Shickshinny.
Warrior Run 35, Northwest 34.
Midd-West at Juniata
Hey, where have we heard about turnover margin before? Along with a propensity for poor starts, it’s been a recipe for disaster so far for the Mustangs, but I think this is a football team struggling more with its schedule than its talent level. Midd-West is just stuck in a tough division. I think it’s a different Mustangs record if they are playing the schedule they played in the program’s first two seasons, but competing with the HAC teams has been a struggle the last two years. The Indians have one of the area’s best defenses, and Juniata’s had to rely on it greatly since the loss of quarterback Jacob Condo to injury. Juniata has allowed just 16 points in its four wins — defending Class A champion Steelton-Highspire is really the only team to solve that defense this season. Keep an eye on Josh Kauffman, an Indians junior defensive lineman. He has 34 tackles and eight sacks this season. This is another one that I think ends up closer than expected.
Juniata 12, Midd-West 7.
Loyalsock at Lewisburg
This is one of those games that might surprise, as well. The Green Dragons didn’t play all that poorly in the early season against Shamokin and Montoursville on defense. It was finding an identity on offense, along with a little bit of confidence, that Lewisburg struggled with. Two straight wins have taken care of the confidence part, and the Green Dragons have played their two best offensive games in those contests. Loyalsock was 3-1 and looking like a district title contender after beating Danville. The Lancers lost sophomore quarterback Tyler Gee in that game, and a loss in the game to rival Montoursville wasn’t a huge surprise. Troy coming to Williamsport and dominating the Lancers up front in a game that got into the mercy rule? That was more of a surprise. How they bounce back from that defeat is probably answered in how this game goes.
Loyalsock 15, Lewisburg 14.
Southern Columbia at Central Columbia
This is usually a tough matchup for the Tigers, but this will be an angry Southern Columbia team after missing its chance at the state-record winning streak last week against Wyomissing. This was supposed to be the Tigers’ coronation; now it will probably be their scream therapy. It’s been a struggle this season for a proud Blue Jays program. They haven’t fared well against the upper-echelon teams this season, and tonight will be no different.
Southern Columbia 35, Central Columbia 7.
Upper Dauphin at Susquenita
The only flaw on the Trojans’ record and in their offensive dominance this season, has come at the hands of that Juniata defense. Upper Dauphin has averaged 40 points in its victories after being shut out by the Indians. I don’t think the Blackhawks have that ability. Susquenita can throw the ball around a little bit, but the defense has allowed 143 points this season.
Upper Dauphin 49, Susquenita 21.
Saturday
Line Mountain at Executive Education Charter Academy (at Muhlenberg College)
This one just popped up on the schedule Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles lost their contest with Halifax this week. The Wildcats couldn’t play the second half of their game last week due too many injuries, and not enough players would be available against the Eagles. So Line Mountain makes the long road trip to play the Raptors, who have beaten Bristol and Overbrook since losing to Shikellamy two weeks ago. Line Mountain’s defense has played well at times; it’s been a struggle for its offense. After having two 1,000-yard rushers last year, Line Mountain has run for just 126 yards so far this season. Getting that running game going against the Raptors is key.
Line Mountain 21, Exec. Ed. Charter 14.