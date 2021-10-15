Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel makes his weekly predictions, including a matchup of reigning District 4 champions and a showdown in Shamokin between Milton and Indians.
Danville at Jersey Shore
This is a matchup of the reigning Class 4A and Class 3A district champions, and both made deep playoff runs last season. I feel that since this being played at Thompson Street Stadium it’s probably not getting the hype it deserves. The Bulldogs haven’t lost to a District 4 foe since wearing one in early October 2019 against Southern Columbia. A side note: As we get further away from 2019, the beatings those Tigers put on some really good football teams will be more appreciated. Anyhow, the Ironmen had a lot of trouble with Mount Carmel’s offense last week, and in their two losses, struggles with a strong running game have been critical. The Bulldogs have three players with more than 400 yards rushing — fullback Hadyn Packer (578), quarterback Brady Jordan (446) and freshman tailback Elijah Jordan (401). So that could be an issue for Danville. We all know the other issue: dealing with the Bulldogs’ fast-paced offense. Danville feels as though it has the running game to do that, and the weapons to hit some quick strikes of its own. It’s hard to pick against the Bulldogs at Thompson Street, but an Ironmen win wouldn’t surprise me, either.
Jersey Shore 42, Danville 35
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg
I think this might be the most evenly matched game of the week. Mifflinburg bounced back from a tough, two-game losing streak by going on the road to beat Montoursville. Central Mountain scored 23 points on the tough Selinsgrove defense — the most the Seals have allowed this season — but it allowed big plays to Selinsgrove in the running game and also turned the ball over three times in a loss. Two of the best quarterbacks in the Heartland Athletic Conference duel. Mifflinburg’s Troy Dressler leads the area in passing yards with 1,411, while Central Mountain’s Brett Gerlach has turned into one of the top dual threats in the league with 1,025 yards passing and 519 yards rushing. Mifflinburg is certainly tested over the last three weeks; each of the games came down to the last possession. This game probably boils down to which team can get more stops on the defensive end, and I think that’s the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 28, Central Mountain 21
Mount Carmel at Loyalsock
I think I’ve seen both teams at their best in wins over Danville. I don’t think that it’s the same Lancers team just a month later, though. Quarterback Tyler Gee was injured in the win over the Ironmen, and Loyalsock has lost its two games since then — to rival Montoursville and Troy. The Lancers didn’t play last week due to Lewisburg’s COVID shutdown, so it will be interesting to see how they perform after a week off. Last week was my first chance to see the Red Tornadoes live, and they were impressive. When I compile their stats I keep thinking they’ll have to figure out the passing game, but if their offensive line keeps playing like it did against Montoursville and Danville, Mount Carmel probably has until a District 4 championship game rematch with Southern Columbia — though I don’t think you can discount Troy — in mid-November to figure it out.
Mount Carmel 21, Loyalsock 14
Milton at Shamokin
This is the game that confuses me most this week. It’s shocking how much the Indians have struggled at home this season, scoring just one touchdown in three games. That’s right — 131 of Shamokin’s 137 points have come on the road this season. The Black Panthers are coming off their second loss of the season, and it was a painful one. Jersey Shore dominated Milton in a 62-7 win. It was the first time all season Milton looked like the Milton of old, so how will the Black Panthers bounce back? Teams have struggled at times to run the ball on the Indians, which is Milton’s bread-and-butter, but Xzavier Minium has become more adept in the passing game in his first year at quarterback, and that’s helped open things up. I’m really unsure about who wins. Despite their struggles at home, I think Shamokin ekes one out.
Shamokin 16, Milton 15
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove
It’s five straight wins for Selinsgrove after an 0-2 start, and the Seals are the heavy favorites this week. Selinsgrove should be the No. 2 seed for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, though its schedule gets tougher over the final two weeks — hosting Southern Columbia and traveling to Montoursville. It’s been struggle this season for the Blue Jays — their two wins are over winless Warrior Run by a point and winless Midd-West in the opener. Central Columbia is a little too one-dimensional offensively to give the Seals much trouble.
Selinsgrove 35, Central Columbia 7
Shikellamy at Lewisburg
I’m sure when Eric Wicks envisioned his first season as Lewisburg’s coach, he didn’t imagine anything quite like a three-game losing streak to start the season and two COVID-effected off weeks. However slim their Class 4A playoff hopes might seem, though, winning out for Lewisburg would mean beating Shikellamy, Milton and Mifflinburg — certainly attainable for a Green Dragons team that is playing pretty well right now. We’ve had the same discussion about the Braves all season. They’ve been able to move the ball on the ground, but haven’t been able to sustain enough offense to keep their defense off the field.
Lewisburg 21, Shikellamy 7
Bloomsburg vs. Warrior Run at Danville H.S.
The Panthers have struggled offensively of late, but their defense sure is playing well. Mount Carmel scored 40 points two weeks ago, but Bloomsburg allowed just 13 to Williams Valley and five to Hughesville in two of the last three weeks. This is also a Bloomsburg team that hung around with Loyalsock and Central Mountain in close losses this season. I’m becoming a broken record with the Defenders, but it’s easy to see how turnovers are costing Warrior Run. They could hang around a bit in this one, though.
Bloomsburg 24, Warrior Run 7
Montoursville at Midd-West
The Warriors dropped a tough one to Mifflinburg last week, and they are currently sitting outside the top four seeds in Class 3A, meaning they would open the district playoffs on the road. Quite a surprise for a team that’s been to the last three district championship games. First-year coach Mike Boughton warned that this senior class, though talented, was inexperienced, and that combined with a brutal stretch of games — Jersey Shore, Mount Carmel, Loyalsock, Danville and Mifflinburg — has the Warriors at 3-4. The big question for Montoursville is how healthy is senior tailback Rocco Pulizzi? He was hurt last week against Mifflinburg. That shouldn’t be an issue for a Mustangs team that has struggled at the start of every game. The Warriors are still good enough that Midd-West won’t have a whole heck of a lot of time to settle in.
Montoursville 35, Midd-West 7
Hughesville at Southern Columbia
I’m not sure we’ll know how the Tigers will have responded to a loss to Wyomissing until next week’s game with Selinsgrove. Southern Columbia has been heavily favored the last two weeks — last week against Central Columbia and tonight against the Spartans. Gavin Garcia is the only backfield starter from the first week of the season playing right now for the Tigers — quarterback Liam Klebon, halfback Braeden Wisloski and fullback Wes Barnes all missed last week’s win over the Blue Jays. Unfortunately for the Spartans, that just means more touches for the Kent State-bound Garcia.
Southern Columbia 35, Hughesville 7
Line Mountain AT N.P.-Mansfield
The poor Eagles. It always seems like there is one team that ends up having one of those seasons, and for Line Mountain and coach Brandon Carson, it appears that this is their year. The Eagles moved the ball really well in the first half against Executive Education last week, but Line Mountain couldn’t score. The Raptors’ passing offense broke out in a big way after halftime, and, all of a sudden, Line Mountain is 0-6 and taking a trip to the Northern Tier. North Penn-Mansfield has won two of its last three, and with games against the Eagles and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech looming, the Panthers seem likely to be better than .500 when they face rival Wellsboro in Week 10.
North Penn-Mansfield 14, Line Mountain 3