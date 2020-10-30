District 4 Playoffs Semifinals
Class 4A
Shamokin at Selinsgrove: These teams are quite familiar with each other, maybe too familiar with the way last week’s contest got a little chippy at the end of it. The Indians didn’t play well, and the Seals’ offense played its best game of the season against a good team. That will be key again this week as the Seals will be without defensive tackle Nate Schon, who was ejected late in the fourth quarter last week. It’s huge in this game. Schon was nearly unblockable last week, though he might have had just one sack, he had numerous hurries, and four tackles for a loss in the game. The Seals are also the only defense to have solved the Shamokin passing game over the last four weeks, but holding sophomore quarterback Brett Nye under 100 yards again for the Selinsgrove defense. This game certainly should echo the first two defensive battles between these two teams. Shamokin 10, Selinsgrove 7.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore: We were unsure for a while where this game would take place. Thompson Street Stadium’s field isn’t in the greatest shape, and that’s before yesterday’s rain. The Wildcats are a surprising fourth entrant in the Class 4A playoffs this season, after their graduation losses, and how they started the season. Mifflinburg has won four of its last five games, but the Bulldogs are a step up in class for the Wildcats. Jersey Shore hasn’t been as crisp offensively in wins over Shikellamy and Central Mountain the last two weeks, that should give Mifflinburg some confidence. The issue will be can Mifflinburg generate enough offense against the Bulldogs to stay in this game? Jersey Shore 21, Mifflinburg 7.
Class 3A
Saturday
Loyalsock at Montoursville: Speaking of games we had no idea if they would play. Tuesday afternoon this game was a forfeit for the Lancers, by early — and I do mean early Wednesday morning — the Warriors were back on the field, and in the district playoffs. In a strictly football sense, Montoursville lost its top rusher in Rocco Pulizzi in the game two weeks ago with Loyalsock, and one of its top defensive players in Dillion Moll. While not as explosive offensively, Loyalsock still managed just six points against the Warriors’ defense. So I think Montoursville gets this rematch as well. Montoursville 16, Loyalsock 10.
Athens at Danville: The Ironmen return to the field after a bye week and should get a test from the Wildcats. Athens has some size up front, and outside in the passing game, but this group of Wildcats is a bit inexperienced. Quarterback Mason Lister is a sophomore, but a threat with his arm and his legs. Wildcats coach Jack Young’s biggest fear is getting into a shootout with the potent Danville offense. Quarterback K.J. Riley has been outstanding all season, but the running game with Zach Gordon and Aaron Johnson has made big strides over the last two weeks as well. Balance in the playoffs could make this offense nearly unstoppable, and the speed of Danville’s defense is concern 1B for Young. A slow start might be coming just because of the week off, but the Ironmen should pull away late. Danville 35, Athens 14.
Class 2A
Line Mountain at Southern Columbia: In my humble opinion, this is the defacto District 4 championship game tonight. I really think the Eagles are the second-best team in the district, and just missed a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup with Troy. The Tigers might not be the Tigers of the last three seasons, but make no mistake it’s going to take a great football team to end their season. The recipe to beat Southern Columbia seems to be stack the box, and make the inexperienced Tigers passing game beat you, but that’s been the game plan of six other coaches, the Tigers have yet to not win in the mercy rule. The defense has yet to give up a touchdown in the first half this season, allowing just last week’s field goal to Central Columbia. They also have four safeties already this season. Southern Columbia 35, Line Mountain 7.
South Williamsport at Troy: The Mounties started their season late because they were hit with a coronavirus shutdown, but South Williamsport has played well — its only loss is to Athens. Troy’s formula is simple, run the ball and play strong defense. They should have little trouble with the Mounties, but of course next week’s opponent will prove a bit tougher. Troy 21, South Williamsport 7.
Class A
Championship game
Saturday
Muncy at Canton: The Indians lost the regular season between the two schools, giving the Bulldogs the home-field advantage for this game. If this sounds exactly like 2018 to you, it does to me as well. That season Muncy went up to Canton on a Saturday afternoon to claim its first of its back-to-back Class A titles. Two years later, the Indians have a strong group of sophomores that answered the call last season, and the return of Ty Nixon from a knee injury has been a big boost in the backfield. I have a feeling the Indians are going to do it again. Muncy 14, Canton 13.
Regular season
Warrior Run at Milton: Despite their records, these teams should produce a really good game tonight. Both teams have had their struggles this season — the Defenders gave up 71 points, and Milton’s allowed nearly 100 over its last two games. Both team’s defense have struggled, so it comes down to the offensive game. Milton has shown some big-play ability in Xzavier Minimum, and senior Jason Valladares can be a bruising runner. I think this is where Milton wins this game, it has a bit more offensive firepower than Warrior Run. The Defenders have found some things they can do successfully — refer to the Loyalsock and Mifflinburg losses, and not last week’s game with Montoursville — so this should be a close one. Milton 28, Warrior Run 21.
Shikellamy at Midd-West: The Braves have seemed to turn their season around in a loss to Jersey Shore. That confidence showed in last week’s rout of Milton. Now the Braves play their first ever contest against the Mustangs after both teams’ previous opponents — Loyalsock and Central Mountain – qualified for the district playoffs. The Braves game-plan should be simple, force Midd-West away from its bread-and-butter, area’s leading rusher Hunter Wolfley. Shikellamy’s offense took a step forward last week with Drew Balestrini running for two touchdowns and passing for two more. Shikellamy 14, Midd-West 7.
Lewisburg at Hughesville: We got glimpses of the team we thought the Green Dragons could be in the first quarter when they jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Loyalsock. Now if they could just put four quarters together, it would be a different story. That shouldn’t be an issue in this game. Expect a big game from Max Moyers, and as long as the defense can hold up — and it should — against the Hughesville offense, this should be a rout. Lewisburg 35, Hughesville 7.
Upper Dauphin at Newport: This has a chance to be the highest-scoring game of the weekend in the area. The Trojans put 42 points on the board in a loss to Fleetwood last week and seems to have its Pistol Wing-T humming at this point in the season. The Buffaloes had a 21-point effort in just the first half against Line Mountain, but the Eagles exploded for 27 third-quarter points. Upper Dauphin was without Chance Crawford last week, but sophomore running back Christian Snyder topped 150 yards on the ground. Upper Dauphin 35, Newport 31.