Mifflinburg at Milton
As good as both offenses have been this season, I think this game turns into a defensive struggle. The Wildcats haven’t given up a point in two weeks, or since the return of Carter Breed. The senior outside linebacker adds a different element to a defensive side that already had two all-league defensive linemen up front. The question becomes can Milton throw enough to keep the Wildcats from ganging up on its running game? The Black Panthers can’t struggle in opposing territory like they did last week. They can’t have the empty possessions they had against Bloomsburg. The Milton defense is really tough to run against, as well. Both Gary Verdinelli and Conner Snyder were impressive last week against Bloomsburg, and Peyton Rearick is a ball-hawk from his safety position. Bloomsburg scored 13 points last week, but one touchdown came on a singular-individual play by Madden Locke on a scramble away from a sack late in the first half, and a juggling catch by Nick Wharton on a 79-yard TD. Eliminate those mistakes, and the Black Panthers throw a shutout. Andrew Diehl has 18 touchdowns for the Wildcats, but devote too much attention to Diehl and Mifflinburg has enough other weapons to take advantage. Breed hasn’t been as involved in the offense this season but I can’t believe that lasts all year, and Verdinelli got nicked up near the end of last week’s game. They are things that might play into this one, as well. This was one of the best games of the season last year with the Black Panthers rallying from two scores down to win 15-14. It’s probably going to be that close again.
Mifflinburg 13, Milton 7
Berwick at Danville
Ask me two weeks ago, and I think this one goes to the Ironmen pretty easily, but the Bulldogs have opened up some eyes over the last few weeks, culminating in a win at Crispin Field last week over previously undefeated Dallas. There are certainly some strange results on Berwick’s ledger. A two-touchdown loss to Wilkes-Barre in which the Bulldogs rushed for only 26 yards. They ran for 202 yards in last week’s victory over the Mountaineers. If Berwick has balance, the Bulldogs are dangerous. Quarterback Matt Lonczynski is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, and in the game I saw this season, Southern Columbia didn’t have any problems getting to the quarterback, but they certainly had a problem bringing him down. He threw for 160 yards and ran for another 62 yards, and three touchdowns. Bo Sheptock and Drey Wilk — both pretty familiar surnames as Bo is the son of Bloomsburg University coach Frank, and Drey is the younger brother of Trey, who played his freshman year at Southern Columbia before playing his final three years at Berwick — are the playmakers for the Bulldogs. Sheptock is the Bulldogs’ leading rusher, while Wilk had seven TD receptions, and has 290 yards rushing on just 15 carries, with five touchdowns. Saying all of that, only two teams have scored on the Ironmen in the first seven games of the season — 14 by Loyalsock and 14 by Southern Columbia. As good as the offense has been, coach Mike Brennan was adamant in the preseason that the Ironmen wouldn’t take a step forward without improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Danville has one of the best linebacker corps in the area, and its secondary isn’t far behind. A confident Bulldogs team makes this close, but I still like the Ironmen.
Danville 21, Berwick 14
Mount Carmel at Southern
I’d have bet money that this would be the game of the week, and I’m not quite sure it isn’t the third-most important game of the week, but still going to be a good one out at Jim Roth Field. The Tigers haven’t fared well against the better teams on the schedule — their best victory right now is either Shamokin or Montoursville. Braeden Wisloski had four touchdowns in last week’s victory, and defensive end Tyler Arnold blocked his second punt in as many weeks. Southern Columbia might be getting healthier as well. Coach Jim Roth mentioned during post-game last week that Wes Barnes might available after getting injured in the Sept. 23 loss to Danville. That’s obviously another big-play piece for the Tigers. However, Roth knows Southern Columbia needs to find some balance in its passing game. The Tigers have had some chances to hit some big plays, but haven’t really been able to. Southern Columbia had some problems with drops this season. The Red Tornadoes haven’t seemed to skip a beat without starter Cole Spears at quarterback. Matt Balichik might not be the running threat Spears was, but he’s thrown for 501 yards in mop-up time and his last two starts. Nobody has been able to limit Mount Carmel much since scoring 26 points in the opener with North Schuylkill. I think this is the Red Tornadoes’ year in Class 2A.
Mount Carmel 35,
Southern Columbia 28
Shamokin at Central COL.
The Indians struggled last week against Jersey Shore, but this year, I could leave that first name blank, and fill in the team nickname of each previous Jersey Shore opponent. Shamokin’s health has improved, and so have the Indians. That 57 points against Shikellamy was just two weeks ago. I think Shamokin will get back on track against a Blue Jays team that is kind of in the same boat as the Indians. Both teams have made some big improvements over the season, but tough schedules keep those improvements from being reflected in their win-loss records.
Shamokin 35,
Central Columbia 14
Selinsgrove at Hollidaysburg
A long road trip for the Seals, but should be a successful one. The Golden Tigers have just one win — a victory over winless Bellefonte two weeks ago. Hollidaysburg is coming off a loss to Oil City and its running back Ethan Knox. Knox leads the country in rushing with 2,513 yards with 29 touchdowns through seven games. He’s averaging 359 yards per game. That’s music to a Seals rushing attack that’s been getting better week to week since Tucker Teats returned to the field against Shamokin. Selinsgrove needs to keep winning. Milton has jumped the Seals for the No. 2 seed in the District 4 Class 4A power rankings, and is now favored to host the matchup in the projected semifinal between the two schools.
Selinsgrove 35,
Hollidaysburg 7
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy
The Braves have gotten help from 14 newcomers to bolster their depth because Shikellamy is crushed by injuries, down to its fourth-string quarterback and starting a 155-pounder at guard. But one thing the Braves haven’t done all year is quit. They played Mifflinburg tough last week, but couldn’t generate any offense against the Wildcats. That’s one thing the Panthers can do is play defense. Madden Locke is one of the best linebackers in the district, and he was all over the field against Milton last week making 22 tackles, including five for a loss. Bloomsburg relies a lot on Locke on both sides of the ball, so the Braves’ defense knows who they have to stop. It’s probably easier said than done but expect this one to be another defensive struggle.
Bloomsburg 13,
Shikellamy 10
Warrior Run at Montgomery
The Defenders have been a different team since Week 4, and last week proved it with a 27-7 victory over Midd-West where they didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but bounced back in the second half. The Red Raiders have scored just one touchdown over the last three weeks, and have been outscored 154-6. A victory for the Defenders sets up an interesting scenario if Warrior Run could upset either Mifflinburg or Milton over the final two weeks. It might set up a home game for Warrior Run in the 3A playoffs.
Warrior Run 35,
Montgomery 7
J. Buchanan at Line Mountain
The Eagles have won their last two games, and this should be a third-straight victory. The Rockets were 3-1 at one point this season but faced undefeated West Perry, Juniata and Upper Dauphin the last three weeks. That’s resulted in James Buchanan being outscored 171-21 in a three-game skid. Ian Bates has rushed for nearly 500 yards in the last two weeks, should be licking his chops to face this Rockets defense. Upper Dauphin running back Brady Morgan had three carries for 159 yards and three scores last week.
Line Mountain 28,
James Buchanan 7
Saturday
Midd-West at Lewisburg
This might be the quickest game of the weekend. If both coaches had their wish there might be at least 80 rushing attempts in the game. Ryan Opperman has gotten the bulk of the work the past two weeks for the Green Dragons, and they’ve been able to move the ball at times, but they faced two top-five Class 3A teams in the state — Danville and Loyalsock — so the result hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard. I feel like a broken record with the Mustangs. Midd-West was able to move the ball in the first half, all on the ground. Another defensive struggle, I believe.
Lewisburg 7, Midd-West 6