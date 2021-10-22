Surging Selinsgrove takes on Southern Columbia tonight and Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel tackles all the week 9 games with his weekly predictions.
Southern Columbia at Selinsgrove
Do we know if the Tigers have bounced back from their first loss in five seasons? Central Columbia and Hughesville didn’t provide much competition. How healthy are the Tigers? Gavin Garcia — the area’s first 1,000-yard rusher this season — is the only starter in the offensive backfield from opening night that played in the Hughesville game last week. Is the strategy to make sure everybody is healthy for the final two games against the Seals and Danville along with the playoffs, or are there deeper injury problems for the Tigers? The biggest issue for Southern Columbia this week might come in the passing game. Selinsgrove’s defense will want to make the Tigers one-dimensional. Has sophomore Blake Wise made enough improvement over the last three weeks to deal with the Seals stunts and blitzes? That’s a lot of questions for a Southern Columbia team with just two games left in its regular season. It seems hard to remember that entering the Shamokin game back on the afternoon of Sept. 11, Selinsgrove had scored just nine points in its first two games. The Seals haven’t scored fewer than 20 since then, winning their last six games. Southern Columbia is the best team Selinsgrove has faced since its last loss — to Jersey Shore on Sept. 2. I’m not ready to declare Selinsgrove the winner at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, but I think this is much closer than some people thought a month ago.
Southern Columbia 28, Selinsgrove 21
Shamokin at Danville
The Indians gameplan has been pretty simple over the past couple of weeks — large doses of the running game featuring senior Max Madden. That’s been the Ironmen’s issue in their losses, getting off the field. Danville scored 21 points in the first half against Jersey Shore last week, but the Bulldogs controlled the clock in the second half. Mount Carmel and Jersey Shore have combined for 98 carries for 604 yards in the last two games. See what I mean? The Ironmen are going to see a whole lot of Madden. An issue for the Indians is the passing game has been a struggle lately, including throwing just two passes in the win over Milton last week. Danville’s offense has rounded into shape as freshman Madden Patrick gets more comfortable. They’ve scored at least three touchdowns in every game this season. Southern Columbia looms next week, and I’m pretty sure the Ironmen don’t want to get into the playoffs on a four-game skid.
Danville 35, Shamokin 28
Lewisburg vs. Milton (at Williamsport)
The Green Dragons have quietly gotten back to .500 at 3-3 with three straight wins. Now, Lewisburg faces a Black Panthers team reeling from two straight losses after a 5-1 start to their season. Lewisburg has the defense to stop the Milton running offense, but have the Green Dragons solved their inconsistencies on offense? It seems as if they have, but this will be the best defense they’ve faced since the three-game winning streak. Despite two straight losses, Milton still owns the top seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoff race. Win this one and next week against Shikellamy, and Milton might open its new stadium on Nov. 6 with its first home playoff game since a 2012 win over Shikellamy in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
Lewisburg 14, Milton 13
Midd-West at Central Mountain
The Wildcats are looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses to Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg after starting the season 5-1. They’ll be looking to rebound from their worst offensive performance of the season. The Mustangs are just hoping to make it to next week against Halifax, a game they’ll be heavily favored to win. Poor starts and turnovers have hampered Midd-West. It’s been a struggle for the Mustangs, but any kind of confidence they can find over the last three weeks of the season — Midd-West will make the district playoffs by virtue of being the eighth-seed in a an eight-team field — will go along way in preparing for 2022.
Central Mountain 35, Midd-West 7
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg
The classic trap game for the Wildcats. Mifflinburg plays rival Lewisburg next week, and the Braves have just one win. Shikellamy plays well enough on the defensive side to cause some issues, so a close game early wouldn’t be a surprise. The question is: If Shikellamy’s offense struggles can its defense stand up to Mifflinburg’s offensive weapons? Quarterback Troy Dressler leads the area in passing yards, while Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl have nearly 1,100 yards combined on the ground this season. It’s been nearly impossible for teams to run the ball at times against the Mifflinburg front, which could be a big issue for the Shikellamy offense in its quest for an upset.
Mifflinburg 34, Shikellamy 14
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel
The Red Tornadoes have been using their size to impose their will — note their nearly 900 yards on the ground over their last two wins over Danville and Loyalsock. That’s not a great recipe for success for a Warrior Run defense that’s allowed nearly 1,800 yards rushing in seven games. Mount Carmel’s rushing defense has almost been as impressive as the rushing offense. The Red Tornaodes can be vulnerable deep so maybe Ryan Newton and Derek Thomas can hook up to keep things interesting for a while.
Mount Carmel 35, Warrior Run 7
Line Mountain at Newport
I don’t want to say this about the Eagles, but my heavens, the last two weeks have been brutal for a winless team. With a lead in the fourth quarter last week against North Penn-Mansfield, Line Mountain gave up a touchdown on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter that turned out to be the game-winner. The Eagles enter this game against former coach Todd Rothermel with another chance to win. The Buffaloes have beaten Halifax and James Buchanan this season, but have been outscored 213-21 in their five losses.
Line Mountain 28, Newport 27
Upper Dauphin at Fleetwood
This will be a battle of contrasting styles. The Trojans have been running all over people this season, while throwing for just 350 yards. Meanwhile, the Tigers have Tanner Maddocks, a Villanova commit, who threw for three touchdowns in last week’s win over Hamburg. Just in case the Trojans do throw the ball, they need to be aware of Maddocks on the defensive end. He has eight interceptions this year, two of which he returned for a touchdown. This game should feature a lot of points.
Upper Dauphin 49, Fleetwood 42