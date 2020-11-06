Tonight
District 4 Class 4A Championship game
Shamokin at Jersey Shore: The Bulldogs have to be considered the favorite — they made the state semifinals last year, are undefeated and ranked No.1 in the state this season — but the Indians are playing well right now. Shamokin lost to Jersey Shore, 41-7, in the first game of the season, but the inexperienced Indians weren’t ready for a team the caliber of Jersey Shore in Week 1. Coach Henry Hynoski think that’s changed more than two months later. Certainly Shamokin hadn’t figured out its identity in September, and standout running back Max Madden barely played because of an injury. That being said, the Jersey Shore defense plays fast and angry. Though not huge by any stretch of the imagination up front, the Bulldogs speed and quickness on the defensive line are a matchup problem for most teams. Shamokin’s own small, quick offensive line might be the exception. Shamokin’s defense must be ready to handle the pace of the Jersey Shore offense. Sitting near the Jersey Shore sideline for last Saturday’s semifinal, I’m not sure there is a speed the offense could reach that would satisfy coach Tom Gravish, but that tempo has been a hallmark of the Bulldogs. Combine Jersey Shore’s tempo with its ability to switch from pounding the ball, to jet sweeps, to getting the ball downfield in the passing game, and the Bulldogs are tough stop. It’s really hard to pick against Jersey Shore in Thompson Street Stadium, but an upset here wouldn’t surprise me. Jersey Shore 28, Shamokin 21.
District 4 Class 2A Championship game
South Williamsport at Southern Columbia: An upset here would be — I don’t think surprising begins to describe it — stunning, gobsmacking. Did I just make up a word? The Tigers have lost to a District 4 opponent once since their regular-season winning streak started in 2011, losing to Montoursville in the 2014 District 4 Class 2A semifinals. The Mounties pulled off the upset of the first round of the playoffs, rolling into Alparon Park at the Troy Fairgrounds to win. The Mounties sent the Trojans to their second straight season with a home upset loss, one game short of a chance at the Tigers. Last year, Mount Carmel went on the road and pulled off the feat. The Mounties will want to try to do the same thing against Southern Columbia tonight. Zack Miller carried the ball 22 times for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the victory for South Williamsport. They’ll need that kind of performance from Miller again. This time against a Southern Columbia defense that stymied the powerful running attack of Line Mountain last week, because the Mounties didn’t complete a pass in the win. Passing the ball seemed to be the Tigers biggest issue heading to the playoffs, but Liam Klebon threw for 100 yards last week. With Southern Columbia’s ability to run the ball any threat of the pass could be deadly for opposing defenses. The Mounties have struggled on Jim Roth Field when they’ve had better teams. Southern Columbia 42, South Williamsport 0.
Regular season
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg: One of the more intriguing matchups of the season. The Braves might be the hottest team in the area — non-playoff division. Shikellamy’s defense has back-to-back shutouts, and allowed just 16 points to Jersey Shore three games ago. Drew Balestrini has topped 200 yards passing in back-to-back games, adding an element to the Shikellamy offense that it lacked early in the season. That’s added up to back-to-back victories. Mifflinburg lost in the district semifinals to the aforementioned Bulldogs last week. Though they couldn’t generate much offensively — the Wildcats didn’t have a first down until midway through the fourth quarter — their defense seemed poised to give Jersey Shore issues. However, penalties wiped out a potential interception and a stop as Jersey Shore scored 28 second-quarter points. I think this game ends up being a defensive battle as both teams seem to be evenly-matched. Shikellamy 14, Mifflinburg 13.
Penns Valley at Line Mountain: Man, I had a whole thing about Boiling Springs written on Wednesday night, but 2020 struck, and the Bubblers aren’t making the trip Friday night. Penns Valley was willing to make the trip from Centre County after its own game with Phillipsburg-Osceola was canceled due to COVID at P-O. The Rams had been on the Midd-West schedule the previous two seasons, and had one of the top passing attacks in District 6, but quarterback Aaron Tobias graduated. Senior Aiden Brinker is a pass-run threat for the Rams. He’s thrown for 667 yards and seven scores, while running for 309 yards and another score. With about 18 hours to prepare for each other, offenses should rule the day. Getting prepared for the Rams’ spread attack after spending all week getting ready for the Wing-T of Boiling Springs throws a wrench into things for the Eagles. Dealing with Garret Laudenslager and Jacob Feese and Line Mountain’s option won’t be a picnic either. Line Mountain 35, Penns Valley 21.
Saturday
District 4 Class 3A Championship game
Danville at Montoursville: I feel about this game the way I do the Shamokin-Shore game. It’s very hard to bet against the two-time defending champions at home, but I find it hard to believe the Warriors are going to roll over the Ironmen again. Montoursville’s injuries haven’t bit them yet, but Danville is the best team the Warriors have faced since those injuries occurred. Another good sign for Danville, the Warriors had all kinds of issues with their passing defense last week. Carson Persing has been nearly uncoverable all season — believe it or not, the Danville sophomore’s career numbers have eclipsed Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming’s at a similar stage in his career. Another plus for the Ironmen, their defense has been outstanding since the loss to the Warriors, allowing just 10 points in that span, and posting shutouts in their last two games. That being said, the 42 points that Montoursville scored against Danville is a season low — except for the game that running back Rocco Pulizzi got hurt in the regular season meeting against Loyalsock. Montoursville did score 59 points in the rematch. I’d be shocked if this game doesn’t at least reach the 70 combined points they put up the first time. Montoursville 49, Danville 42.