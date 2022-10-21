Selinsgrove at Montoursville
These two teams have battled many years for Central Susquehanna Conference and Heartland Athletic Conference titles, but this is a crossover contest this year. It’s been a tight series, the Seals hold just a two-game edge. This meeting with Selinsgrove comes during the midst of a tough stretch of games for the Warriors. Games with Southern Columbia, Danville and Jersey Shore in consecutive weeks have resulted in a three-game skid with tonight’s contest with the Seals also followed with No. 5-ranked in Class 3A in the state Loyalsock next week. The Warriors still have a decent lead on Athens and Warrior Run for the final host spot in the first round of the district playoffs. Now the problem comes offensively as, without Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville is quite one-dimensional. He had 26 catches in six games, and no other Warriors’ receiver has more than starting running back Matt Conklin’s eight grabs. They catch the Seals at the wrong time. Selinsgrove rolled up 536 yards of offense in a victory over Hollidaysburg. The Seals missed a 250-yard, 200-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver by one passing yard as quarterback Mark Pastore finished with 249 yards passing and wideout Gavin Bastian had 199 yards receiving. One thing that can’t happen is another four-turnover game. Selinsgrove is currently third in the Class 4A playoff race and will need some help to overcome Milton, which ends with winless Cowanesque Valley and Warrior Run.
Selinsgrove 28,
Montoursville 14
Line Mountain at Juniata
It’s certainly been an up-and-down season for the young Eagles, but here we are with two games left in the season, and guess who still controls its own destiny in the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division? That’s right, the Eagles. With the Indians (4-1) and Upper Dauphin (5-0), the Eagles (4-1) have a shot with a sweep to claim the division and a chance to jump out of the No. 6-hole in the Class 2A playoff race, and maybe into a home game with a little help and two wins. Ian Bates has had an outstanding sophomore season and is close to becoming the first sophomore in Line Mountain history with a 1,000-yard regular season. They might be getting Juniata at the right time as well. The back-to-back PIAA Class 4A quarterfinalists blew a two-score lead in a loss to Upper Dauphin and didn’t have two-way star Waylon Ehrenzeller in the game. The key to this game is going to be turnovers. Juniata quarterback Aaron Kanagy has thrown 11 interceptions, and that could be key in the Eagles winning their third-straight game.
Line Mountain 21, Juniata 20
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg
The Green Dragons finally got quarterback Wade Young back from injury, and lo-and-behold the balance returned to their offense. They picked up their first win of the season over Midd-West last week. The Green Dragons also found out this week, they are in the playoffs as Midd-West, Central Columbia and Cowanesque Valley all decided not to compete, and that makes Lewisburg already the No. 7-seed in Class 3A. Speaking of Line Mountain getting help, a Lewisburg upset here over the Panthers would be huge for Line Mountain. Lewisburg will have to figure out a way to solve the Bloomsburg run defense. Madden Locke followed a 22-tackle performance against Milton with 16 tackles against Shikellamy. If the Green Dragons can score, the Bloomsburg offense isn’t much to write home about. If you can control Locke on that side of the ball, the Panthers don’t have a lot of other playmakers. I’m not ready to say there will be an upset, but this has the chance of one.
Bloomsburg 21, Lewisburg 7
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats bounce back from a tough loss to Milton. Mifflinburg led 12-0 early, but injuries to Andrew Diehl — he didn’t leave the game, but hurt his ankle on defense early in the game — and Emmanuel Ulrich played a big role as well. Now the Wildcats get one of the hottest offenses in the area in the Defenders. I’m wondering how the Defenders handle the Mifflinburg pass rush. Conner Oberheim and Kyler Troup are pretty imposing defensive ends, and Carter Breed and Warrior Run’s Samuel Hall will probably be well acquainted as well by the end of the evening. Warrior Run has the Wildcats and Milton to end the season. Pulling off two big upsets might get Warrior Run a home game in the District 4 playoffs. Think about that for a moment considering the Defenders were 0-4. I think Mifflinburg bounces back, though.
Mifflinburg 35,
Warrior Run 18
Nanticoke at Shamokin
Not much secret in what the Trojans are going to do. Nanticoke ran for 564 yards in a victory over Holy Redeemer last week, and running back Zach Fox has already topped 1,000 yards. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder has run for 1,102 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. The Trojans have scored 106 points in their two last games, both victories. It should be an interesting test for a Shamokin defense that forced five turnovers last week and allowed the Indians to survive a poor offensive performance in a 14-0 victory over Central Columbia. The Indians had been rolling two weeks ago after 57 points against the Shikellamy performance — more than Jersey Shore scored on the Braves — but haven’t been as crisp.
Shamokin 42, Nanticoke 28
Wyoming Area at Southern
It’s been 13 seasons since the Tigers have lost three regular-season games, and this matchup could go either way for Southern Columbia again. Neither team is going to pass much. Wyoming Area barely has crossed the 200-yard mark for the season, while Blake Wise struggled last week in the loss to Mount Carmel, missing on 11 of his 14 passes and throwing five interceptions. The teams share explosive running backs. Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley has run for 1,532 yards and 21 touchdowns while topping 300 rushing yards in each of the Warriors’ last two games, both victories. Braeden Wisloski is 71 yards short of 1,000 for this season as well. We’ll see if Wes Barnes will be back. The Tigers were hopeful for him last week against the Red Tornadoes, but he didn’t play. This was a weird game last year. The Warriors led late, but the Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter. That had a lot to do with Gavin Garcia. We’ll see how the Tigers respond.
Southern Columbia 35,
Wyoming Area 34
Mount Carmel at Shikellamy
These two teams first met 122 years ago, and have met 96 times (44 times as Sunbury High School and 52 times as Shikellamy (Mount Carmel and Northumberland High played seven times). Those numbers come from Jose Gonzalo, the Mount Carmel statistician. Now the big question for the Red Tornadoes, who are still undefeated, but down to their third-string quarterback, freshman Gavin Marshalek. The Tigers led in the second half, and it didn’t rattle the freshman. He’s worked a lot over the past few years with former Selinsgrove star and Shikellamy assistant Logan Leiby, so I think he’ll be ready for the moment. I feel like a broken record with the Braves, but again last week the defense played well, but the offense wasn’t consistent enough to pull off the upset of Bloomsburg. Like Jersey Shore, it always seems like Shikellamy gives Mount Carmel problems, no matter the records.
Mount Carmel 28,
Shikellamy 7
Cowanesque at Milton
The Black Panthers should cruise in this one, and only will need to beat Warrior Run to have a home game in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. Cowanesque Valley made the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2021 and lost just six players from that team, but things haven’t gone nearly as well this season. The Indians haven’t won a game this season, and are allowing nearly 46 points per game.
Milton 35,
Cowanesque Valley 7
Penns Valley at Midd-West
The last time we saw the Rams, they used a big second half to beat Line Mountain in their opener. They are now 6-2, and are currently the No. 2-seed in the District 6 Class 2A race. Quarterback Jackson Romig has thrown for 1,296 yards and 15 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Ty Watson’s been a problem on the ground as well, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, and has 17 rushing touchdowns. It’s a tough matchup for the Mustangs defense that struggled in a loss to Lewisburg last week. It’s the same story for Midd-West. Can the Mustangs control the clock, and give their defense a chance to stay in the game?
Penns Valley 35,
Midd-West 7
Bellefonte at Danville
It’s been a struggle for the Red Raiders, who were shut out by Selinsgrove in the opener. It was the first of three shutout losses for Bellefonte this season, and their only win is a 9-8 victory over Phillipsburg-Osceola. Now they head to Danville to face an Ironmen team that is playing as well as anyone in the state. Six of eight wins have come by shutout. Quarterback Zach Gordon has thrown 19 touchdowns to just one interception. Barring hiccups in the final two weeks against one-win Bellefonte and two-win Huntingdon, the Ironmen should have their first undefeated regular season since 2010.
Danville 35, Bellefonte 7