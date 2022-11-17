District 4 Class 3A
Championship
Loyalsock at Danville
What I’m about to say might sound a little ridiculous, but, by the eye test, I’m not sure that Loyalsock’s Davion Hill and Jaylen Andrews are 100% healthy. I know you’re saying, “But Todd, they combined for 697 yards of all-purpose offense and 10 touchdowns, and both played on both sides of the ball, in last week’s semifinals.” When the ball isn’t in play, both move like men 20 years older. The Lancers are not using either player in coverage on defense, at least not against the people you’d expect. The only time Andrews was in coverage last week was against Mifflinburg’s 6-foot-7 tight end, Kyler Troup. Andrews didn’t return kicks until the second half, either. It’s easier said than done to control those two — even at 85 percent. Look at those numbers again. Just 3 yards short of 700 by two players? It isn’t ridiculous. It’s ludicrous. Danville’s offensive numbers are just as crazy. Putting up 49 points last week against Athens actually dropped the Ironmen’s scoring average. All that said, this has a really good shot at being a defensive struggle. Both teams held the other to their season-low in points — a 17-14 Ironmen win — in the first meeting on Sept. 16. That’s why I think the Ironmen are the favorite to beat the Lancers twice. Loyalsock’s defense just isn’t as healthy or as strong as it was earlier in the season. David Boring was having an all-state season — see his performance against Southern Columbia — but he spent last week’s game on crutches. The Ironmen haven’t been tested in nearly a month, and their health reflects that. Loyalsock has too much firepower to be completely shut down, but so does Danville at this point. I think they’ll top 31 combined points in the rematch, but not by much.
Danville 24, Loyalsock 21
District 4 Class 2A Championship
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel
I was 95 percent sure Mount Carmel would win in the first meeting, and not much has changed since then ... but I’m probably down to 85 percent on the Red Tornadoes. I just think the Tigers are playing much better at this point in the season than they were a month ago. Jim Roth thinks his Tigers have fixed their run defense after it allowed nearly 500 yards on the ground in the first meeting. The Tigers’ defense didn’t have to deal with Cole Spears in that game — the senior QB was thought to be out for the year at that point. As Spears rounds back into shape it just adds to the potency of Mount Carmel’s offense. Another plus for Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes didn’t play in the first meeting. His return on both sides of the ball has provided a huge lift for the Tigers, not only from the obvious talent standpoint but also from a psychological standpoint. It’s a more confident Southern team, according to Roth, and I think some mental aspects might play a big role on this team. This group of Southern seniors had lost just one game before this year’s three-loss season. It’s a group that doesn’t want to be one of the program’s few teams to not win a district championship, or to end the streak of five straight state championships. You can’t discount that, just like I think you can’t discount the pride of the Red Tornadoes. Mount Carmel certainly wanted to be the first District 4 team to beat the Tigers in nearly 11 years, but Loyalsock beat the Red Tornadoes to it. Being the team to end the state championship streak? I think that would be something these Mount Carmel players would talk about for the rest of their lives.
Mount Carmel 35, Southern Columbia 31
—Todd Hummel