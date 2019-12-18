What’s the problem with the New England Patriots?
Sure, the offensive line isn’t up to snuff. Sony Michel has been a sub-par running back, and the Patriots have a Plan C kicker and Plan D receivers.
That might not be the problem.
I will try to break it down to eight words over two, short crispy sentences:
Tom Brady isn’t happy. Bill Belichick is thrilled.
While we have seen and heard about the Brady company (TB12) venture, Tom vs. Time, there appears to be a bigger battle brewing in New England: Tom vs. Bill.
The Patriots are 11-3, two wins from a 13-3, which would be cause for a parade in a dozen or so NFL cities.
Unless it’s the 1986 New York Giants, Belichick is not good at doling out graphic information, be it press conferences or his weekly, boring radio gig.
Over my 20 years covering this guy, postgame press conferences are usually are a decent indicator of where his mood is.
This year, despite some tangible issues that have experts doubting the 2019 Patriots, Belichick has been remarkably positive.
There is really only one place, at least during the season, when he lets his guard down. That’s after a win when Kraft Productions — yup, that Kraft Productions! — shoots video of the locker room celebration, and Belichick’s brief talk with the team.
Every team now does it.
Players surround the coach. The coach says nice things. Players get excited. And it ends, sometimes, with the coach giving the team an extra day off, amid a wild celebration.
Well, the Kraft Productions’ special following the Cincinnati Bengals win was very telling.
Belichick may have let the cat out of the bag.
“All right fellas, that was getting back a little bit to Patriots football there; plus-5 turnovers, all right, taking care of the football; four picks and a fumble recovery, 175 yards on the ground, all right, making progress, making progress. That’d be a winning formula.
“Don’t turn over, run the ball, play good in kicking game, play good defense, all right, that’ll win for us.”
Belichick Football 101. Always has been.
There are other things like field position, third down conversion and red zone successes.
One attribute Belichick didn’t mention was the quarterback, who had a decent game. He didn’t mention the passing offense, which survived an achy, underperforming Julian Edelman.
What would I glean from Belichick’s happiness, despite the offense’s woes?
Those struggles can be fixed or enhanced, as they were a year ago over the last two “meaningless” games against the Bills and Jets before the impressive playoff run.
Brady’s importance, particularly on third down and in the red zone can’t be underappreciated.
Brady, though, is part of the solution, not the solution. And he doesn’t seem too happy about this change.
Is Brady taking this personally? I’m guessing … absolutely.
His fitness guru, Alex Guerrero, is on record as saying Brady will play five more years.
What that means is Brady isn’t even close to hanging up his cleats.
Do you think Brady would play even one more season under the current conditions, especially with Belichick’s new definition of Patriots football?
I don’t think so either.