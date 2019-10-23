SELINSGROVE — Recalling Midd-West’s earlier encounters with Shamokin in regular-season play — two Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II scraps that featured all sorts of offensive fireworks — Erin Tompkins came ready to make some noise.
Once Tuesday’s game started, Tompkins did just that ... several times.
Tompkins racked up three goals and assisted on a fourth as reigning District 4 Class 2A champion Midd-West opened defense of its crown by doubling up Shamokin, 4-2, in a first-round clash at rainy Bolig Field.
Rylee Shawver chipped in a goal and an assist for the ninth-seeded Mustangs (9-7-3) — and freshman goalkeeper Rylee Weaver totaled nine saves — as Andrew Zechman’s club earned a shot at top-seeded Central Columbia in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Millville.
Sadie Komara pocketed both markers for the eighth-seeded Indians (10-7-2), while Kaitlyn Dunn assisted on them. Olivia Haupt made one save for Shamokin, which rallied for a 3-3 draw and edged the Mustangs 4-3 during the regular season.
“Shamokin always gives us a tough time, so we really had to defend,” said Tompkins, who mistakenly climbed aboard the Shamokin bus following the game. “We worked the ball. We worked well as a team, we got it wide and we got it high.
“And we scored off of them.”
Tompkins didn’t waste much time before making her presence known, as she collected her first finish with just 64 seconds gone. Center back Olivia Inch sent in a ball that a Shamokin defender brought to the turf, but Tompkins promptly gained possession and stuck it home.
While Komara nodded in a Dunn service at 9:26 to pull the Indians even, Tompkins pushed the Mustangs back in front at 26:02 when Inch sent a ball in that took a big hop. Almost on cue, Shawver went up and headed the ball toward Tompkins.
An instant later, Tompkins had her own headball finish.
Komara struck again at 32:45, running onto a Dunn through-ball and poking it past Weaver. Then it was Tompkins’ turn to send a slicing ball through the Shamokin backfield that Shawver neatly put away at the 34:26 mark.
“That was a hard ball to make, but I just went for it,” Tompkins recalled. “I tried it, it went through and I just stood there hoping Rylee was going to score. I knew she had it. I just knew she was going to score.”
Barely five minutes into the second half, Tompkins took advantage of Shamokin’s inability to author a clearance, hopping on a loose ball in the penalty area and rolling it home to close out her postseason hat trick. The Mustangs did not need another.
“When Erin wants to go after the ball and get past the defender, when she has the mind set to do it, she’s tough,” Zechman said. “She’s done well for this team. And when we can get the ball to Erin, and allow Erin to do what Erin has the ability to do, she can finish.
“She picked us up, put us on her back like I expected and got us through it.”
Shamokin tried to climb back in with a variety of deep pokes from Dunn in the flow of play or on restarts, but Weaver handled everything to preserve the win — some with her feet planted on the ground and others with her hands extended over her head. Regardless of how things played out, a Midd-West club that lost junior striker Arianna Rich to a broken ankle Saturday is still upright and moving forward.
“It’s not the same team as what they had last year, but this is still a good team,” Zechman said. “These girls have been here before. They’ve played in these games. They know when to dig deep, and they played in the second half like a team that’s been here before.
“Hopefully, they realize the magnitude of what we have on Thursday and step on the field and do the same thing.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Selinsgrove H.S.
MIDD-WEST 4, SHAMOKIN 2
First half
MW-Erin Tompkins, 1:04; S-Sadie Komara (Kaitlyn Dunn), 9:26; MW-Tompkins (Rylee Shawver), 26:02; S-Komara (Dunn), 32:45; MW-Shawver (Tompkins), 34:26.
Second half
MW-Tompkins, 45:07.
Shots: S 12-5. Corners: S 2-1. Saves: Midd-West 9 (Rylee Weaver); Shamokin 1 (Olivia Haupt).