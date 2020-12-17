A trio of Penn State defenders earned conference honors on Wednesday as the Big Ten announced its first- second- and third-team honorees.
Penn State defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh were named first-team All-Big Ten selections by the conference’s 14 coaches.
Toney, a senior, has recorded a team-high four sacks this season to go with 25 total tackles, including 19 solo stops. He’s forced one fumble and logged two quarterback hurries. In the Week 1 loss to Indiana, Toney registered seven tackles and two sacks.
Oweh played in seven games this season after missing last week’s win against Michigan State with an undisclosed injury. The redshirt sophomore has a tackle in each of his seven games played and has accumulated 38 total tackles with 20 solo stops. Oweh posted 10 tackles — including two for a loss — in Penn State’s loss to Maryland on Nov. 7.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was picked as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches. The Lackawanna College transfer has emerged as one of Penn State’s more reliable defenders during his first year as a starter.
Through eight games, Brisker has accounted for 50 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. He posted a season-best nine tackle in last week’s win against Michigan State.
Members of the Big Ten media also selected four Nittany Lions for accolades.
Toney received a first-team All-Big Ten selection by conference reporters, while Oweh was designated a second-team selection.
Redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and senior safety Lamont Wade garnered honors as third-team selections.
Porter has tallied 33 total tackles, one sack and four pass breakups, while Wade has contributed 36 total tackles, one interception, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Porter was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7 following his seven-tackle performance in Penn State’s win against Rutgers.