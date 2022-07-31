The Daily Item
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) announced the winners of the 11th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway. The winners included one photographer from Selinsgrove.
The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway and saw its most submissions ever with 828 entries. Entries were presented to a select group of judges who based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition, and quality. This year’s categories included Treasured River Towns, Treasured Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.
“If you’re wondering how scenic the Susquehanna River, the trails along the greenway, and the river towns that dot the waterway are, look no further than the results of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s 11th Annual Photo Contest,” says one of this year’s judges, Carrie Pauling. “Images for the contest flooded in, ranging from the smallest of water creatures to grand, sweeping landscapes in answer to the call for photos.”
Wes Peterson’s photo from Enola was named the overall Grand Prize winner and the 1st Place winner in the Wildlife category. The image depicts a Yellow-Crowned Night Heron feeding on a Crayfish on the Lower Section of the Susquehanna River. Other winners included entries from locations all along the Susquehanna River, such as Plymouth, Bloomsburg, Watsontown, Selinsgrove, Liverpool, Harrisburg, Bainbridge, and Airville. The winning photos can be seen online at susquehannagreenway.org/11th-annual-winners and on SGP’s Facebook page.
Melissa Gray, of Selinsgrove, earned first place in the Susquehanna Adventures category with a fall picture of a person canoeing on the Susquehanna River.
In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed, and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year.
“The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” explains SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko, “As the traveling gallery moves from place to place so too do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River.”
Oren Helbok, Executive Director of The Exchange, and a judge of this year’s contest said he is looking forward to hosting the traveling gallery of winners at his gallery in Bloomsburg. “The images look fine on a computer screen — how we looked at them while judging, but they will look ever so much better printed large and framed and hanging on the walls here,” he said. The winning images will be on display at The Exchange in March 2023.
This new batch of photos will make their debut in the Susquehanna Greenway Traveling Gallery this October at the Public County for Union County in Lewisburg.