Iowa wins Big Ten mats

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young trips up Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound championship bout at the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament.

 The Associated Press

Over the past couple of years, Penn State and Iowa have battled for supremacy, bragging rights and hardware in the Big Ten.

Michigan this season, however, has made a push to join the conversation.

No. 1 Penn State (11-0, 3-0, Big Ten) visits No. 3 Michigan (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) for the first of two meetings in The Great Lakes State this weekend. The dual will be televised at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Tonight's dual won’t be short on star power: Eight of the 10 scheduled matchups will feature ranked wrestlers competing against each other.

Michigan’s Nick Suriano (3-0) is the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds after three-time NCAA champ Nick Lee's season ended early. Suriano, a former Nittany Lion, won an NCAA title at Rutgers in 201. He draws 7th-ranked Drew Hildebrandt. The Central Michigan transfer sports a similar 3-0 record this season after joining the Nittany Lions recently.

At 133 pounds, 2021 NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young (9-0) will face No. 8 Dylan Ragusin, who sports a 12-3 record this season.

Penn State has been without 2021 NCAA champion Nick Lee (7-0) for its last two meets, but the top-ranked Lee is expected to return to the mat against Michigan’s fourth-ranked Stevan Micic (2-1).

Last week marked 16th-ranked Brady Berge’s return to the Nittany Lions. He earned a 5-1 win and will have a chance to move to 2-0 this season when he meets 10th-ranked Cameron Amine (7-2) at 165 pounds.

Sophomore Carter Starocci was the NCAA champion at 174 pounds last season, and he's 11-0 to begin his sophomore season. Starocci draws sixth-ranked Logan Massa (7-0).

The most anticipated matchup of the dual will be at 184 pounds when undefeated No. 1-ranked Aaron Brooks — an NCAA champion in 2021 — faces No. 2-ranked Myles Amine (7-0). The two have never faced each other in college.

Last spring, former Cornell All-American Max Dean announced his transfer to Penn State. The Michigan native has been a force at 197, going 11-0 in his first season with the program. No. 2-ranked Dean will face eighth-ranked Patrick Brucki (12-2).

The last match of the night promises to be an enticing one, as it features No. 2 Mason Paris (7-0) and Penn State’s fourth-ranked Greg Kerkvliet (9-0). Parris earned an 11-3 major decision in a meeting last season.

Tags

Trending Video