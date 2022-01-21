Over the past couple of years, Penn State and Iowa have battled for supremacy, bragging rights and hardware in the Big Ten.
Michigan this season, however, has made a push to join the conversation.
No. 1 Penn State (11-0, 3-0, Big Ten) visits No. 3 Michigan (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) for the first of two meetings in The Great Lakes State this weekend. The dual will be televised at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
Tonight's dual won’t be short on star power: Eight of the 10 scheduled matchups will feature ranked wrestlers competing against each other.
Michigan’s Nick Suriano (3-0) is the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds after three-time NCAA champ Nick Lee's season ended early. Suriano, a former Nittany Lion, won an NCAA title at Rutgers in 201. He draws 7th-ranked Drew Hildebrandt. The Central Michigan transfer sports a similar 3-0 record this season after joining the Nittany Lions recently.
At 133 pounds, 2021 NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young (9-0) will face No. 8 Dylan Ragusin, who sports a 12-3 record this season.
Penn State has been without 2021 NCAA champion Nick Lee (7-0) for its last two meets, but the top-ranked Lee is expected to return to the mat against Michigan’s fourth-ranked Stevan Micic (2-1).
Last week marked 16th-ranked Brady Berge’s return to the Nittany Lions. He earned a 5-1 win and will have a chance to move to 2-0 this season when he meets 10th-ranked Cameron Amine (7-2) at 165 pounds.
Sophomore Carter Starocci was the NCAA champion at 174 pounds last season, and he's 11-0 to begin his sophomore season. Starocci draws sixth-ranked Logan Massa (7-0).
The most anticipated matchup of the dual will be at 184 pounds when undefeated No. 1-ranked Aaron Brooks — an NCAA champion in 2021 — faces No. 2-ranked Myles Amine (7-0). The two have never faced each other in college.
Last spring, former Cornell All-American Max Dean announced his transfer to Penn State. The Michigan native has been a force at 197, going 11-0 in his first season with the program. No. 2-ranked Dean will face eighth-ranked Patrick Brucki (12-2).
The last match of the night promises to be an enticing one, as it features No. 2 Mason Paris (7-0) and Penn State’s fourth-ranked Greg Kerkvliet (9-0). Parris earned an 11-3 major decision in a meeting last season.