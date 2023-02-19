STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling fans packed into Rec Hall one final time Sunday to watch the top-ranked Nittany Lions close the regular season against in-state foe Clarion.
Penn State earned wins in nine of 10 bouts for a 40-6 victory against the Golden Eagles. The win improved the Nittany Lions to 16-0 this year, and it was their 44th straight of the dual variety.
Penn State recognized eight members of its senior class before the dual: Donovon Ball, Roman Bravo-Young, Max Dean, Paul Feite, Konner Kraezszig, Joe Lee, Seth Nevills and Eddie Smith.
“It’s been a great group of guys,” Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson said. “They’re a pretty close group — guys from all over the country and from different backgrounds. Some of them have years of eligibility remaining, I think, so who knows if they’ll use them or not. I think we still have the big stuff left in the season here to see how things turn out, but, so far, they’ve been pretty great.”
Penn State now shifts its focus to the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The two-day conference tournament begins on March 4. From there, the Nittany Lions will attempt to defend their individual and team NCAA championships at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 16-18.
Gary Steen and Joey Fischer opened Sunday's regular-season finale at 125 pounds. Steen registered two takedowns and an escape point for a 5-1 decision.
Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 in the country at 133, provided the Nittany Lions with their first pin of the dual — and the last of his Rec Hall career — when he decked Mason Prinkey (4:31) to give Penn State early bonus points and a 9-0 advantage.
It was a full-circle moment for Bravo-Young, who began his Nittany Lion career with a pin in Rec Hall.
“It’s (been) more than I imagined,” Bravo-Young said of his time with the program. “I’m lucky. Blessed. I love every bit of it, and I’m definitely grateful. Enjoyed it all.”
No. 5-ranked Beau Bartlett collected five takedowns in a 12-4 major decision with 1:59 in riding time against Clarion’s Seth Koleno at 141. Reigning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Shayne Van Ness (No. 13) nabbed a 17-1 technical fall (4:59) against Kyle Schickel at 149. Eighth-ranked Levi Haines gave the Nittany Lions consecutive technical falls when he picked up an 18-3 win (4:26) against Trevor Elfvin at 157.
Penn State led Clarion 26-0 at intermission.
Alex Facundo (No. 9) sent Penn State to its sixth-straight victory of the dual with a 16-10 decision over Cameron Pine at 165. Facundo accumulated seven takedowns.
Then the Lions' top-ranked Carter Starocci grabbed a 19-3 technical fall (5:00) against John Worthing at 174.
No. 21 Will Feldkamp pinned Ball (1:20) at 184 in Clarion’s lone win. Ball wrestled his second straight dual in place of top-ranked Aaron Brooks.
“I think he had something going on,” Sanderson said of Brooks. “He’s bouncing around. He’s healthy. He’s fine.”
Dean (No. 3) won a 9-5 decision with 1:40 in riding time against Tyler Bagoly at 197 pounds, and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet capped the meet at 285 with a pin (5:21) against Austin Chapman.
Penn State won the takedown count, 39-4.
“I think overall our guys wrestled well,” Sanderson said. “A couple of mistakes here and there, but if you’re not making mistakes, then you’re probably not progressing. We’re happy with where we are. (We’ll) get a couple good weeks of training in, and (will be) ready to roll.”
Penn State 40, Clarion 6
125: Gary Steen (PSU) dec. Joey Fischer, 5-1; 133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pinned Mason Prinkey, 4:31; 141: Beau Bartlett (PSU) major dec. Seth Koleno, 12-4; 149: Shayne Van Ness (PSU) tech. fall Kyle Schickel, 17-1 (4:59); 157: Levi Haines (PSU) tech. fall Trevor Elfvin, 18-3 (4:26); 165: Alex Facundo (PSU) dec. Cam Pine, 16-10; 174: Carter Starocci (PSU) tech. fall John Worthing, 19-3 (5:00); 184: Will Feldkamp (CU) pinned Donovon Ball, 1:20; 197: Max Dean (PSU) dec. Ty Bagoly, 9-5; 285: Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) pinned Austin Chapman, 5:11.
Records: Penn State is 16-0, Clarion is 11-6.