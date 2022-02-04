STATE COLLEGE — For all the mystique Rec Hall carries with Penn State’s 10-time national championship wrestling program, few things can match the atmosphere and energy of a Nittany Lions’ Bryce Jordan Center dual.
After a two-year absence, No. 1 Penn State returned to the 16,000-seat arena Friday and dominated No. 6 Ohio State 32-7 in front of a sell-out crowd to improve the Nittany Lions’ record to 15-0 this season.
“It was sweet,” said Drew Hildebrandt, a 125-pounder who transferred to Penn State from Central Michigan this season. “The fans were great. The atmosphere was awesome.”
The Nittany Lions were without No. 11 Brady Berge (165 pounds, 3-1) and reigning national champion No. 1 Carter Starocci (174 pounds, 14-0). Even without the duo’s combined 17 wins, Penn State wrestlers won eight of 10 bouts and ended the night with a 15-8 takedown advantage.
“Carter’s just been nursing an injury, and it just made sense to give him a little bit more time here, not rush him into these duals,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “Brady’s just been working on his weight, so he doesn’t have anything bothering him at all.”
Ohio State was down wrestlers in No. 4 Carson Kharchia (165 pounds), No. 6 Kaleb Romero (184) and No. 33 Jashon Hubbard (157).
Hildebrandt (No. 6) opened the night with a 2-0 decision against Malik Heinselman. Hildebrandt tallied an escape point in the second period and used riding time in the third to earn the win.
“I got the job done,” he said. “There’s some lessons to take from it. I wish I could have a little more offensively, but I got the job done.”
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young tallied three first-period takedowns against Brady Koontz to build a 6-2 lead. From there, the reigning NCAA champion added two more takedowns before pinning Koontz in 6:31 to give the Nittany Lions a 9-0 lead.
Nick Lee, the reigning national champion at 141, recorded five takedowns against No. 20 Dylan D‘Emilio to earn a 13-3 major decision. The victory improved Lee to 12-0 this season.
The first electric moment of the evening came during the fourth bout which pitted the Lions’ No. 18 Beau Bartlett against Ohio State’s No. 2 Sammy Sasso.
The pair entered the third period with Sasso holding a 1-0 advantage, but Bartlett managed to take a 2-1 lead in the period with a takedown. Sasso added an escape point in the final period to tie the score, and he recorded a takedown with fewer than 15 seconds remaining in the third to pick up the 4-2 decision and give Ohio State its first win of the dual.
“Bartlett’s right there,” Sanderson said.
At 157 pounds, Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough and the Buckeyes’ Isaac Wilcox needed sudden victory to determine a winner. Barraclough tallied a takedown late to earn a 4-2 major decision that sent Penn State into intermission with a 16-3 lead.
Wrestling in place of Berge, Creighton Edsell won his eighth bout of the year with a 2-0 sudden-victory decision against Kevon Freeman at 165 pounds.
Ohio State earned its second win of the dual when No. 7 Ethan Smith posted a 15-5 major decision against Mason Manville, who replaced Starocci at 174 pounds.
Reigning national champion Aaron Brooks improved to 13-0 decision as he pinned Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan at 184 pounds to clinch the dual for the Nittany Lions. Brooks’ win gave Penn State a 25-7 advantage.
Cornell transfer Max Dean earlier this week said he eagerly anticipated participating in his first Bryce Jordan dual. No. 2-ranked Dean was victorious, defeating No. 21 Gavin Hoffman at 197 pounds.
“He’s just a tough kid,” Sanderson said of Dean. “He’s from a tough family. He was limping around there a little bit, and he just sucked it up and found a way to win the match. He’s just as good of a human being and as tough a kid as they come.”
Penn State’s No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet capped the dual with a 10-2 major decision against No. 13 Tate Orndorff at heavyweight.
The Nittany Lions return to Rec Hall on Sunday for their Big Ten regular-season finale against Nebraska.