To win the District 4 Class 2A team duals wrestling title today, top-seeded Warrior Run will have to battle across a bracket of familiar foes.
The Defenders (16-1) were the only 2A team to have a bye in Wednesday’s first round. Some team must win three dual meets in a matter of hours today to claim the championship at Milton High. The quarterfinals begin at 11 a.m. with semifinals set for 1 and the final at 3. The top two advance to states.
On the western edge of District 4, Class 3A teams will do battle in the team duals at Jersey Shore. Top-seeded Shikellamy could meet rival Selinsgrove in the final if it gets past Jersey Shore in the semis. The 3A semifinals begin at 1.
Warrior Run has lost once this season — to No. 2 seed Benton before Christmas. The Defenders head a loaded 2A bracket that includes four teams ranked in the top 25 of the PA Power Wrestling rankings. Benton is ranked sixth, followed by Warrior Run. There will be 20 individually ranked wrestlers competing Milton today, including the state’s top-ranked wrestlers at 152.
To reach the final — and secure a bid to next week’s team championships in Hershey — the Defenders will need to take out Southern Columbia in the quarters and then either Montoursville or Montgomery in the semifinals. The Defenders have beaten all three this year.
That could set up a potential finals rematch with Benton, which ousted the Defenders from last year’s tournament on its way to a state semifinal appearance. The Tigers beat Warrior Run 31-27 on Dec. 20, surging to a 25-3 lead, and getting bonus points in three of the first four bouts.
Warrior Run enters the team tournament with eight wrestlers having already won at least 20 matches this season, and that group wrestles consecutively, from 127 pounds to 189. Five of those wrestlers — Ty Ulrich at 127, Reagan Milheim at 139, Kaden Milheim at 145, Cameron Milheim at 152 and Conner Parker at 189 — are ranked by PA Power Wrestling.
Of Warrior Run’s overall eight, only one — Kaden Milheim, a returning state medalist who is 30-2 this year — is a senior. Only Cole Shupp is a junior, while the rest are freshmen or sophomores.
Benton, whose only loss this year is to once-beaten Clearfield, features a lineup with three state-ranked wrestlers, led by senior Dylan Granahan, who is fifth at 133.